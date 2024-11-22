A reliable roti tawa is a must-have for creating perfectly round and fluffy rotis. Whether you prefer a non-stick tawa for ease of use, a durable cast iron tawa for traditional cooking, or an induction-compatible tawa for modern kitchens, there is an ideal option for everyone. Choosing the right tawa can significantly enhance your cooking experience and ensure your rotis turn out soft and evenly cooked. Best roti tawa: Craft perfectly round and soft rotis with high-quality, durable roti tawas for every kitchen.

To make your search easier, we have carefully compiled a list of the 10 best roti tawas available in the market. Each tawa on the list comes with unique features tailored to suit different preferences and cooking styles. From lightweight designs to heavy-duty options, you are sure to find a tawa that meets your specific needs.

Explore our recommendations and elevate your roti-making experience with a tawa that delivers exceptional performance and value.

The Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Black Roti Tawa is a popular choice among home cooks. It is made from high-quality hard anodised aluminium and features a non-stick surface for easy cooking and cleaning. The tawa is designed to distribute heat evenly, ensuring that your rotis cook to perfection every time.

Specifications of Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Black Roti Tawa

Material: Hard Anodised Aluminium

Size: 30 cm

Non-Stick Coating: Yes

Induction Compatible: No

Weight: 1.2 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Even heat distribution Not compatible with induction cooktops Durable construction Easy to clean

The Prestige Anodised Cookware Induction Base Roti Tawa is a versatile option that works with both gas stoves and induction cooktops. It features a Perma Cool handle that stays cool to the touch while cooking, making it safe and convenient to use.

Specifications of Prestige Anodised Cookware Induction Base Roti Tawa

Material: Hard Anodised Aluminium

Size: 30 cm

Non-Stick Coating: Yes

Induction Compatible: Yes

Weight: 1.2 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual compatibility with gas and induction Slightly expensive compared to other options Perma Cool handle Durable construction

The Amicus Premium Pure Iron Tawa is a traditional cast iron tawa that is ideal for making crispy and flavorful rotis. It is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, making it non-stick and easy to maintain. The tawa is also suitable for use on induction cooktops.

Specifications of Amicus Premium Pure Iron Tawa

Material: Pure Iron

Size: 28 cm

Non-Stick Coating: Yes

Induction Compatible: Yes

Weight: 2 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Traditional cast iron construction Heavier than other options Pre-seasoned for non-stick cooking Requires regular seasoning Suitable for induction cooktops

Vinod Anodized Concave Roti Tawa

The Vinod Anodized Concave Roti Tawa features a concave design that helps in making perfectly round rotis. It is made from high-quality aluminium and has a non-stick coating for easy cooking and cleaning. The tawa is compatible with gas stoves and electric cooktops.

Specifications of Vinod Anodized Concave Roti Tawa

Material: Anodized Aluminium

Size: 28 cm

Non-Stick Coating: Yes

Induction Compatible: No

Weight: 1.5 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Concave design for round rotis Not compatible with induction cooktops Durable construction Easy to clean

The Original Handmade Nutlase Roti Tawa is a unique and handmade option that is perfect for those who appreciate traditional craftsmanship. It is made from high-quality iron and has a smooth surface for easy roti making. The tawa is suitable for use on gas stoves and open flames.

Specifications of Original Handmade Nutlase Roti Tawa

Material: Iron

Size: 25 cm

Non-Stick Coating: No

Induction Compatible: No

Weight: 1 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Handmade craftsmanship Not non-stick Smooth surface for roti making Suitable for open flames

The Hawkins Futura Cookware Kitchen CIT24 is a versatile tawa that can be used for making rotis, dosas, and more. It is made from hard anodised aluminium and features a non-stick coating for easy cooking. The tawa is compatible with gas stoves and electric cooktops.

Specifications of Hawkins Futura Cookware Kitchen CIT24

Material: Hard Anodised Aluminium

Size: 24 cm

Non-Stick Coating: Yes

Induction Compatible: No

Weight: 1.1 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile cooking options Smaller size compared to other options Durable construction Easy to clean

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Hard Anodized Roti Tawa is a budget-friendly option that offers good performance. It is made from hard anodized aluminium and features a Bakelite handle for comfortable grip. The tawa is compatible with gas stoves and electric cooktops.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Hard Anodized Roti Tawa

Material: Hard Anodized Aluminium

Size: 30 cm

Non-Stick Coating: Yes

Induction Compatible: No

Weight: 1.3 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly option Not compatible with induction cooktops Comfortable Bakelite handle Good performance

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Imperia Non-Stick Roti Tawa features a 5-layer non-stick coating for healthy cooking. It has a sturdy design with a heat-resistant handle for safe and convenient use. The tawa is compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Imperia Non-Stick Roti Tawa

Material: Non-Stick Aluminium

Size: 25 cm

Non-Stick Coating: Yes

Induction Compatible: Yes

Weight: 1.2 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-layer non-stick coating Slightly smaller size Sturdy design Compatible with induction cooktops

The Vismays Pure Iron Unique Roti Tawa is a traditional cast iron tawa that is perfect for making authentic rotis. It is made from pure iron and has a unique design with smooth edges for easy handling. The tawa is suitable for use on gas stoves and open flames.

