Pro Kabaddi 2019: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live score, updates, match 5

Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live score: In the first match Day 3 of PKL 2019, U Mumba will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Gachibowli Indoor stadium in Hyderabad. These two sides go back a long way as they had played in the finals of PKL season 1, in which Jaipur emerged victorious. Coming back to this season, U Mumba has already got off to a winning start and will look to continue their momentum. The Pink Panthers, on the other hand, will play their first match of the season.

Follow Pro Kabbadi 2019 match U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live here:

U Mumba : 15 wins, 5 losses, 2 ties (2 nd – Zone A). Eliminated by UP Yoddha in Eliminator 1.

16:42 hrs IST

HEAD-TO-HEAD (OVERALL)

Overall: Matches – 15 | U Mumba – 8 | Jaipur Pink Panthers – 5 | Tie – 2

U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers have met a total of 15 times and U Mumba have been victorious in 8 meetings.

U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers have one of the first and the biggest rivalry in PKL and both of them contested the first Final.

In the last 5 matches, U Mumba has won 3 times, Jaipur won just once and one match ended in a tie.

In PKL 6, U Mumba was dominant as they won 2 of the 3 matches and the last match resulted in a tie.