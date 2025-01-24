Induction cooktops have gained popularity for their efficiency, safety, and convenience. With a wide range of options available, choosing the best one can be overwhelming. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 8 best induction cooktops for 2025 to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for advanced features, budget-friendly options, or high-quality performance, we have something for everyone. Spice up your kitchen adventures with best options in induction cooktops in 2025.

The Pigeon Stovekraft Cruise Induction Cooktop is a sleek and efficient appliance that offers quick and uniform heating. With a wide range of cooking options and a durable build, this cooktop is perfect for modern kitchens.

Specifications Power Consumption 1800 Watts Control Panel Feather Touch Cooking Modes 8 Safety Features Auto-Shut Off, Child Lock Reasons to buy Quick and Uniform Heating Multiple Cooking Modes Reasons to avoid Limited Design Options Click Here to Buy Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black

The Philips Viva Collection Induction Cooktop offers advanced features and a stylish design. With high power and precise cooking controls, this cooktop is perfect for those who demand efficiency and reliability.

Specifications Power Consumption 2100 Watts Control Panel Touch Sensor Cooking Modes 10 Safety Features Automatic Voltage Regulator, Cool-to-Touch Surface Reasons to buy High Power Consumption Advanced Cooking Modes Reasons to avoid Slightly Expensive Click Here to Buy Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black)

The Prestige PIC 20 Induction Cooktop is a reliable and budget-friendly option for everyday cooking needs. With easy-to-use controls and a compact design, this cooktop is ideal for small kitchens and beginners.

Specifications Power Consumption 1200 Watts Control Panel Push Button Cooking Modes 5 Safety Features Anti-Magnetic Wall, Automatic Voltage Regulator Reasons to buy Budget-Friendly Compact Design Reasons to avoid Limited Cooking Modes Click Here to Buy Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment|1 year Warranty |Black

The Prestige Indian Kitchen Appliances Induction Cooktop is designed for Indian cooking needs, with specialized features and durable construction. It offers a seamless cooking experience and reliable performance.

Specifications Power Consumption 2000 Watts Control Panel Feather Touch Cooking Modes 6 Safety Features Automatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall Reasons to buy Specialized Indian Cooking Modes Durable Construction Reasons to avoid Limited Design Options Click Here to Buy Prestige PIC 6.1 V3 PIC 2200 Watts Induction Cooktop |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Whistle Counter | Feather Touch Buttons | Keep Warm Function |Dual Heat Sensor| Black

The Prestige Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator offers a reliable and safe cooking experience. With advanced safety features and energy-efficient performance, this cooktop is a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications Power Consumption 1600 Watts Control Panel Touch Sensor Cooking Modes 7 Safety Features Automatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall Reasons to buy Energy-Efficient Advanced Safety Features Reasons to avoid Slightly Expensive Click Here to Buy Prestige Iris Plus 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator | Indian Menu Option |Anti-Magnetic Wall | Timer with User Pre-set | 1 Year Warranty | Black

The Prestige IRIS ECO Induction Cooktop is designed for eco-friendly and energy-efficient cooking. With automatic voltage regulation and a sleek design, this cooktop is perfect for modern and environmentally-conscious users.

Specifications Power Consumption 1600 Watts Control Panel Touch Sensor Cooking Modes 6 Safety Features Automatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall Reasons to buy Eco-Friendly Design Energy-Efficient Performance Reasons to avoid Limited Cooking Modes Click Here to Buy Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection |Timer with User Pre-Set|1 year Warranty |Black

The 20 YO Induction Cooktop offers reliable performance and advanced protection features. With a stylish design and easy-to-use controls, this cooktop is a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications Power Consumption 1800 Watts Control Panel Push Button Cooking Modes 5 Safety Features Child Lock, Overheat Protection Reasons to buy Stylish Design Advanced Protection Features Reasons to avoid Limited Cooking Modes Click Here to Buy iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop 2000W with Full Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and over Heat Protection Black

The Glen Infrared Induction Cooktop offers innovative cooking functions and precise controls. With a durable build and versatile performance, this cooktop is perfect for users who demand high-quality cooking appliances.

Specifications Power Consumption 2000 Watts Control Panel Feather Touch Cooking Modes 7 Safety Features Automatic Voltage Regulator, Cool-to-Touch Surface Reasons to buy Innovative Cooking Functions Durable Build Reasons to avoid Slightly Expensive Click Here to Buy Glen Infrared Induction Stoves 2000w with 3 Preset Cooking Functions, Crystal Glass Plate, Digital display & Grill Rack Included for Barbeque (SA3074_Infra)

Best induction cooktop in 2025:

Best Induction Cooktop in 2025 Power Consumption Cooking Modes Safety Features Pigeon Stovekraft Cruise 1800-Watt Induction Cooktop 1800 Watts 8 Auto-Shut Off, Child Lock Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop 2100 Watts 10 Automatic Voltage Regulator, Cool-to-Touch Surface Prestige PIC 20 Induction Cooktop 1200 Watts 5 Anti-Magnetic Wall, Automatic Voltage Regulator Prestige Indian Kitchen Appliances Induction Cooktop 2000 Watts 6 Automatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall Prestige Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator 1600 Watts 7 Automatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall Prestige IRIS ECO Induction Cooktop with automatic voltage regulator 1600 Watts 6 Automatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall 20 YO Induction Cooktop with Protection 1800 Watts 5 Child Lock, Overheat Protection Glen Infrared Induction Cooktop with Multiple Cooking Functions 2000 Watts 7 Automatic Voltage Regulator, Cool-to-Touch Surface

FAQs on Best induction cooktop in 2025 What is the price range of induction cooktops? The price range of induction cooktops varies based on the brand, features, and power consumption. It can range from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 10000.

What are the safety features to look for in an induction cooktop? Look for safety features such as automatic voltage regulation, cool-to-touch surface, anti-magnetic wall, and child lock for added protection.

Are induction cooktops energy-efficient? Yes, induction cooktops are known for their energy-efficient performance, as they heat the cookware directly, reducing heat loss and saving energy.

What are the best induction cooktops for Indian cooking? Prestige Indian Kitchen Appliances Induction Cooktop and Pigeon Stovekraft Cruise Induction Cooktop are ideal for Indian cooking needs with specialized features.

