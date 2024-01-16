Best electric induction cooktops: A Comprehensive guide to choose from 10 picks

Electric induction cooktops are becoming more popular among home cooks who want to enjoy the benefits of fast, efficient, and precise heating. Unlike traditional gas or electric stoves, induction cooktops use electromagnetic fields to directly heat the cookware, without wasting energy or producing excess heat. This means that you can boil water in minutes, simmer sauces at low temperatures, and control the heat with a touch of a button. Unlike traditional gas or electric stoves, induction cooktops use electromagnetic fields to directly heat the cookware, without wasting energy or producing excess heat.

But how do you choose the best electric induction cooktop for your kitchen? There are many factors to consider, such as the size, power, features, design, and price of the cooktop. You also need to make sure that your cookware is compatible with induction technology, or invest in new pots and pans that are made of magnetic materials.

To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 best electric induction cooktops available in the market today. We have compared their pros and cons, and highlighted their key features and specifications. Whether you are looking for a portable, single-burner cooktop, or a built-in, multi-burner cooktop, we have something for you. Our guide will help you find the best electric induction cooktop that suits your budget and needs.

1. V-Guard VIC 25 Induction Cooktop| 2000-Watt Electric Induction Stove with Preset Indian Menu

The V-Guard VIC 25 is a 2000-watt induction cooktop that offers a sleek design, a polished glass finish, and a soft switch control. It has a 24-hour timer and a preset function that allows you to cook various dishes with ease. It also has auto-cooking modes and eight levels of power/temperature settings to suit your preferences. The V-Guard VIC 25 is compatible with induction cookware with a flat bottom made of iron or magnetic stainless steel and with a bottom diameter of 12-20 cm. It is a safe, energy-efficient, and convenient appliance that can help you prepare delicious meals in a short time. This certainly makes a case to be one of the best electric induction.

Specifications of V-Guard VIC 25 Induction Cooktop| 2000-Watt Electric Induction

Power: 2000 watts

Voltage: 230 volts

Frequency: 50 Hz

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 28 x 36 x 4 cm

Weight: 2.15 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Easy to use and clean Noisy fan and beep sound Fast and even heating Limited auto-cooking modes

2. Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass

The Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 is a 2100-watt induction cooktop that features a soft touch button control and a crystal glass panel. It has a 0 to 3 hours time setting, 10 preset menus for different Indian recipes, and a 24 hours preset timer function for delayed cooking. It is compatible with induction cookware with a flat bottom made of iron or magnetic stainless steel and with a bottom diameter of 12-20 cm. It is a safe, efficient, and easy to use appliance that can help you cook various dishes with less time and energy. This is indeed a best Electric induction stove option.

Specifications of Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop

Power: 2100 watts

Voltage: 230 volts

Frequency: 50 Hz

Material: Glass

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 29.2 x 39.2 x 6.8 cm

Weight: 2.6 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Easy to clean and maintain Noisy fan and beep sound Versatile and user-friendly

3. Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise is an induction cooktop that has a power of 1800 watts and a voltage of 230 volts. It has a 7 segments LED display for power and temperature, and a smart timer for hands free cooking. It also has a soft push button and a manual temperature control. It comes with a high-grade electrical that protects against short circuits and a superior top plate that can withstand very high temperatures. It is compatible with induction cookware with a flat bottom made of iron or magnetic stainless steel and with a bottom diameter of 12-20 cm. It is a safe, energy-efficient, and easy to use appliance that can help you cook various dishes with 93-percent energy saving technology. This is one among the best-rated electric induction cooktops.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop

Power: 1800 watts

Voltage: 230 volts

Frequency: 50 Hz

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 28 x 36 x 4 cm

Weight: 2.15 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Easy to use and clean Noisy fan and beep sound Fast and even heating Limited auto-cooking modes

4. Usha Cookjoy (CJ2000WPC) 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop

The Usha Cookjoy (CJ2000WPC) is a 2000-watt induction cooktop that has a sleek design, a polished glass finish, and a soft switch control. It has a 24-hour timer and a preset function that allows you to cook various dishes with ease. It also has auto-cooking modes and eight levels of power/temperature settings to suit your preferences. The Usha Cookjoy (CJ2000WPC) is compatible with induction cookware with a flat bottom made of iron or magnetic stainless steel and with a bottom diameter of 12-20 cm. It is a safe, energy-efficient, and convenient appliance that can help you prepare delicious meals in a short time.

