In pics: Family members in grief as mortal remains of Iraq victims reach Amritsar
Apr 02, 2018 23:10 IST
A relative of one of the 38 Indian construction workers who were killed by Islamic State militants in Iraq in 2014, mourns as she waits for mortal remains of the deceased to arrive outside the airport in Amritsar. (REUTERS)
Family members of those killed in Iraq mourn after receiving the mortal remains of the victims brought back from Iraq, at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)
Gurpinder Kaur in grief as she looks at the coffin of her brother Manjinder Singh , who was among those killed in Iraq. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)
Wife Seema mourns as she sees the coffin of her husband Sonu, who was among those killed in Iraq. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)
