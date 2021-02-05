In Photos: Mussoorie witnesses pristine snowfall

Mussoorie, the queen of mountains, is witnessing heavy snowfall since Thursday night. (ANI)

Mussoorie started receiving fresh snowfall from Thursday night, following incessant rain since the morning.

Mussoorie and the hills surrounding it are covered in white snow. The hill station’s famous attraction Mall Road was also covered in snow much to the delight of the tourists.

Heavy snowfall in Mussoorie since Thursday night (ANI)

The met department in Dehradun forecast that light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorm is likely to occur on Friday at a few places in the hills and plains of Uttarakhand, reports ANI.

The queen of the hills is enmeshed in white pristine snow. (ANI)

The weather department has predicted that dry weather is likely to prevail in the hills for the next three days, according to news agency ANI.