Photos: A hermit haven emerges along the vanishing Dead Sea in Israel

The Dead Sea's salt-rich waters are vanishing and its shores are being devoured by sinkholes, making Metzoke Dragot beach one of the last unspoiled spots at the lowest point on the planet. The lake which has drawn monks, small Jewish sects, early Christians, travellers and tourists who enjoy floating in the highly-buoyant water and covering themselves with its mineral-rich mud is now also home to hermits seeking refuge from the modern rat-race.