Flipkart Diwali Sale: Enjoy more than 50% off on induction cooktops

1. Pigeon Favourite IC 1800 W Induction Cooktop

A modern and valuable addition to any kitchen, the Pigeon Favourite IC Induction Cooktop is now available during this Flipkart Diwali Sale. It is offered in traditional black and features simple push-button controls. It's the ideal moment to learn more about the remarkable features of the Pigeon Favorite IC, thanks to incredible offers on induction cooktops. The anti-magnetic wall is one noteworthy feature that guarantees safe and successful cooking by effectively filtering out excess magnetic radiation. The hob also has a Timer and Auto Shut-off Feature, which enhances safety by turning off immediately when the timer expires and enables users to specify accurate cooking periods. Maintenance is simple, making it a convenient choice for busy households. The easy-to-clean surface ensures that spills and splatters are swiftly wiped away, leaving the cooktop looking pristine.

Specifications:

Brand Pigeon Model Name Favourite IC 1800 W Model Favourite IC 1800 W Type Induction Cooktop Colour Black

Pros Cons User-friendly Noisy Operation Precise Temperature Control

2. PHILIPS HD4928/01 Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button)

A revolutionary induction hob designed for the discriminating Indian chef, the PHILIPS HD4928/01 comes in a sleek black finish and has a user-friendly push-button interface. This induction hob is tuned to address the intricacies of Indian cuisine adequately and was created with accuracy and originality. It stands out as a beacon of the best induction hob bargains available as part of the Flipkart Diwali Sale, providing incredible savings without sacrificing performance. This state-of-the-art hob from PHILIPS is the epitome of effectiveness and sophistication. Utilizing electromagnetic induction technology, it offers quick, precise heating that hits the cookware directly while keeping the surface cold to the touch. It provides a seamless cooking experience with multiple power settings and preset cooking options. The hob also has an auto-off feature that improves energy and safety.

Specifications:

Brand PHILIPS Body Material Mirco Crystal Plate Control Push Button Preset Cooking Menus 6 Timer Yes Timer setting 3 hrs Fast Heating Yes

Pros Cons Energy Efficiency Require cookware with a magnetic base. Easy-to-Use Push Button Controls

3. Prestige Atlas Neo Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button)

Specifications:

Body Material Glass Control Push Button Preset Cooking Menus Pressure cook, Curry Water, Soup, Heat Milk, Saute, Keep warm, Roti and Dosa Timer Yes Elements on Cooktop Anti-magnetic wall, Easy maintenance, Automatic Voltage Regulator Power Indicator Yes

Pros Cons Precise Temperature Control The cooktop relies on a stable electrical supply.

4. Butterfly Rapid Plus Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button)

Cooking is a breeze with the Butterfly Rapid Plus Induction Cooktop, a kitchen marvel. It fits well with any kitchen space because of its modern style and simple push-button controls. This appliance's central tenet is cooking made easy, and it delivers on that promise. This cooktop is one of the best deals on induction cooktops in the industry and is available as part of the Diwali Sale Flipkart for a fantastic price. The Butterfly Rapid Plus Induction Cooktop, which was expertly crafted, has a strong heating element that guarantees speedy and effective cooking. Its sleek black finish gives your kitchen decor a touch of elegance, and its tiny size makes it perfect for both small and large kitchens.

Specifications:

Body Material ABS and PPCP Plastic Body Control Push Button Preset Cooking Menus Milk, Gravy, Rice, Deep Fry, Hot Pot, Roti, Dosa, Slow Cook Display 4 Digit LED Display Timer Yes Timer setting 3 hrs Fast Heating Yes

Pros Cons Efficient Heating Single Cooking Zone

5. Prestige Atlas 3.0 Plus Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button)

The Prestige Atlas 3.0 Plus Induction Cooktop is a culinary marvel that promises to elevate your cooking experience to new heights. Available in sleek black with concealed feather-touch buttons, this kitchen powerhouse not only exudes elegance but also offers unparalleled functionality. As the Diwali Sale Flipkart approaches, savvy shoppers can look forward to securing this remarkable induction cooktop at the lowest price possible, thanks to Flipkart's unbeatable deals on induction cooktops. This Prestige Atlas Plus Induction Cooktop boasts an automatic voltage regulator, ensuring consistent performance even in areas with fluctuating power supplies.

