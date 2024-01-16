Best induction cooktop choices under 2000: Comparison guide with top 10 options

Introduction Within the constantly changing realm of kitchen equipment, induction cooktops have surfaced as a stylish, economical, and practical substitute for conventional gas burners. Achieving the ideal mix between price and performance is essential for those on a tight budget. This article explores affordable cooking options with a special emphasis on the Best Induction Cooktop Choices under ₹2000. Best induction cooktop choices under ₹ 2000: Say goodbye to flames and direct heat with our curated list.

The demands placed on kitchen equipment are constantly changing along with culinary trends. A growing number of people are using induction cooktops because of their accurate temperature control, quick cooking times, and general efficiency. Because there are so many alternatives available, it may be difficult for customers to go through them all and decide which one best suits their requirements, mainly when they are on a tight budget.

Our thorough review and comparison seek to streamline this selection process. Our collection of induction cooktops under ₹2000 has been carefully selected to ensure that affordability and superior performance go hand in hand. Every hob, whether from well-known manufacturers or up-and-coming names, is carefully evaluated for features, build quality, energy efficiency, and user-friendliness.

We draw attention to the distinctive qualities that distinguish each induction hob throughout the piece. We provide insights into how various features, such as several cooking modes, compact designs perfect for smaller kitchens, or enhanced safety measures, may improve your cooking experience. We also take warranty and durability into account, so you can be sure that your investment will be long-lasting and cost-effective.

With this knowledge, readers will be able to make informed decisions on the finest under- ₹2000 induction cooktop options. Come along on this exploration into the world of affordable induction cooktops, where practicality and creativity combine to provide a flawless cooking experience.

Product Description

Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop

For foodies, the Prestige PIC 20 1600-watt induction Cooktop provides a convenient and efficient combination. With its powerful 1600-watt power capacity, it warms up quickly and ensures speedier cooking times. With preset selections for well-liked recipes, its most notable feature—the Indian Menu Option—simplifies the cooking procedure for a range of Indian cuisines. This cooktop's automated power and temperature control allows it to modulate the heating precisely to suit a variety of culinary requirements.

The appliance is protected from power fluctuations by the Automatic Voltage Control function, which maintains stability. Its sleek black style goes well with contemporary kitchens, and its mobility makes placing and storage simple. Peace of mind is provided by the included one-year warranty, which guarantees the dependability of the device. The Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop is a great option for anyone looking for a flexible and effective cooking solution since it blends innovation with utility.

Specifications of Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop

Brand: Prestige

Heating Elements: 1

Colour: Black

Power Source: Electric

Voltage: 230V

Wattage: 1600Watt

Pros Cons Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment Limited Warranty Period Portability and Sleek Design Noise from Cooling Fans Indian Menu Options

2. Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop

With its cutting-edge features, the Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop redefines cooking convenience. With its automated voltage regulator, this stylish black hob maintains steady performance even in the face of variations. Users' culinary experiences are made simpler with its Indian Menu feature, which provides pre-set cooking options for a variety of Indian cuisines. Because it optimises energy use, the power-saving function makes it a sustainable option.

It allows users to multitask with ease and offers precise cooking control with an easy-to-use timer and pre-set choices. The brand's dedication to quality and longevity is shown in the appliance's comforting one-year guarantee. Its 1200W power supply guarantees safe and effective cooking. Its sleek appearance blends in well with contemporary kitchens, and its dependability and effectiveness make it a necessary addition for anybody looking for a dependable and effective cooking option.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop

Brand: Prestige

Heating Elements: 1

Colour: Black

Material: Glass

Power Source: Electric

Special Feature: Anti-Magnetic Wall, Easy to Maintain, Healthy, Automatic Voltage Regulator

Voltage: 230V

Wattage: 1200Watt

Pros Cons Automatic Voltage Regulator Limited Warranty Period Timer with User Pre-Sets Indian Menu Options

3. Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop

Efficient and stylish at the same time, the Stovekraft Cruise 1800-watt induction hob is called Pigeon. Any kitchen is made more sophisticated by its elegant black style and crystal glass top. With its powerful 1800 watts, this hob can cook food quickly and precisely, which makes it perfect for a variety of cooking purposes. It has an easy-to-use 7-segment LED display that makes controlling and monitoring cooking settings simple. The display ensures precise cooking every time by offering quick temperature and timing setting adjustments and clear readability.

