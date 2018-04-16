IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs
Apr 16, 2018 23:49 IST
/
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cruised to a comfortable 71-run win over Delhi Daredevils (DD) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. (BCCI)
/
Earlier in the day, Delhi Daredevils won the toss and opted to bowl first.
/
Trent Boult struck early for DD, removing Sunil Narine.
/
KKR tried to up the ante after a slow start, but Shahbaz Nadeem removed Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn also departed shortly after.
/
Nitish Rana then anchored the KKR innings and scored a crucial 59 to help them move towards a big total.
/
Andre Russell’s 12-ball 41 also played a key part in KKR inching closer towards 200 with a few overs to go.
/
Rahul Tewatia picked three wickets from the last over of KKR’s innings, but the hosts still managed to post 200/9.
/
In response, KKR dealt DD three blows in the first three overs.
/
Rishabh Pant scored 43 to revive the DD innings.
/
Glenn Maxwell’s 47 also helped in DD’s bid to bounce back.
/
However, Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav combined to peg back DD. Narine picked three wickets.
/
Kuldeep Yadav finished things off by removing Trent Boult to seal a 71-run win for KKR. Like Narine, he also finished with three wickets.
about the galleryKolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs to notch their second win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Put in to bat first, the hosts overcame a slow start to post 200/9 from their 20 overs. They rode on Nitish Rana’s 59 and Andre Russell’s 12-ball 41 to reach the big total. Robin Uthappa chipped in with a crucial 35. Rahul Tewatia was the pick of the DD bowlers as he finished with figures of 3-0-18-3, with all three of his wickets coming in the final over of KKR’s innings. In response, DD kept losing wickets at regular intervals and folded for 129. Glenn Maxwell and Rishabh Pant score 47 and 43, respectively, while Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets each.