Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7), U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: When and where to watch, live streaming, IST

Pro Kabaddi League action resumes with U Mumba taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers on Day 3 of the tournament at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. U Mumba were victorious in their first encounter against the Telugu Titans and would look to maintain that momentum when they face the side from Jaipur. Their captain Fazel Atrachali was instrumental in their opening match and was well supported by Sandeep Narwal.

On the other hand, Jaipur will look to start their campaign on the right note against a tough side like U Mumba. Their hopes will rest on their star raider Deepak Niwas Hooda, who has 710 raid points and 75 tackle points in the history of the league.

If we look at the head-to-head record of the teams then U Mumba has the clear advantage with eight wins while the Pink Panthers have five. Two matches have ended in a tie between the teams.

Where is U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7) taking place?

The U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match will take place at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

At what time does the U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7) begin?

The U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (July 22).

Where to watch live coverage of U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7)?

The U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

How to U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7) online?

The online streaming of the U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/pro-kabaddi-league/ .

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 16:40 IST