To improve safety, a clever auto-switch-off function turns off the hob automatically when it's not in use or when cookware is removed. The Pigeon Induction Cooktop is convenient and versatile due to its small size, which allows it to fit into any area. Its innovative design, safety features, and state-of-the-art technology make it an invaluable asset to any contemporary kitchen, streamlining chores and enhancing the culinary experience.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop

Brand: Piegon

Heating Elements: 1

Colour: Black

Material: Glass

Power Source: Electric

Voltage: 220V

Wattage: 1800Watt

Pros Cons Auto Switch Off Safety Feature Potential Noise Levels User-Friendly Interface Electromagnetic Interference 1800-watt Quick Heating

4. Pigeon By Stovekraft Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop

Modern kitchen ease is embodied in the Stovekraft Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop by Pigeon. Its completely touch-controlled features, which ensure straightforward operation, complement its elegant black look. This 1800-watt induction cooktop is an excellent appliance that cooks food efficiently. With its eight preset menus, it makes cooking easier for both novice and experienced cooks by providing fixed settings for a variety of recipes. The auto-shut-off function of the induction hob improves safety and gives you peace of mind while you're cooking.

Additionally, consumers are reassured of its dependability by the BIS certification, which confirms its adherence to strict quality and safety requirements. This hob is a great addition to any kitchen since it combines design, utility, and safety in a seamless manner. The Pigeon By Stovekraft Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop guarantees accuracy and efficiency for all of your culinary requirements, whether you're boiling, frying, sautéing or simmering.

Specifications of Pigeon By Stovekraft Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop

Brand: Piegon

Heating Elements: 1

Colour: Black

Material: Glass

Power Source: Corded Electric

Wattage: 1800Watt

Pros Cons BIS Certification Limited Portability Auto Shut-Off Function Operating Noise User-Friendly Touch Controls

5. iBELL IBL30YO Induction Cooktop

A stylish and effective kitchen tool, the iBELL IBL30YO Induction Cooktop is designed to enhance culinary experiences. With its powerful 2000W power output, it warms up quickly so that meals may be prepared more quickly. Its crystal glass top is easy to clean and durable while also adding a contemporary flair. By automatically shutting off the hob after a certain amount of time and avoiding energy waste, the Auto Shut Off function improves safety. By identifying and averting excessive heat buildup, Overheat Protection adds even more security to the system. This hob satisfies strict quality criteria and is certified by the Bureau of Indian Criteria (BIS), guaranteeing performance and dependability. Its black finish goes well with many styles of kitchens. A trusted option for effective and safe cooking, the iBELL IBL30YO Induction Cooktop combines power, safety features, and an appealing appearance.

Specifications of iBELL IBL30YO Induction Cooktop

Brand: iBell

Heating Elements: 1

Colour: Black 30Y0

Material: Plastic

Wattage: 2000Watt

Special Feature: Digital Display, Automatic Shut Off

Pros Cons Durable Crystal Glass Top Sensitivity to Voltage Fluctuations High Power Output High Power Consumption BIS Certification

6. iBELL IBL CROWN SLIM 50 Induction Cooktop

With its elegant form and cutting-edge functionality, the iBELL IBL CROWN SLIM 50 Induction Cooktop redefines cooking convenience. With its powerful 2000W output, this hob guarantees quick heating for effective cooking. With its multifunction controls, you can easily alter the temperature and cook in several modes to suit your requirements. It puts safety first by automatically shutting off when not in use or if the temperature rises over acceptable levels, reducing the risk of accidents and improving longevity. It also has overheat prevention and auto shut-off features. Its compact design maximises space efficiency and performance, making it an excellent choice for tiny kitchens or as an extra cooking device. Cooking fans looking for efficiency and convenience in their cooking can go right with the iBELL IBL CROWN SLIM 50 Induction Cooktop, which blends safety and practicality for all cooking methods, including simmering, boiling and frying.

