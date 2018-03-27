Photos: Thai drag queens pin hopes of LGBT acceptance on new TV show
Mar 27, 2018 09:33 IST
Before his shows at a jazz club in Bangkok, Pan Pan Narkprasert, 29, slathers layers of makeup, emerging after two hours transformed into Pangina Heals, a larger-than-life, purple-lipped woman with a mass of blonde hair. A professional drag queen, Pan Pan performs weekly shows at the 1930s Shanghai-inspired venue in Bangkok’s Silom nightlife area. (Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS)
“This is not the White House. We’re just having fun here,” Pangina tells the cheering audience. “We make fun of everybody. If you feel offended, you know where the door is.” Pan Pan is also co-host of “Drag Race Thailand”, a reality TV show, which pits drag queens against each other in various weekly challenges and runway performances. (Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS)
Contestant Thanisorn Hengsoontorn 'Annee Maywong' prepares backstage before the show. The show follows the format of the US reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” which is hosted by American drag queen, singer and TV personality RuPaul, and sees the last two contestants lip-sync to songs for a crown and other prizes in the final episode. (Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS)
Contestants seen backstage at the “Drag Race Thailand” set. The show has contestants aged 18 to 37 competing for a 500,000 baht ($16,000) cash prize and made its debut last month. Pan Pan credits the show with helping Thailand’s drag scene blossom. (Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS)
Drag queens perform at a club in Bangkok. “Thailand’s drag scene is new and fresh because drag is a form of Western culture, but Thai people are really interested in it,” Pan Pan said. A largely conservative Buddhist society, Thailand has nonetheless built a reputation as a place with a relaxed approach towards gender and sexual diversity. (Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS)
There are no official figures for the sexual orientation of visitors but travel industry executives say Thailand has seen an increase in the number of gay tourists. Despite the relaxed attitude, and the prevalence of drag queens in the entertainment industry, their role has largely been confined to nightclubs. (Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS)
Drag Race Thailand contestants Thanisorn Hengsoontorn and Supattarapon Kasikam pose at a studio. Piyarat Kaljareuk, the show’s executive producer says drag queens in Thailand are “artists who don’t yet have a platform for expression that is widely accepted.” And the show wants to bring them into a more prominent role as part of a greater acceptance of drag and the LGBT community. (Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS)
Fan favourite Assadayut Khunviseadpong, known as Natalia Pliacam in his drag persona, is one example. On the show, Natalia, 37, has wowed judges with her glittering costumes and flamboyant character, recently winning two out of three challenges in a single week. (Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS)
Professionally, Assadayut has a more unassuming role running a business selling coffins in Bangkok’s Chinatown. “Natalia is a role model for many other Chinese sons still living in the closet,” Assadayut said. (REUTERS)
LGBT activists say Thailand has a long way to go before gender and sexual equality is achieved. Same-sex marriage is still not recognised, nor can people legally change their gender for identification. Piyarat hopes growing acceptance will aid legal recognition. “I don’t want to say one show can change the world,” he said, “but I certainly hope to one day see equal rights and equal social opportunities.” (Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS)
about the galleryDespite the relaxed attitude, and the prevalence of drag queens in Thailand’s entertainment industry, their role has largely been confined to nightclubs. A largely conservative Buddhist society, Thailand has nonetheless built a reputation as a place with a relaxed approach towards gender and sexual diversity. Drag Race Thailand, the first international spinoff of the US reality television show "RuPaul's Drag Race", has raised hopes of wider acceptance for drag and LGBT cultures along with creating a platform for artists who lacked a space in the mainstream for expression that is widely accepted.