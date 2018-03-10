Photos: The social life of Indian Coffee Houses in Stuart Freedman’s images

about the gallery

Stuart Freedman's 'The Palaces of Memory,’ is a photographic ode to 20 years of visiting coffee houses across India. Freedman first came to India on work in 1994 and on his first visit to the coffee house, he was reminded of old English cafes and their post-war austerity. Tasveer in collaboration with Dauble has put together an exhibition of 40 photographs by Freedman at Bikaner House, Delhi until March 15.