Specifications of iBELL IBL CROWN SLIM 50 Induction Cooktop

Brand: iBell

Heating Elements: 1

Colour: Black SLIM50

Material: Ceramic

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Efficient Heating with 2000W Power Initial Odor or Smoke Sleek and Easy-to-Clean Design Precise Multifunction Controls

7. Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop

A powerful kitchen tool is the Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop, which comes with a sleek black finish and has push-button controls. Modern safety features like auto shut-off and overheating prevention are available on this BIS-approved hob, giving cooks peace of mind. With a powerful 2000-watt output, it cooks food quickly and effectively. With its eight cooking modes, the hob provides flexibility to make a wide variety of foods easily.

Its simple push-button interface makes temperature control and mode selection a breeze. Its design prioritises user safety and convenience, making it perfect for novices and experienced chefs alike. Furthermore, it is lightweight and portable, making it ideal for travel or tiny kitchens. This Longway Elite Plus induction hob elevates your cooking experience while putting safety and convenience of use first. It comes with a dependable 1-year guarantee.

Specifications of Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop

Brand: LONGWAY

Heating Elements: 1

Colour: Black

Material: Glass, Plastic, Metal

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Special Feature: Dishwasher Safe

Pros Cons Customizable Cooking Modes Potential Power Consumption Advanced Safety Features Limited Warranty Period Compact and Aesthetic Design

8. Lifelong 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop

The Lifelong 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop's innovative features and approachable design revolutionise home cooking. With its sleek black design and excellent performance, this gadget fits right in with contemporary kitchens. With seven pre-programmed Indian menu selections, it may easily ease the creation of classic foods while meeting a variety of culinary demands. Its powerful 2000-watt power output allows it to heat up quickly, making cooking rapid and effective.

The user-friendly interface of the induction cooktop facilitates effortless operation and allows for easy navigation of settings. It provides consumers with peace of mind by ensuring safety and energy economy via the use of an auto-shutoff function. A one-year manufacturer's guarantee is included, which emphasises the product's robustness and fine workmanship. The Lifelong LLIC80 Induction Cooktop is perfect for new and experienced cooks alike, providing ease and creativity for today's Indian kitchen. It also guarantees a delicious cooking experience.

Specifications of Lifelong 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop

Brand: Lifelong

Heating Elements: 1

Colour: Black

Material: Glass

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Special Feature: Digital Display, Automatic Shut Off

Pros Cons Preset Indian Menu Options Temperature Control Sensitivity Safety Features Noise Level Sleek Design

9. Amazon Basics 1300 Watt Induction Cooktop

Designed for contemporary cooking ease, the Amazon Basics 1300 Watt Induction Cooktop is a stylish and effective kitchen equipment. This hob accommodates a range of recipes by providing accurate temperature control with its 6-stage power settings. The primary surface of the hob is made of sturdy crystal glass with a luxurious black finish, which elevates any kitchen. The crystal glass plate is a useful option for daily use since it guarantees even heat distribution and makes cleanup simple. With its powerful 1300 watts, this induction hob warms up fast, cutting down on cooking time and energy use. For every kind of cooking, the Amazon Basics Induction Cooktop is a dependable and fashionable answer, regardless of your level of experience.

Specifications of Amazon Basics 1300 Watt Induction Cooktop

Brand: Amazon

Heating Elements: 1

Colour: Black

Material: Glass

Wattage: 1300 Watts

Pros Cons Six Power Settings Limited Power Output Safety Features Potential Fragility Precision Cooking

10. Prestige Xpress 1200W Induction Cooktop

Sleek and black, the Prestige Xpress 1200W Induction Cooktop with Ceramic Plates is designed for contemporary kitchens, providing quick and effective cooking. With a powerful 1200 watts, this hob uses modern induction technology to provide rapid heating and accurate temperature control. Its easy-to-clean and maintained smooth ceramic plates enable uniform heat distribution. The cooktop has an easy-to-use control panel with touch-sensitive buttons for smooth operation, all designed with the convenience of the user in mind.

