Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Best Hawkins tawas: Top 10 durable cookware options for quick, even cooking and easy maintenance

ByAffiliate Desk
Nov 27, 2024 07:00 PM IST

Discover the top 10 Hawkins tawas for cooking in 2024. Find the best non-stick tawa, stainless steel tawa, and induction-compatible tawa for your kitchen.

Hawkins is a trusted name in the Indian cookware market, celebrated for its durable and high-quality products. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the top 10 Hawkins tawas available today, highlighting their unique features, pros, and cons. Whether you're seeking a non-stick tawa for easy cooking and cleaning, a stainless steel option for durability, or an induction-compatible tawa for modern kitchens, there's a Hawkins tawa to suit your needs. Each product is designed to offer exceptional heat distribution and long-lasting performance, ensuring a seamless cooking experience. 

Discover the best Hawkins tawas for effortless cooking and long-lasting performance in your kitchen.
We’ll explore the variety of sizes, materials, and designs that cater to different cooking styles and preferences. This detailed comparison will help you make an informed decision, ensuring that you choose the best Hawkins tawa for your kitchen, whether you're an experienced cook or a beginner looking for reliable, high-performance cookware.

1.

Hawkins Futura Stick Aluminium Tawa

The Hawkins Futura Stick Aluminium Tawa is designed for efficient cooking with its non-stick surface. It is perfect for making crispy dosas and uttapams. The tawa is made of high-quality aluminium and features a sturdy handle for easy handling.

Specifications of Hawkins Futura Stick Aluminium Tawa

  • Non-stick surface
  • Aluminium construction
  • Sturdy handle
  • Easy to clean
  • Suitable for dosas and uttapams

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Non-stick surface for easy cookingMay not be suitable for induction cooktops
Sturdy handle for easy handling 

2.

Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Tawa

The Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Tawa is a durable and long-lasting option for your kitchen. It features a hard anodised surface that is scratch-resistant and heats up quickly. The tawa is suitable for various cooking methods, including frying, sautéing, and more.

Specifications of Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Tawa

  • Hard anodised surface
  • Scratch-resistant
  • Quick heating
  • Versatile cooking methods
  • Sturdy handle

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable and scratch-resistant surfaceMay be heavy to handle for some users
Suitable for various cooking methods 

3.

Hawkins Stainless Steel Induction-Compatible Tawa

The Hawkins Stainless Steel Induction-Compatible Tawa is a versatile option for modern kitchens. It is compatible with induction cooktops and features a honeycomb pattern for efficient heat distribution. The tawa is easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient choice for everyday cooking.

Specifications of Hawkins Stainless Steel Induction-Compatible Tawa

  • Stainless steel construction
  • Induction-compatible
  • Honeycomb pattern
  • Even heat distribution
  • Easy to clean

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Compatible with induction cooktopsMay require seasoning for best results
Even heat distribution for uniform cooking 

4.

Hawkins Futura Non-Stick Flat Tawa

The Hawkins Futura Non-Stick Flat Tawa is designed for flatbreads and pancakes. It features a non-stick surface that requires minimal oil for cooking, making it a healthy option for your kitchen. The tawa is easy to clean and maintain, perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Hawkins Futura Non-Stick Flat Tawa

  • Non-stick surface
  • Flat design
  • Minimal oil cooking
  • Easy to clean
  • Durable construction

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Requires minimal oil for cookingMay not be suitable for high-heat cooking
Easy to clean and maintain 

5.

Hawkins Futura Non-Stick Induction Base Tawa

The Hawkins Futura Non-Stick Induction Base Tawa is a versatile option for modern kitchens. It features an induction-compatible base and a non-stick surface for easy cooking. The tawa is suitable for various cooking methods and is easy to clean and maintain.

Specifications of Hawkins Futura Non-Stick Induction Base Tawa

  • Induction-compatible base
  • Non-stick surface
  • Versatile cooking methods
  • Easy to clean
  • Sturdy construction

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Compatible with induction cooktopsMay not be suitable for high-heat cooking
Non-stick surface for easy cooking 

6.

Hawkins Futura Cookware Kitchen Tawa

The Hawkins Futura Cookware Kitchen Tawa is a versatile option for everyday cooking. It features a durable construction and a non-stick surface for easy cooking. The tawa is suitable for various cooking methods and is easy to clean and maintain.

Specifications of Hawkins Futura Cookware Kitchen Tawa

  • Durable construction
  • Non-stick surface
  • Versatile cooking methods
  • Easy to clean
  • Sturdy handle

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable construction for long-lasting useMay not be suitable for induction cooktops
Non-stick surface for easy cooking 

7.

Hawkins Stainless Honeycomb Induction Tawa

The Hawkins Stainless Honeycomb Induction Tawa is designed for efficient and uniform cooking. It features an induction-compatible base and a honeycomb pattern for even heat distribution. The tawa is easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient choice for everyday cooking.

