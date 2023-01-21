Badrinath Dham covered in heavy snow | In pics

One of India's most popular pilgrimage destinations, Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was wrapped in a thick blanket of snow after the region received snowfall on Saturday. The entire town of Badrinath had accumulated up to 5 feet of snow.

Located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath temple is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites of India – called the 'Char Dham' – and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The other sites of Char Dham include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.

Badrinath town covered in snow. (PTI Photo)

The shrine remains open for six months every year, from the end of April to the beginning of November. Currently, the portals are closed for winter break.

The River Alaknanda flows through snow-covered mountains at Badrinath in Uttarakhand, (PTI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the intense weather conditions to continue over the western Himalayan region in North India for the next five days.

“The cold weather will start from January 23. It will start affecting the adjoining planes by January 24 and will continue till January 25. Cloudy skies, light drizzles, rains are expected in the plains and heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand is expected around 24th and 25th,” Dr IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy said.

Snow-covered Neelkanth peak and other mountains near Badrinath in Uttarakhand. (PTI Photo)

Badrinath also falls under the same district as the sinking town of Joshimath. Pilgrims and travellers who visit Badrinath have to pass through Joshimath as it is the only way to reach the shrine.

