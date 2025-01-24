Menu Explore
Best induction cooktops for 2025: Top 8 options for easy and efficient cooking in your kitchen

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 24, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Discover the top induction cooktops for 2025 and make an informed decision for your purchase.

FAQs

Product Rating Price

Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Best Overall Product

Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Best Value For Money

Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment|1 year Warranty |Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

Prestige PIC 6.1 V3 PIC 2200 Watts Induction Cooktop |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Whistle Counter | Feather Touch Buttons | Keep Warm Function |Dual Heat Sensor| Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,290

Prestige Iris Plus 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator | Indian Menu Option |Anti-Magnetic Wall | Timer with User Pre-set | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection |Timer with User Pre-Set|1 year Warranty |Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop 2000W with Full Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and over Heat Protection Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,875

Glen Infrared Induction Stoves 2000w with 3 Preset Cooking Functions, Crystal Glass Plate, Digital display & Grill Rack Included for Barbeque (SA3074_Infra) View Details checkDetails

₹2,995

Induction cooktops have gained popularity for their efficiency, safety, and convenience. With a wide range of options available, choosing the best one can be overwhelming. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 8 best induction cooktops for 2025 to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for advanced features, budget-friendly options, or high-quality performance, we have something for everyone.

Spice up your kitchen adventures with best options in induction cooktops in 2025.

The Pigeon Stovekraft Cruise Induction Cooktop is a sleek and efficient appliance that offers quick and uniform heating. With a wide range of cooking options and a durable build, this cooktop is perfect for modern kitchens.

Specifications

Power Consumption
1800 Watts
Control Panel
Feather Touch
Cooking Modes
8
Safety Features
Auto-Shut Off, Child Lock

Reasons to buy

Quick and Uniform Heating

Multiple Cooking Modes

Reasons to avoid

Limited Design Options

Click Here to Buy

Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black

The Philips Viva Collection Induction Cooktop offers advanced features and a stylish design. With high power and precise cooking controls, this cooktop is perfect for those who demand efficiency and reliability.

Specifications

Power Consumption
2100 Watts
Control Panel
Touch Sensor
Cooking Modes
10
Safety Features
Automatic Voltage Regulator, Cool-to-Touch Surface

Reasons to buy

High Power Consumption

Advanced Cooking Modes

Reasons to avoid

Slightly Expensive

Click Here to Buy

Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black)

Also read:Best electric induction cooktops: Top 10 cooktops for your kitchen for efficient and safe cooking

The Prestige PIC 20 Induction Cooktop is a reliable and budget-friendly option for everyday cooking needs. With easy-to-use controls and a compact design, this cooktop is ideal for small kitchens and beginners.

Specifications

Power Consumption
1200 Watts
Control Panel
Push Button
Cooking Modes
5
Safety Features
Anti-Magnetic Wall, Automatic Voltage Regulator

Reasons to buy

Budget-Friendly

Compact Design

Reasons to avoid

Limited Cooking Modes

Click Here to Buy

Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment|1 year Warranty |Black

The Prestige Indian Kitchen Appliances Induction Cooktop is designed for Indian cooking needs, with specialized features and durable construction. It offers a seamless cooking experience and reliable performance.

Specifications

Power Consumption
2000 Watts
Control Panel
Feather Touch
Cooking Modes
6
Safety Features
Automatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall

Reasons to buy

Specialized Indian Cooking Modes

Durable Construction

Reasons to avoid

Limited Design Options

Click Here to Buy

Prestige PIC 6.1 V3 PIC 2200 Watts Induction Cooktop |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Whistle Counter | Feather Touch Buttons | Keep Warm Function |Dual Heat Sensor| Black

Also read:Best portable induction cooktops: 10 picks for on-the-go cooking

The Prestige Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator offers a reliable and safe cooking experience. With advanced safety features and energy-efficient performance, this cooktop is a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications

Power Consumption
1600 Watts
Control Panel
Touch Sensor
Cooking Modes
7
Safety Features
Automatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall

Reasons to buy

Energy-Efficient

Advanced Safety Features

Reasons to avoid

Slightly Expensive

Click Here to Buy

Prestige Iris Plus 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator | Indian Menu Option |Anti-Magnetic Wall | Timer with User Pre-set | 1 Year Warranty | Black

The Prestige IRIS ECO Induction Cooktop is designed for eco-friendly and energy-efficient cooking. With automatic voltage regulation and a sleek design, this cooktop is perfect for modern and environmentally-conscious users.