Specifications of Vismays Pure Iron Unique Roti Tawa

Material: Pure Iron

Size: 30 cm

Non-Stick Coating: No

Induction Compatible: No

Weight: 2 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Traditional cast iron construction Not non-stick Unique design with smooth edges Heavier than other options Suitable for open flames

The BERGNER Non-Stick Roti Tawa features a 3-layer non-stick coating for healthy and oil-free cooking. It has a sturdy build with an induction base for efficient heat distribution. The tawa is compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops.

Specifications of BERGNER Non-Stick Roti Tawa

Material: Non-Stick Aluminium

Size: 28 cm

Non-Stick Coating: Yes

Induction Compatible: Yes

Weight: 1.4 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3-layer non-stick coating Slightly expensive compared to other options Induction base for efficient heat distribution Compatible with induction cooktops

Top 5 features of best roti tawas:

Best Roti Tawas Material Size Non-Stick Coating Induction Compatible Weight Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Black Roti Tawa Hard Anodised Aluminium 30 cm Yes No 1.2 kg Prestige Anodised Cookware Induction Base Roti Tawa Hard Anodised Aluminium 30 cm Yes Yes 1.2 kg Amicus Premium Pure Iron Tawa Pure Iron 28 cm Yes Yes 2 kg Vinod Anodized Concave Roti Tawa Anodized Aluminium 28 cm Yes No 1.5 kg Original Handmade Nutlase Roti Tawa Iron 25 cm No No 1 kg Hawkins Futura Cookware Kitchen CIT24 Hard Anodised Aluminium 24 cm Yes No 1.1 kg Amazon Brand - Solimo Hard Anodized Roti Tawa Hard Anodized Aluminium 30 cm Yes No 1.3 kg Pigeon by Stovekraft Imperia Non-Stick Roti Tawa Non-Stick Aluminium 25 cm Yes Yes 1.2 kg Vismays Pure Iron Unique Roti Tawa Pure Iron 30 cm No No 2 kg BERGNER Non-Stick Roti Tawa Non-Stick Aluminium 28 cm Yes Yes 1.4 kg

Best value for money roti tawa:

The Vinod Anodized Concave Roti Tawa stands out as the best value for money option, offering excellent performance and durability at an affordable price. Its unique concave design ensures perfectly round rotis every time, making it a great choice for home cooks.

Best overall roti tawa:

The Amicus Premium Pure Iron Tawa is our top pick for the best overall product in this category. Its traditional cast iron construction, pre-seasoned non-stick surface, and compatibility with induction cooktops make it a versatile and reliable choice for making delicious rotis.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best roti tawa:

Material: Choose between non-stick, cast iron, or aluminium tawas based on durability and cooking preferences. Cast iron ensures even heating, while non-stick is easy to clean.

Size and thickness: Opt for a tawa that is wide enough to accommodate your rotis. A medium-thick base prevents uneven cooking or burning.

Compatibility: Ensure the tawa suits your stove type—gas, induction, or electric. Some tawas are designed for universal use.

Ease of use: Look for a lightweight tawa with a comfortable handle for effortless handling during cooking.

Maintenance: Consider tawas with minimal maintenance requirements, such as non-stick or rust-proof coatings.

FAQs on Roti tawa What is the average price range for a good quality roti tawa? Good quality roti tawas are available in the range of Rs. 500 to Rs. 2000, depending on the material, size, and additional features.

Are non-stick roti tawas safe for cooking? Yes, non-stick roti tawas are safe for cooking when used and maintained according to the manufacturer's instructions. Avoid using metal utensils and harsh cleaning agents to prolong the non-stick coating's lifespan.

Can cast iron roti tawas be used on induction cooktops? Yes, cast iron roti tawas can be used on induction cooktops. Look for options that specifically mention induction compatibility for best results.

What is the ideal size for a roti tawa? The ideal size for a roti tawa is around 30 cm, as it allows you to make large and uniform rotis without overcrowding the cooking surface.

