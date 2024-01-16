Best portable induction cooktops: 10 picks for on-the-go cooking

Introduction: Portable induction cooktops offer several advantages that make them appealing to many homes. Induction cooktops are highly efficient as they directly heat the cookware through magnetic induction. This means faster cooking times and less energy wasted than traditional electric and gas stovetops. These cooktops remain cool except where the cookware is in direct contact. Also they come with advanced safety features that reduces the risk of burns, making them safer, especially for homes with children or elderly individuals. Best portable induction cooktops: Explore top 10 options that can significantly improve your kitchen experience. (Pixabay)

Since the surface of induction cooktops remains relatively cool, spills and splatters are less likely to burn onto the surface. This makes cleaning up after cooking much easier compared to traditional stovetops. Professional portable induction cooktops are compact and can be easily stored when not in use, making them ideal for kitchens with limited counter space or those who want the flexibility to cook in various locations, such as outdoors or while traveling. A portable cooktop for travel can be used in multiple settings, including RVs, dorm rooms, outdoor kitchens, and during power outages (if powered by a generator). Their versatility makes them a convenient cooking solution for different situations. Many top rated portable induction cooktops come with sleek and modern designs that can complement contemporary kitchen aesthetics.

They offer a stylish alternative to traditional stovetops, adding a touch of sophistication to the kitchen. Portable induction cooktops provide a blend of efficiency, safety, convenience, and versatility that can make them a valuable addition to any home. While they may not replace traditional stovetops for all cooking needs, having one as a supplementary cooking appliance can enhance your cooking experience and provide added flexibility. This blog post lists the best portable induction cooktops that can add sophistication to your kitchen. These cooktops are perfect blend of convenience, efficiency, safety and durability that can make your kitchen tasks easier.

Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black

The Pigeon Cruise Induction Cooktop is a perfect blend of efficiency, durability, and safety. Designed with precision and advanced technology, this induction stove is a must-have addition to modern kitchens. You can easily monitor power and temperature settings with the intuitive 7-segment LED display, ensuring precise control over your cooking temperatures and settings.

Built with high-grade electrical components, this induction cooktop offers enhanced protection against short circuits, ensuring safe and reliable operation. It is one of the best portable induction cooktops that can withstand high temperatures, ensuring long-lasting durability and performance. It comes with a smart timer function, allowing you to set cooking times and automatically switch off the induction cooktop once the timer expires. Equipped with a 1.3-meter cord length, this induction cooktop offers flexibility and convenience, allowing you to place it in various locations within your kitchen. You benefit from its 93-percent energy-saving technology that reduces energy consumption and minimizes your carbon footprint while cooking delicious meals.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop

Brand: Pigeon

Heating Elements: 1

Colour: Black

Power Source: Electric

Pros Cons Light weight Frequent Error E6 Works well

B01GFTEV5Y

2. Usha Cookjoy (CJ2000WPC) 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop (Black), Sealed

Usha Cookjoy 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop is designed to simplify your cooking experience while offering versatility and convenience. Tailored to meet the diverse cooking needs of Indian households, this induction cooktop is a perfect blend of innovation and functionality. The five specialized pre-set Indian menu options, including Dosa/Roti, Deep Fry, Idli, Curry, and Pressure Cook, make cooking easy. Each setting is meticulously designed to deliver authentic flavours and consistent results, making it easier than ever to prepare your favourite dishes. The cooktop comes with pan sensor technology that ensures the induction cooktop operates only when compatible cookware is placed on the surface.

This feature minimizes energy wastage and promotes safe cooking practices. The Keep Warm Function helps extend the freshness and warmth of your cooked meals. Designed as a pre-set menu option, it allows you to maintain the temperature of your dishes, ensuring they remain fresh, flavourful, and ready to serve whenever you're ready. Also, the Smart Pause Function gives flexibility and control over your cooking process.

Specifications of Usha Cookjoy (CJ2000WPC) 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop

Brand: USHA

Colour : Black

Material: Glass, Plastic

Special Feature: Motion Sensor

Pros Cons 1600W power ensures quick cooking Heat spread is not uniform across vessel’s bottom Compact design

B09V1JGTMZ

3. iBELL IBL30YO Induction Cooktop with Crystal Glass Top, 2000W, Auto Shut Off and Overheat Protection, BIS Certified (Black)

The iBELL IBL30YO Induction Cooktop is one of the best portable induction cooktops that is a perfect blend of style, functionality, and safety, designed to elevate your cooking experience. BIS-certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards, this induction cooktop ensures compliance with rigorous quality and safety standards, making it a reliable choice for modern kitchens. Conforming to the Bureau of Indian Standards (IS 302-2-6: 2009), this induction cooktop guarantees adherence to stringent quality and safety benchmarks, ensuring peace of mind and reliability with every use.

