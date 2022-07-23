‘5 years ago...’: Outgoing President Kovind as he is given farewell| In pictures

With tribal leader Droupadi Murmu set to take over the charge of the country's top constitutional post, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind was given a farewell at Parliament's Central Hall on Saturday. In his farewell address to the parliamentarians, Kovind reminisced the day he took oath as the President of India at the Centre Hall. "All MPs have a special place in my heart," he said. A day ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a farewell dinner for the outgoing President. Notably, President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday. She will be the first woman tribal leader to occupy the country's highest constitutional post.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive in a ceremonial procession to attend the farewell function of the outgoing president, at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. (PTI)

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others arrive in a ceremonial procession to attend the farewell function of the outgoing president, at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi, (PTI)

Ram Nath Kovind delivers farewell address to parliamentarians at Central Hall. (ANI via Sansad TV)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Ram Nath Kovind and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla during the farewell ceremony. (ANI via Sansad TV)

SPG vehicles parked inside the Parliament House complex, during the farewell function of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, in New Delhi. (PTI)

