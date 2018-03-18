From farmers march in Maharashtra to Macron’s visit: India this week in pictures
Mar 18, 2018 15:18 IST
/
Azad Maidan in Mumbai turned into a sea of red on Monday morning as thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged after walking around 180 kms over six days to press for their demands of an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years. (Vijayanand Gupta / HT Photo)
/
PM Narendra Modi (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron gesture at the opening of a solar power plant in Mirzapur on March 12. (Ludovic Marin / AFP)
/
Congress President Rahul Gandhi greets Former President of INC Sonia Gandhi after her address at the Indian Natinal Congress 84th Plenary Session in New Delhi on March 17. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
/
Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik gives final touches to a sculpture in honour of British physicist and award-winning author Stephen Hawking at Puri beach on March 14. Hawking, whose mental genius and physical disability made him an inspiration across the globe, died on February 14 aged 76. (Asit Kumar / AFP)
/
A model presents a creation by designer Ashish N Soni, Gauri & Nainika Karan during the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2018 in New Delhi on March 14. (Chandan Khana / AFP)
/
Tourists enjoy a sledge ride on a snow-covered hill after fresh snowfall at Sonamarg on March 15. (S. Irfan / PTI)
/
Workers use boats to remove sand from the river Yamuna in Allahabad. (sANJOY Kanojia / AFP)
/
A man walks through heavy rain along a street in Guwahati on March 16. (Biju Boro / AFP)
/
Tibetan people gather for a peaceful protest against Chinese government during the 10th Anniversary of Tibetan Uprising at Parliament Street near Jantar Mantar on March 14. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
/
United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi (C) with Opposition party leaders pose for a group photograph at a dinner hosted at her residence in New Delhi on March 13. (PTI)
/
Samajwadi Party workers celebrate the success of their party in the Lok Sabha by-poll elections at Lahurabir Azad Park, Varanasi on March 14. (Rajesh Kumar / HT Photo)
/
Security personnel inspect the site of an IED blast where nine CRPF personnel were killed and two more were injured after Maoists ambushed them in Kistaram area of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on March 13. (PTI)
/
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Nitin Bal Chauhan during the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2018 in New Delhi on March 15. (Chandan Khanna / AFP)
/
People shout slogans near the body of slain militant Eesa Fazili during his funeral procession in Srinagar on March 12. He was one of the three militants, killed in a brief gunfight with military forces in village Malikpora, Anantnag district, Kashmir. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
/
A boatman rows his boat in Dal Lake during rainfall in Srinagar on March 15. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
/
The Royal Russian Ballet brings Swan Lake to Mumbai, for 25 shows across 13 days, at the National Centre for the Performing Arts. Touring the city till March 25, the Royal Russian Ballet will then take Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece, which premiered at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow 141 years ago, to Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. (Bhushan Koyande / HT Photo)
/
Bangari Babu, 46 suffering from tuberculosis sits on a wheel chair during his visit at the Government TB hospital in Hyderabad on March 13. (Mahesh Kumar A. / AP)
about the galleryFrom about 35,000 farmers walked to Mumbai from Nashik over six days to press for their demands to French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit -- a round-up of the week across India in pictures.