With its several power settings and cooking modes, it can meet a range of culinary demands, from low-temperature simmering to intense searing. During culinary escapades, safety features like auto-shutoff and overheating prevention provide peace of mind. It's perfect for tiny places or as an extra cooking gadget because of its compact size. For foodies, the Prestige Xpress 1200W Induction Cooktop is a dependable kitchen partner because of its harmonious combination of performance, design, and safety features.

Specifications of Prestige Xpress 1200W Induction Cooktop with Ceramic Plates

Brand: Prestige

Heating Elements: 1

Colour: Black

Material: Glass

Power Source: Corded Electric

Wattage: 1200 Watts

Pros Cons Multiple Cooking Modes Limited Power Capacity Easy Cleaning Safety Features

Three best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop Auomatic voltage regulator Anti-magnetic wall Indian menu options Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop Aerodynamic cooling system Automatic power-saving technology Anti-skid steel ring Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop 7 segments LED display Soft push button 93% energy-saving technology Pigeon By Stovekraft Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop Feather-touch buttons High-grade electricals Auto shut-off feature iBELL IBL30YO Induction Cooktop Digital LED display 8 cooking functions High-quality crystal plate iBELL IBL CROWN SLIM 50 Induction Cooktop 4-digit LED display Overheat protection Child lock feature Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop Smart timer function Auto-pan detection Easy-to-clean surface Lifelong 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop 8 preset cooking modes Pan sensor technology Anti-magnetic wall Amazon Basics 1300 Watt Induction Cooktop 10 power levels Timer function Auto-pan detection Prestige Xpress 1200W Induction Cooktop Automatic voltage regulator Aerodynamic cooling system Anti-magnetic wall

Best value for money product

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop is the best value-for-money option. It offers a lot of sophisticated features at a fair price, such as a 7-segment LED display, gentle push buttons, and 93% energy-saving technology. Along with a user-friendly interface, this induction hob guarantees effective cooking at a large energy savings. Customers are given a dependable and reasonably priced cooking solution by its elegant design and sturdy construction, which further improve its total value. The Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800-watt Induction Cooktop stands out as an excellent option for anyone looking for the most value in their purchase because of its unique combination of functionality, energy economy, and affordability.

Best overall product

The "Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop" is the best overall choice in the induction cooktop category. In addition to adding durability and safety, the anti-magnetic wall and automated voltage regulator guarantee steady functioning even in the face of voltage variations. The presence of Indian menu alternatives that precisely address a variety of culinary demands is what makes it unique. Power and accuracy are balanced on this cooktop to provide a smooth cooking experience. For those looking for a fantastic multipurpose induction hob, this model is highly recommended due to its dependability, sophisticated features, and consideration for specific culinary needs. By fusing cutting-edge technology with specially designed features, the Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop raises the bar in the industry and claims the title of greatest overall product.

How to find the best induction cooktop?

While choosing the best induction hob, keep the following essential considerations in mind:

Power and Cooking Zones: Verify that the power range and quantity of cooking zones are sufficient for your requirements by checking them. Faster cooking is frequently associated with higher wattage.

Safety Features: To guarantee user safety, look for features like pan detection, child lock, overheat protection, and auto shut-off.

Control and Settings: Digital displays, preset cooking settings, and easy-to-use buttons simplify operation. Depending on your desire, think about interfaces with touch controls or knobs.

Size and Portability: Take into account the cooktop's dimensions, mainly if your space is at a premium. For smaller kitchens or outdoor usage, portable versions are practical.

Energy Efficiency: To cut down on electricity use, look for features that automatically regulate power or switch to energy-saving modes.

Cooking Functions: Some cooktops offer specialised cooking functions like boiling, simmering, or frying. Select one whose features correspond with your culinary style.

You can narrow down your selections and pick the finest induction cooktop for your needs by taking these things into account.