Specifications:

Brand Prestige model_name Atlas 3.0 Plus Colour Black Type Induction Cooktop Control Push Button Elements on Cooktop 1 Induction Cooktop

Pros Cons Automatic Voltage Regulator Noise level

6. Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 W Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button)

Presenting the Longway Elite Plus 2000 W Induction Cooktop, the pinnacle of functionality and aesthetic appeal for contemporary kitchens. This modern, black hob is intended to revolutionise the cooking process and is furnished with simple push-button controls. It satisfies a wide range of gastronomic requirements, with a focus on accommodating varied Indian cooking recipes. The Longway Elite Plus Induction Cooktop is on sale for the lowest price ever during Flipkart Diwali Sale. Customers may now get this high-end kitchen appliance without breaking the bank, thanks to this development. A high-quality induction hob is an excellent investment since it guarantees both cost-effectiveness and culinary brilliance.

Specifications:

Brand Longway model_name Elite Plus IC 2000 W Model Elite Plus IC 2000 W Type Induction Cooktop Control Push Button Fast Heating Yes Elements on Cooktop Induction base or flat bottom cookware Spill Proof Yes Grid Type Square Reversible Burner No

Pros Cons Multiple power levels Sometimes, they interfere with other electronic devices.

7. Pigeon Brio+ Induction Cooktop (Silver, Black, Push Button)

The Pigeon Brio+ Induction Cooktop, a necessary piece of kitchen equipment that blends style, effectiveness, and innovation, is now available. Culinary fans are in for a treat with the induction hob offered at its lowest price ever as the Diwali Sale Flipkart draws near. This stylish appliance, with its user-friendly push-button controls and elegant silver or black finishes, is expected to be the focus of the sale. Every modern kitchen needs the Pigeon Brio+ since it promises to significantly reduce cooking time while simultaneously providing a more energy-efficient cooking experience.

Specifications:

Brand Pigeon model_name Brio Model Brio+ Type Induction Cooktop Body Material PVC Control Push Button Preset Cooking Menus Manual, Roti/Dosa, Curry, Stir Fry, Slow Cook, Pressure Cooker Display Digital Timer Yes Elements on Cooktop Induction base or flat bottom cookware

Pros Cons Easy Maintenance Bulky design

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Pigeon Favourite IC 1800 W Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button) Power Consumption: 1800 W Control: Push Button Power Consumption: 1800 W PHILIPS HD4928/01 Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button) Power Consumption: 2100 W Automatic shut-off: Yes Made of ceramic Prestige Atlas Neo Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button) Warranty Summary: 1 Year Warranty Power Consumption: 1200 W Weight: 1.7 kg Butterfly Rapid Plus Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button) Power Input 220 - 240 V AC, 50 Hz Weight: 1.57 kg Width: 9.5 cm Prestige Atlas 3.0 Plus Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button) Power Consumption: 1600 W Weight 1.5 kg 1 Year Warranty Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 W Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button) Power Input 2000 W Weight 1.8 kg 1-Year Limited Domestic Brand Warranty Pigeon Brio+ Induction Cooktop (Silver, Black, Push Button) Power Consumption 2100 W Weight 1.5 kg One-Year Pigeon India warranty

Overall best product

the Pigeon Favourite IC 1800 W Induction Cooktop in Black, which has simple push-button controls, stands out as the greatest overall offering. The cooktop's 1800W power assures quick and effective cooking, and its small footprint fits in any size kitchen. Its energy efficiency and safety features add to its allure.

Best value for money product

the Prestige Atlas Neo Induction Cooktop in sleek Black with simple Push Button controls is the pinnacle of value. This induction hob is a wise purchase for any kitchen because it is not only reasonably priced but also performs superbly. It is the perfect option for both seasoned chefs and home cooks because of its energy-efficient cooking, sophisticated safety measures, and user-friendly design.

How to find the best induction cooktop for yourself?

How to find the best induction cooktop for yourself?

Smart buyers should keep a close eye on the platform's tempting offerings in order to obtain the greatest induction hob discounts. Start by keeping up with the sale's specific page, where special deals are prominently displayed. To reduce choices based on criteria like brand, features, and price range, use the search and filter tools. Compare prices amongst various models and dealers. Reading reviews and ratings of products can give you useful information about their performance and user happiness. Keep an eye out for packaged offers, such as complimentary cookware or extended warranties, which can add extra value to your purchase.

