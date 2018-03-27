 Photos: Thai drag queens pin hopes of LGBT acceptance on new TV show | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Thai drag queens pin hopes of LGBT acceptance on new TV show

Mar 27, 2018 09:33 IST
Despite the relaxed attitude, and the prevalence of drag queens in Thailand’s entertainment industry, their role has largely been confined to nightclubs. A largely conservative Buddhist society, Thailand has nonetheless built a reputation as a place with a relaxed approach towards gender and sexual diversity. Drag Race Thailand, the first international spinoff of the US reality television show "RuPaul's Drag Race", has raised hopes of wider acceptance for drag and LGBT cultures along with creating a platform for artists who lacked a space in the mainstream for expression that is widely accepted.

