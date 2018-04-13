 Photos: Fleeing violence in Congo, refugees face cholera in Uganda camps | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Fleeing violence in Congo, refugees face cholera in Uganda camps

Apr 13, 2018 15:50 IST
Communal clashes between the Hema and Lendu in the Democratic Republic of Congo have displaced nearly 70,000 Congolese since the beginning of this year, fleeing in boats through Lake Albert into Uganda. Expecting safety, Congolese refugees are now faced with overcrowded camps and poor medical and sanitation facilities that have led to the spread of cholera, malnutrition and the looming threat of a measles outbreak. Cholera has already killed about 40 people and infected more than 2,000 according to the Red Cross.

