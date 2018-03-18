 From farmers march in Maharashtra to Macron’s visit: India this week in pictures | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
From farmers march in Maharashtra to Macron’s visit: India this week in pictures

Mar 18, 2018 15:18 IST
From about 35,000 farmers walked to Mumbai from Nashik over six days to press for their demands to French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit -- a round-up of the week across India in pictures.

