Best roti tawas you can buy today: Top 10 durable options with even heat distribution for perfect rotis every time

ByAffiliate Desk
Nov 22, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Looking for the perfect roti tawa? Check out our list of the best options available in the market, complete with product reviews and a feature comparison table.

A reliable roti tawa is a must-have for creating perfectly round and fluffy rotis. Whether you prefer a non-stick tawa for ease of use, a durable cast iron tawa for traditional cooking, or an induction-compatible tawa for modern kitchens, there is an ideal option for everyone. Choosing the right tawa can significantly enhance your cooking experience and ensure your rotis turn out soft and evenly cooked.

Best roti tawa: Craft perfectly round and soft rotis with high-quality, durable roti tawas for every kitchen.
Best roti tawa: Craft perfectly round and soft rotis with high-quality, durable roti tawas for every kitchen.

To make your search easier, we have carefully compiled a list of the 10 best roti tawas available in the market. Each tawa on the list comes with unique features tailored to suit different preferences and cooking styles. From lightweight designs to heavy-duty options, you are sure to find a tawa that meets your specific needs.

Explore our recommendations and elevate your roti-making experience with a tawa that delivers exceptional performance and value.

1.

Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Black Roti Tawa

The Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Black Roti Tawa is a popular choice among home cooks. It is made from high-quality hard anodised aluminium and features a non-stick surface for easy cooking and cleaning. The tawa is designed to distribute heat evenly, ensuring that your rotis cook to perfection every time.

Specifications of Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Black Roti Tawa

  • Material: Hard Anodised Aluminium
  • Size: 30 cm
  • Non-Stick Coating: Yes
  • Induction Compatible: No
  • Weight: 1.2 kg

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Even heat distributionNot compatible with induction cooktops
Durable construction 
Easy to clean 

2.

Prestige Anodised Cookware Induction Base Roti Tawa

The Prestige Anodised Cookware Induction Base Roti Tawa is a versatile option that works with both gas stoves and induction cooktops. It features a Perma Cool handle that stays cool to the touch while cooking, making it safe and convenient to use.

Specifications of Prestige Anodised Cookware Induction Base Roti Tawa

  • Material: Hard Anodised Aluminium
  • Size: 30 cm
  • Non-Stick Coating: Yes
  • Induction Compatible: Yes
  • Weight: 1.2 kg

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Dual compatibility with gas and inductionSlightly expensive compared to other options
Perma Cool handle 
Durable construction 

3.

Amicus Premium Pure Iron Tawa

The Amicus Premium Pure Iron Tawa is a traditional cast iron tawa that is ideal for making crispy and flavorful rotis. It is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, making it non-stick and easy to maintain. The tawa is also suitable for use on induction cooktops.

Specifications of Amicus Premium Pure Iron Tawa

  • Material: Pure Iron
  • Size: 28 cm
  • Non-Stick Coating: Yes
  • Induction Compatible: Yes
  • Weight: 2 kg

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Traditional cast iron constructionHeavier than other options
Pre-seasoned for non-stick cookingRequires regular seasoning
Suitable for induction cooktops 

Also reads:Best non stick tawa for your kitchen: Top 7 picks for effortless cooking and perfect dosas and parathas in every meal

Vinod Anodized Concave Roti Tawa

4.

Vinod Anodized Concave Roti Tawa

The Vinod Anodized Concave Roti Tawa features a concave design that helps in making perfectly round rotis. It is made from high-quality aluminium and has a non-stick coating for easy cooking and cleaning. The tawa is compatible with gas stoves and electric cooktops.

Specifications of Vinod Anodized Concave Roti Tawa

  • Material: Anodized Aluminium
  • Size: 28 cm
  • Non-Stick Coating: Yes
  • Induction Compatible: No
  • Weight: 1.5 kg

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Concave design for round rotisNot compatible with induction cooktops
Durable construction 
Easy to clean 

5.

Original Handmade Nutlase Roti Tawa

The Original Handmade Nutlase Roti Tawa is a unique and handmade option that is perfect for those who appreciate traditional craftsmanship. It is made from high-quality iron and has a smooth surface for easy roti making. The tawa is suitable for use on gas stoves and open flames.

Specifications of Original Handmade Nutlase Roti Tawa

  • Material: Iron
  • Size: 25 cm
  • Non-Stick Coating: No
  • Induction Compatible: No
  • Weight: 1 kg

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Handmade craftsmanshipNot non-stick
Smooth surface for roti making 
Suitable for open flames 

6.

Hawkins Futura Cookware Kitchen CIT24

The Hawkins Futura Cookware Kitchen CIT24 is a versatile tawa that can be used for making rotis, dosas, and more. It is made from hard anodised aluminium and features a non-stick coating for easy cooking. The tawa is compatible with gas stoves and electric cooktops.

Specifications of Hawkins Futura Cookware Kitchen CIT24

  • Material: Hard Anodised Aluminium
  • Size: 24 cm
  • Non-Stick Coating: Yes
  • Induction Compatible: No
  • Weight: 1.1 kg

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Versatile cooking optionsSmaller size compared to other options
Durable construction 
Easy to clean 

Also reads:Best 1-litre cookers: Top 8 choices that are efficient, compact and perfect for quick meals

7.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Hard Anodized Roti Tawa

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Hard Anodized Roti Tawa is a budget-friendly option that offers good performance. It is made from hard anodized aluminium and features a Bakelite handle for comfortable grip. The tawa is compatible with gas stoves and electric cooktops.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Hard Anodized Roti Tawa

  • Material: Hard Anodized Aluminium
  • Size: 30 cm
  • Non-Stick Coating: Yes
  • Induction Compatible: No
  • Weight: 1.3 kg

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Budget-friendly optionNot compatible with induction cooktops
Comfortable Bakelite handle 
Good performance 

8.

