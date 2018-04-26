Photos: China’s ethnic Lisu aim to save crossbow culture

about the gallery

Deep in the mountains along the China-Myanmar border, for Zhang and many other Lisu people, a mostly Christian minority who inhabit the region, the crossbow is an indispensable part of culture dating back to 200 BC. In a country that often bans the sale of kitchen knives during political summits, it's still normal to see ethnic Lisu openly carrying the weapon in public. The ethnic community wants to preserve the tradition by promoting crossbow shooting as a sport and attract new enthusiasts.