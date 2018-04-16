IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs

about the gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs to notch their second win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Put in to bat first, the hosts overcame a slow start to post 200/9 from their 20 overs. They rode on Nitish Rana’s 59 and Andre Russell’s 12-ball 41 to reach the big total. Robin Uthappa chipped in with a crucial 35. Rahul Tewatia was the pick of the DD bowlers as he finished with figures of 3-0-18-3, with all three of his wickets coming in the final over of KKR’s innings. In response, DD kept losing wickets at regular intervals and folded for 129. Glenn Maxwell and Rishabh Pant score 47 and 43, respectively, while Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets each.