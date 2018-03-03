Puneites celebrate colours of joy and togetherness
Mar 03, 2018 19:07 IST
/
Youngsters playing Holi in the city on Friday. (shankar narayan/ht photo)
/
Children spray water on each other as part of the Holi celebrations at Sukhasagarnagar in Katraj on Friday. (Rahul Raut/ HT PHoto)
/
Children play with colour and water during Holi celebrations in the city on Friday. (shankar narayan/ht photo)
/
Children during the Holi celebrations in the city on Friday. (shankar narayan/ht photo)
/
Children celebrate Holi with colour powder and water balloons at Sukhasagarnagar in Katraj on Friday. (Rahul Raut/HT photo)
/
A girl applies colour on her friend during the Holi celebrations in Kothrud on Friday. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
/
Kids and youngsters celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, on Friday. (ht photo)
/
Youngsters celebrate Holi at Bibwewadi on Friday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
/
A girl applies colour on another girl during the Holi celebrations at Bibvewadi on Friday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
/
Youngsters celebrate Holi with rain dance at a resort near Bhugaon on Friday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
/