Specifications

Power Consumption
1600 Watts
Control Panel
Touch Sensor
Cooking Modes
6
Safety Features
Automatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall

Reasons to buy

Eco-Friendly Design

Energy-Efficient Performance

Reasons to avoid

Limited Cooking Modes

Click Here to Buy

Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection |Timer with User Pre-Set|1 year Warranty |Black

Also read:Best induction cooktop choices under 2000: Comparison guide with top 10 options

The 20 YO Induction Cooktop offers reliable performance and advanced protection features. With a stylish design and easy-to-use controls, this cooktop is a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications

Power Consumption
1800 Watts
Control Panel
Push Button
Cooking Modes
5
Safety Features
Child Lock, Overheat Protection

Reasons to buy

Stylish Design

Advanced Protection Features

Reasons to avoid

Limited Cooking Modes

Click Here to Buy

iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop 2000W with Full Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and over Heat Protection Black

The Glen Infrared Induction Cooktop offers innovative cooking functions and precise controls. With a durable build and versatile performance, this cooktop is perfect for users who demand high-quality cooking appliances.

Specifications

Power Consumption
2000 Watts
Control Panel
Feather Touch
Cooking Modes
7
Safety Features
Automatic Voltage Regulator, Cool-to-Touch Surface

Reasons to buy

Innovative Cooking Functions

Durable Build

Reasons to avoid

Slightly Expensive

Click Here to Buy

Glen Infrared Induction Stoves 2000w with 3 Preset Cooking Functions, Crystal Glass Plate, Digital display & Grill Rack Included for Barbeque (SA3074_Infra)

Also read:Best electric induction cooktops: Top 10 cooktops for your kitchen for efficient and safe cooking

Best induction cooktop in 2025:

 

Best Induction Cooktop in 2025Power ConsumptionCooking ModesSafety Features
Pigeon Stovekraft Cruise 1800-Watt Induction Cooktop1800 Watts8Auto-Shut Off, Child Lock
Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop2100 Watts10Automatic Voltage Regulator, Cool-to-Touch Surface
Prestige PIC 20 Induction Cooktop1200 Watts5Anti-Magnetic Wall, Automatic Voltage Regulator
Prestige Indian Kitchen Appliances Induction Cooktop2000 Watts6Automatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall
Prestige Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator1600 Watts7Automatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall
Prestige IRIS ECO Induction Cooktop with automatic voltage regulator1600 Watts6Automatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall
20 YO Induction Cooktop with Protection1800 Watts5Child Lock, Overheat Protection
Glen Infrared Induction Cooktop with Multiple Cooking Functions2000 Watts7Automatic Voltage Regulator, Cool-to-Touch Surface

FAQs on Best induction cooktop in 2025

  • What is the price range of induction cooktops?

    The price range of induction cooktops varies based on the brand, features, and power consumption. It can range from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 10000.

  • What are the safety features to look for in an induction cooktop?

    Look for safety features such as automatic voltage regulation, cool-to-touch surface, anti-magnetic wall, and child lock for added protection.

  • Are induction cooktops energy-efficient?

    Yes, induction cooktops are known for their energy-efficient performance, as they heat the cookware directly, reducing heat loss and saving energy.

  • What are the best induction cooktops for Indian cooking?

    Prestige Indian Kitchen Appliances Induction Cooktop and Pigeon Stovekraft Cruise Induction Cooktop are ideal for Indian cooking needs with specialized features.