Specifications of Usha Cookjoy (CJ2000WPC) 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop

Power: 2000 watts

Voltage: 230 volts

Frequency: 50 Hz

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 28 x 36 x 4 cm

Weight: 2.15 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Easy to use and clean Noisy fan and beep sound Fast and even heating

5. iBELL IBL CROWN SLIM 50 Induction Cooktop, 2000W, with Multifunction Controls, Auto Shut Off and Overheat Protection

The iBELL IBL CROWN SLIM 50 is a 2000-watt induction cooktop that has a sleek design, a polished glass finish, and a soft switch control. It has a 24-hour timer and a preset function that allows you to cook various dishes with ease. It also has auto-cooking modes and eight levels of power/temperature settings to suit your preferences. The iBELL IBL CROWN SLIM 50 is compatible with induction cookware with a flat bottom made of iron or magnetic stainless steel and with a bottom diameter of 12-20 cm. It is a safe, energy-efficient, and convenient appliance that can help you prepare delicious meals in a short time. The best budget-friendly electric induction cooker.

Specifications of iBELL IBL CROWN SLIM 50 Induction Cooktop

Power: 2000 watts

Voltage: 230 volts

Frequency: 50 Hz

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 36 x 28.4 x 6 cm

Weight: 1 kg 940 g

Warranty: 1 year standard warranty + 1 year additional warranty on free registration

Pros Cons Easy to use and clean Noisy fan and beep sound Fast and even heating Limited auto-cooking modes

6. Wipro 2000 watt Induction Cooktop Sensor Feather Touch with Crystal Glass Plate

The Wipro 2000 watt Induction Cooktop Sensor Feather Touch is a sleek and elegant appliance that can help you cook various dishes with ease and efficiency. It has a crystal glass plate that is easy to clean and maintain, and a soft touch button control that gives you access to 10 preset menus for different Indian recipes. It also has a 24-hour timer and a delayed cooking function that allows you to plan your meals ahead. It is compatible with induction cookware with a flat bottom made of iron or magnetic stainless steel and with a bottom diameter of 12-20 cm. It is a safe, energy-saving, and user-friendly appliance that comes with a one-year warranty. This is one of the best electric induction cooktops in the market today.

Specifications of Wipro 2000 watt Induction Cooktop

Power: 2000 watts

Voltage: 230 volts

Frequency: 50 Hz

Material: Glass

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 12.6 x 15 x 3.9 cm

Weight: 1 kg 500 g

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Easy to clean and maintain Limited auto-cooking modes Versatile and user-friendly

7. Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop with automatic voltage regulator and Indian Menu option

The Prestige IRIS ECO is a 1200-watt induction cooktop that has a sleek design, a polished glass finish, and a soft switch control. It has a 24-hour timer and a preset function that allows you to cook various dishes with ease. It also has 10 auto-cooking modes for different Indian recipes and a power saver mode that reduces energy consumption.

The Electric induction Prestige IRIS ECO is compatible with induction cookware with a flat bottom made of iron or magnetic stainless steel and with a bottom diameter of 12-20 cm. It is a safe, efficient, and easy to use appliance that comes with a one-year warranty.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop

Power: 1200 watts

Voltage: 230 volts

Frequency: 50 Hz

Material: Glass

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 12.6 x 15 x 3.9 cm

Weight: 1 kg 500 g

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Easy to clean and maintain Noisy fan and beep sound Versatile and user-friendly Limited power and temperature settings

8. REZEK Infrared Induction Cooktop 2200W Compatible with All Utensils Strong Heating Power

The REZEK Infrared Induction Cooktop is a 2200-watt induction cooktop that can work with any type of utensil, whether it is made of iron, stainless steel, ceramic, glass, or aluminium. It has a strong heating power that can cook food faster and more evenly than conventional stoves. It also has a touch control panel that lets you adjust the power and temperature settings, as well as a timer mode that can set the cooking time up to 3 hours.

It has a child lock function that prevents accidental operation and an automatic shut-off feature that turns off the cooktop when the utensil is removed or when there is no operation for a long time. It is a safe, energy-efficient, and convenient appliance that comes with a one-year warranty and a BIS certification. The best budget-friendly electric induction cooker.

