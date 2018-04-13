Photos: Fleeing violence in Congo, refugees face cholera in Uganda camps
Apr 13, 2018 15:50 IST
Ivan, a 5-year-old, sits suffering with cholera and malaria in the Kyangwali Refugee Settlement, Uganda. Nearly 70,000 people from the Democratic Republic of Congo have fled to Uganda this year due to ethnic violence and now face a cholera outbreak in settlements that has left at least 42 dead, more than 2,000 severely affected and health workers rushing to stem the spread. (Jack Taylor / Getty Images)
An internally displaced Congolese girl is seen on the shore line of Lake Albert in Tchomia. The people fleeing Congo’s Ituri province cross Lake Albert in boats to reach Uganda. More than 80% of the arrivals are women and children, with many in poor health. (John Wessels / AFP)
Internally displaced Congolese push a boat out to Lake Albert. Fighting in DRC between the Hema and Lendu communities has seen villages burnt and dozens killed in the latest outbreak of violence, forcing Congolese to flee to refugee camps in Uganda. The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR expects at least 200,000 refugees to reach Uganda from Congo’s Ituri region this year. (John Wessels / AFP)
Displaced refugees from the DRC prepare to be resettled at the Kagoma reception centre in Kyangwali. With refugee settlements in Uganda almost at maximum capacity there are plans for new settlements to be built to deal with the continuing influx of people. (Jack Taylor / Getty Images)
A refugee from the DRC feeds her child at the Kagoma reception centre. Starving children are the glaring face of Congo’s humanitarian crisis, but millions more are suffering slow onset malnutrition which could have harmful effects for generations to come. (Jack Taylor / Getty Images)
Displaced Congolese children gather by water taps at the reception centre. Waterborne diseases have spread rapidly since mid-February due to poor sanitation and lack of clean water in the camps. (Jack Taylor / Getty Images)
Shelters for refugees stand on a hill in the Kyangwali Refugee Settlement. People are sleeping back-to-back in makeshift hangars as reception centres along the shore of the lake are overwhelmed, according to Medecins Sans Frontieres, which said the risk of a measles outbreak in the camps is also high. (Jack Taylor / Getty Images)
Refugees from the DRC are given a lunch consisting of maize and peas from the World Food Programme by volunteers in the Kyangwali settlement. The World Food Programme anticipates providing food and nutrition for up to 1.6 million refugees this year. (Jack Taylor / Getty Images)
Two refugees who injured their feet fleeing are pictured in a ward at the Rwenyawawa Health Centre in the refugee settlement. Hema and Lendu groups have a long history of violence but in the late 90s and early 2000s their fight became a broader, brutal battle stoked by Rwanda and Uganda, seeking gold, diamond and timber along with influence in a wider war that played out in the DRC. (Jack Taylor / Getty Images)
A displaced Congolese woman walks with her belongings along the shore line of Lake Albert after spending the night out by the lake for safety. Congo is also dealing with its worst cholera outbreak in decades, which killed more than 1,000 people last year. As of last month, cases in the capital Kinshasa were declining but the situation remained alarming. (John Wessels / AFP)
about the galleryCommunal clashes between the Hema and Lendu in the Democratic Republic of Congo have displaced nearly 70,000 Congolese since the beginning of this year, fleeing in boats through Lake Albert into Uganda. Expecting safety, Congolese refugees are now faced with overcrowded camps and poor medical and sanitation facilities that have led to the spread of cholera, malnutrition and the looming threat of a measles outbreak. Cholera has already killed about 40 people and infected more than 2,000 according to the Red Cross.