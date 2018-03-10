 Photos: The social life of Indian Coffee Houses in Stuart Freedman’s images | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 10, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: The social life of Indian Coffee Houses in Stuart Freedman’s images

Mar 10, 2018 14:22 IST
about the gallery
Stuart Freedman's 'The Palaces of Memory,’ is a photographic ode to 20 years of visiting coffee houses across India. Freedman first came to India on work in 1994 and on his first visit to the coffee house, he was reminded of old English cafes and their post-war austerity. Tasveer in collaboration with Dauble has put together an exhibition of 40 photographs by Freedman at Bikaner House, Delhi until March 15.

latest photogalleries

featured photos

/india-news