Specifications of REZEK Infrared Induction Cooktop

Power: 2200 watts

Voltage: 220-240 volts

Frequency: 50-60 Hz

Material: Glass

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 28 x 28 x 8 cm

Weight: 2 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Compatible with any type of utensil Noisy fan and beep sound Strong and fast heating power

9. Lifelong Inferno LLIC20 1400-Watt Induction Cooktop

The Lifelong Inferno LLIC20 is a 1400-watt induction cooktop that offers a sleek design, a polished glass finish, and a soft switch control. It has a 24-hour timer and a preset function that allows you to cook various dishes with ease. It also has auto-cooking modes and eight levels of power/temperature settings to suit your preferences. The Lifelong Inferno LLIC20 is compatible with induction cookware with a flat bottom made of iron or magnetic stainless steel and with a bottom diameter of 12-20 cm. It is a safe, energy-efficient, and convenient appliance that can help you prepare delicious meals in a short time. This is one of the best electric induction cooktops.

Specifications of Lifelong Inferno LLIC20 1400-Watt Induction Cooktop

Power: 1400 watts

Voltage: 230 volts

Frequency: 50 Hz

Material: Plastic

Colour: Black and Grey

Dimensions: 28 x 36 x 4 cm

Weight: 1.55 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Easy to use and clean Noisy fan and beep sound Fast and even heating Limited auto-cooking modes

10. Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop with Auto Shut-Off & Over-Heat Protection With 8 Cooking Mode & BIS Approved

The Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 Watt is an induction cooktop that has a sleek design, a polished glass finish, and a soft switch control. It has a 24-hour timer and a preset function that allows you to cook various dishes with ease. It also has 8 auto-cooking modes for different Indian recipes and a power saver mode that reduces energy consumption. The Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 Watt is compatible with induction cookware with a flat bottom made of iron or magnetic stainless steel and with a bottom diameter of 12-20 cm. It is a safe, efficient, and easy to use appliance that comes with a one-year warranty and a BIS certification. A good Touch control electric induction cooktop.

Specifications of Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop

Power: 2000 watts

Voltage: 230 volts

Frequency: 50 Hz

Material: Glass, Plastic, Metal

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 32 x 9 x 39 cm

Weight: 2.39 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Easy to use and clean Noisy fan and beep sound Fast and even heating Limited auto-cooking modes

Top three features

Product Name Power (Watts) Voltage (Volts) Material V-Guard VIC 25 Induction Cooktop 2000 230 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop 2100 230 Glass Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop 1800 230 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Usha Cookjoy (CJ2000WPC) 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop 2000 230 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene iBELL IBL CROWN SLIM 50 Induction Cooktop 2000 220-240 Glass Wipro 2000 watt Induction Cooktop Sensor Feather Touch 2000 230 Glass Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop 1200 230 Glass REZEK Infrared Induction Cooktop 2200W 2200 220-240 Glass Lifelong Inferno LLIC20 1400-Watt Induction Cooktop 1400 230 Plastic Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop 2000 230 Glass, Plastic, Metal

Best overall product

REZEK Infrared Induction Cooktop 2200W is the best overall product among the ten electric induction cooktops.

Here are some reasons why:

It has the highest power of 2200 watts, which means it can cook food faster and more evenly than the other products.

It can work with any type of utensil, whether it is made of iron, stainless steel, ceramic, glass, or aluminum. This gives it more versatility and convenience than the other products that require specific induction cookware.

It has a touch control panel that lets you adjust the power and temperature settings, as well as a timer mode that can set the cooking time up to 3 hours. This makes it more user-friendly and easy to use than the other products that have soft switch controls or limited settings.

It has a child lock function that prevents accidental operation and an automatic shut-off feature that turns off the cooktop when the utensil is removed or when there is no operation for a long time. This makes it more safe and energy-efficient than the other products that lack these features.

Best value-for-money product

Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop is the best value-for-money product among the ten electric induction cooktops. It is one of theAffordable electric induction cooktop options.

Here are some reasons why:

It has a reasonable power of 1800 watts, which is sufficient for most cooking needs and does not consume too much electricity.

It has a low price of Rs. 1,399, which is the cheapest among the ten products and offers a good return on investment.

It has a simple and elegant design, a polished glass finish, and a soft switch control. It is easy to use and clean and does not require much maintenance.

It has a one-year warranty, which covers any defects or malfunctions that may occur during normal use. It also has a high-grade electrical that protects against short circuits and a superior top plate that can withstand very high temperatures.

How to choose the best electric induction cooktop for you

Here is a short guide on how to choose the best electric induction cooktop:

Consider your cooking needs, budget, and kitchen space. Induction cooktops come in different sizes, power levels, and prices.

Look for features that suit your preferences, such as touch controls, preset menus, timer, power saver mode, child lock, and auto shut-off.

Check the compatibility of your cookware with induction cooking. You need pots and pans with a flat bottom made of iron or magnetic stainless steel and with a bottom diameter of 12-20 cm.

Compare different models and brands based on user reviews, product specifications, and warranty.