Specifications of Hawkins Stainless Honeycomb Induction Tawa

  • Stainless steel construction
  • Induction-compatible base
  • Honeycomb pattern
  • Even heat distribution
  • Easy to clean

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Induction-compatible base for modern kitchensMay require seasoning for best results
Even heat distribution for uniform cooking 

8.

Hawkins Futura Anodised Induction Tawa

The Hawkins Futura Anodised Induction Tawa is a reliable option for modern kitchens. It features an anodised surface that is scratch-resistant and heats up quickly. The tawa is compatible with induction cooktops and is easy to clean and maintain.

Specifications of Hawkins Futura Anodised Induction Tawa

  • Anodised surface
  • Scratch-resistant
  • Induction-compatible
  • Quick heating
  • Easy to clean

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable and scratch-resistant surfaceMay be heavy to handle for some users
Compatible with induction cooktops 

9.

Hawkins Nonstick Diameter Induction Tawa

The Hawkins Nonstick Diameter Induction Tawa is a versatile option for modern kitchens. It features a non-stick surface and is compatible with induction cooktops. The tawa is easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient choice for everyday cooking.

Specifications of Hawkins Nonstick Diameter Induction Tawa

  • Non-stick surface
  • Induction-compatible
  • Easy to clean
  • Sturdy construction
  • Versatile cooking methods

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Non-stick surface for easy cookingMay not be suitable for high-heat cooking
Compatible with induction cooktops 

10.

Hawkins Futura Nonstick Diameter Thickness Tawa

The Hawkins Futura Nonstick Diameter Thickness Tawa is a durable and long-lasting option for your kitchen. It features a non-stick surface that requires minimal oil for cooking, making it a healthy option for your kitchen. The tawa is easy to clean and maintain, perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Hawkins Futura Nonstick Diameter Thickness Tawa

  • Non-stick surface
  • Durable construction
  • Minimal oil cooking
  • Easy to clean
  • Versatile cooking methods

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Requires minimal oil for cookingMay not be suitable for high-heat cooking
Easy to clean and maintain 

Top 6 features of best Hawkins tawa:

 

Best Hawkins TawaNon-stick SurfaceInduction-CompatibleScratch-ResistantVersatile Cooking MethodsEven Heat DistributionSturdy Handle
Hawkins Futura Stick Aluminium TawaYesNoNoNoNoYes
Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised TawaNoNoYesYesNoYes
Hawkins Stainless Steel Induction-Compatible TawaNoYesNoNoYesNo
Hawkins Futura Non-Stick Flat TawaYesNoNoNoNoNo
Hawkins Futura Non-Stick Induction Base TawaYesYesNoYesNoNo
Hawkins Futura Cookware Kitchen TawaYesNoNoYesNoNo
Hawkins Stainless Honeycomb Induction TawaNoYesNoNoYesNo
Hawkins Futura Anodised Induction TawaNoYesYesNoNoNo
Hawkins Nonstick Diameter Induction TawaYesYesNoYesNoNo
Hawkins Futura Nonstick Diameter Thickness TawaYesNoNoYesNoNo

Best value for money Hawkins tawa:

The Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Tawa offers the best value for money with its durable construction, scratch-resistant surface, and versatile cooking methods. It is a long-lasting option for your kitchen without breaking the bank.

Best overall Hawkins tawa:

The Hawkins Stainless Honeycomb Induction Tawa stands out as the best overall product in the category with its induction-compatible base, even heat distribution, and easy maintenance. It is a reliable option for modern kitchens.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Hawkins tawa:

Material: Choose a tawa made from durable materials like non-stick, stainless steel, or cast iron. Non-stick tawas offer easy food release, while stainless steel is known for its long-lasting durability.

Size: Consider the size based on your cooking needs. Larger tawas are suitable for families, while smaller ones work well for individuals or smaller portions.

Compatibility: Ensure the tawa is compatible with your stove, especially if you're using an induction cooktop. Look for induction-friendly tawas for convenience.

Handle design: Look for a sturdy, heat-resistant handle for safe and comfortable handling while cooking.

Maintenance: Choose a tawa that is easy to clean and maintain, especially if it's non-stick or cast iron.

FAQs on Hawkins Tawa

  • Is the Hawkins Futura Stick Aluminium Tawa suitable for induction cooktops?

    No, this tawa is not compatible with induction cooktops. It is designed for traditional gas stoves.

  • What is the best feature of the Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Tawa?

    The scratch-resistant surface of this tawa makes it durable and long-lasting, perfect for everyday cooking.

  • Does the Hawkins Stainless Steel Induction-Compatible Tawa require seasoning?

    Yes, to maintain the non-stick properties of the tawa, it is recommended to season it before first use and periodically thereafter.

  • Can the Hawkins Futura Non-Stick Flat Tawa be used for high-heat cooking?

    No, this tawa is best suited for flatbreads and pancakes at medium heat settings.

Disclaimer:At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

