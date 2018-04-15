IPL 2018: Sanju Samson’s blistering knock guides RR to comfortable win over RCB
Apr 15, 2018 20:59 IST
Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 45-ball 92 helped Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs for their second win in IPL 2018. (BCCI )
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field. (BCCI )
Rajasthan Royals began their innings with a flurry of boundaries hit by skipper Ajinkya Rahane (36 off 20). (BCCI )
But both Rahane and D’Arcy Short fell in quick succession. While Chris Woakes got the better of the RR captain, Yuzvendra Chahal removed Short in the seventh over. (BCCI )
Samson then sent the RCB bowlers on a leather hunt hitting as many as 10 sixes and two fours. (BCCI )
The Kerala batsman scored his half-century off just 34 balls. (BCCI )
Samson and Ben Stokes (in pic) put on a 49-run partnership for fourth wicket, before the England batsman was out scoring 27 off 21 balls with two boundaries and a six. (BCCI )
Samson remained unbeaten on 92 as RR posted 217/4 in their 20 overs. (BCCI )
In reply, RCB lost Brendon McCullum early but Virat Kohli and Quinton de Kock (not in pic) piled on the runs. (BCCI )
Kohli reached his fifty off 26 balls, his fastest in IPL. (BCCI )
Shreyas Gopal, who plays Ranji Trophy for Karnataka, silenced his ‘home crowd’ by getting rid of Kohli and AB de Villiers in quick succession. (BCCI )
Washington Sundar (not in pic) and Mandeep Singh (47* off 25 balls) added 66 runs for the fifth wicket but they were left with an uphill task as the asking rate kept on mounting. (BCCI )
RR will now take on KKR on April 18. (BCCI )
