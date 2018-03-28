Photos: Chile’s Til Til is a tiny town facing a huge trash problem

about the gallery

Fifty-six kilometers from Santiago, a town of 17,000 is the last stop for nearly two-thirds of the 12 tonnes of trash produced daily by the Chilean capital of 7 million. Til Til, a desert-dry community of yellow hills fringed with cactus fruit farms, already has several mining waste sites and the newest among these, approved by the government, will become the last stop for more than half the industrial waste produced from northern Chilean mining region of Atacama to Bio Bio province in the south.