Pigeon by Stovekraft Imperia Non-Stick Roti Tawa

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Imperia Non-Stick Roti Tawa features a 5-layer non-stick coating for healthy cooking. It has a sturdy design with a heat-resistant handle for safe and convenient use. The tawa is compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Imperia Non-Stick Roti Tawa

  • Material: Non-Stick Aluminium
  • Size: 25 cm
  • Non-Stick Coating: Yes
  • Induction Compatible: Yes
  • Weight: 1.2 kg

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
5-layer non-stick coatingSlightly smaller size
Sturdy design 
Compatible with induction cooktops 

9.

Vismays Pure Iron Unique Roti Tawa

The Vismays Pure Iron Unique Roti Tawa is a traditional cast iron tawa that is perfect for making authentic rotis. It is made from pure iron and has a unique design with smooth edges for easy handling. The tawa is suitable for use on gas stoves and open flames.

Specifications of Vismays Pure Iron Unique Roti Tawa

  • Material: Pure Iron
  • Size: 30 cm
  • Non-Stick Coating: No
  • Induction Compatible: No
  • Weight: 2 kg

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Traditional cast iron constructionNot non-stick
Unique design with smooth edgesHeavier than other options
Suitable for open flames 

10.

BERGNER Non-Stick Roti Tawa

The BERGNER Non-Stick Roti Tawa features a 3-layer non-stick coating for healthy and oil-free cooking. It has a sturdy build with an induction base for efficient heat distribution. The tawa is compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops.

Specifications of BERGNER Non-Stick Roti Tawa

  • Material: Non-Stick Aluminium
  • Size: 28 cm
  • Non-Stick Coating: Yes
  • Induction Compatible: Yes
  • Weight: 1.4 kg

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
3-layer non-stick coatingSlightly expensive compared to other options
Induction base for efficient heat distribution 
Compatible with induction cooktops 

Also reads:Best Induction Tawas for your kitchen: Non-stick, affordable, and heavy-bottomed options

Top 5 features of best roti tawas:

Best Roti TawasMaterialSizeNon-Stick CoatingInduction CompatibleWeight
Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Black Roti TawaHard Anodised Aluminium30 cmYesNo1.2 kg
Prestige Anodised Cookware Induction Base Roti TawaHard Anodised Aluminium30 cmYesYes1.2 kg
Amicus Premium Pure Iron TawaPure Iron28 cmYesYes2 kg
Vinod Anodized Concave Roti TawaAnodized Aluminium28 cmYesNo1.5 kg
Original Handmade Nutlase Roti TawaIron25 cmNoNo1 kg
Hawkins Futura Cookware Kitchen CIT24Hard Anodised Aluminium24 cmYesNo1.1 kg
Amazon Brand - Solimo Hard Anodized Roti TawaHard Anodized Aluminium30 cmYesNo1.3 kg
Pigeon by Stovekraft Imperia Non-Stick Roti TawaNon-Stick Aluminium25 cmYesYes1.2 kg
Vismays Pure Iron Unique Roti TawaPure Iron30 cmNoNo2 kg
BERGNER Non-Stick Roti TawaNon-Stick Aluminium28 cmYesYes1.4 kg

Best value for money roti tawa:

The Vinod Anodized Concave Roti Tawa stands out as the best value for money option, offering excellent performance and durability at an affordable price. Its unique concave design ensures perfectly round rotis every time, making it a great choice for home cooks.

Also reads:Best Pigeon cookers: Top 10 options for effortless and delicious cooking with durable stainless steel construction

Best overall roti tawa:

The Amicus Premium Pure Iron Tawa is our top pick for the best overall product in this category. Its traditional cast iron construction, pre-seasoned non-stick surface, and compatibility with induction cooktops make it a versatile and reliable choice for making delicious rotis.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best roti tawa:

Material: Choose between non-stick, cast iron, or aluminium tawas based on durability and cooking preferences. Cast iron ensures even heating, while non-stick is easy to clean.

Size and thickness: Opt for a tawa that is wide enough to accommodate your rotis. A medium-thick base prevents uneven cooking or burning.

Compatibility: Ensure the tawa suits your stove type—gas, induction, or electric. Some tawas are designed for universal use.

Ease of use: Look for a lightweight tawa with a comfortable handle for effortless handling during cooking.

Maintenance: Consider tawas with minimal maintenance requirements, such as non-stick or rust-proof coatings.

FAQs on Roti tawa

  • What is the average price range for a good quality roti tawa?

    Good quality roti tawas are available in the range of Rs. 500 to Rs. 2000, depending on the material, size, and additional features.

  • Are non-stick roti tawas safe for cooking?

    Yes, non-stick roti tawas are safe for cooking when used and maintained according to the manufacturer's instructions. Avoid using metal utensils and harsh cleaning agents to prolong the non-stick coating's lifespan.

  • Can cast iron roti tawas be used on induction cooktops?

    Yes, cast iron roti tawas can be used on induction cooktops. Look for options that specifically mention induction compatibility for best results.

  • What is the ideal size for a roti tawa?

    The ideal size for a roti tawa is around 30 cm, as it allows you to make large and uniform rotis without overcrowding the cooking surface.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