The high-quality crystal glass top is designed to withstand everyday cooking demands while adding a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor. You can navigate effortlessly through multiple functions with the intuitive press-button controls that offer convenience and ease of use for users of all ages. Boasting a power output of 2000W and a wide cooking range, this induction cooktop delivers rapid and efficient cooking results, saving you time and energy. You can monitor cooking settings, temperature, and timer with the clear and legible LED display, ensuring precise control and consistent results with every dish you prepare.

Specifications of iBELL IBL30YO Induction Cooktop with Crystal Glass Top,

Brand: IBELL

Colour: Black 30Y0

Material: Plastic

Special Feature: Digital Display, Automatic Shut Off

Heating Elements: 1

Pros Cons Intuitive touch controls Some customers complain about quality of the product Simple operation

B0CKH975RC

4. Amazon Basics 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop With Responsive Touch Control Panel And LED Display | Made Of Crystal Glass Plate With Premium Finish| Black

The Amazon Basics 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop is designed with precision and adherence to international quality standards. This induction cooktop promises to revolutionize your cooking experience while prioritizing safety and efficiency. Boasting a sleek and polished micro crystal glass surface, this induction cooktop combines style with durability, offering a seamless cooking experience while enhancing your kitchen's aesthetics. You can ensure optimal performance by using cookware with flat bottoms made of iron or steel, with a diameter between 14.5 and 16 cm and bottom thickness exceeding 1.5mm.

Please note that this cooktop is not suitable for cookware with curved, uneven, or rounded bottoms or materials like ceramics, glass, copper, bronze, and aluminum. It features an 8-Stage Power Setting & Touch Control Panel that helps achieve precise cooking results. The touch control panel is complemented by a responsive touch control panel and LED display, allowing you to easily adjust settings and monitor cooking progress effortlessly. The Amazon Basics Induction Cooktop is rigorously tested in an international lab to meet global quality, safety, and performance standards.

Specifications of Amazon Basics 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop With Responsive Touch Control Panel

Brand: Amazon Basics

Heating Elements: 1

Colour: Multicolour

Power Source: Corded Electric

Pros Cons Touch sensitivity is good Makes a lot of noise Works as intended

B07YCC2VTH

5. Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option|Automatic power & temperature adjustment|Automatic Voltage Control|1 year warranty|Black

The Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop is one of the best portable induction cooktops that is designed to cater to the diverse culinary needs of Indian households. This induction cooktop offers unparalleled performance, safety, and efficiency, making it a valuable addition to your kitchen appliances. The Indian Menu Option allows you to experience the authentic flavors of India. Simply put, the specialized Indian menu option allows you to prepare your favourite dishes at the touch of a button.

Choose from various presets tailored to traditional Indian cuisine, ensuring perfect results every time. The automatic voltage regulator efficiently manages voltage variances, ensuring consistent operation and prolonging the lifespan of the induction cooktop. The portable design allows you to use the cooktop anywhere, whether you're cooking indoors or outdoors, making it an ideal companion for picnics, gatherings, and travel. Its automatic power and temperature adjustment intelligently adapts to different foods' requirements, ensuring optimal cooking results and preserving flavours and nutrients.

Specifications of Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop

Pros Cons User-friendly interface Flimsy product Automatic power and temperature adjustments

B00YMJ0OI8

6.Havells Insta Cook St-N Energy Efficent Induction (Black), 2000 Watt, With 9 Cooking Option, Digital Led Dispay, Auto Pan Detection Sensor & Copper Coil With 3 Year Warranty, Crystal Glass

The Havel’s Insta Cook St-N Energy Efficient Induction Cooktop is one of the best portable induction cooktops that helps meet the diverse cooking needs of modern households. This induction cooktop seamlessly combines style, functionality, and convenience, making it a must-have addition to your kitchen appliances. It offers a user-friendly interface that simplifies your cooking experience while providing precise control over various functions and settings.

The nine different modes of cooking help unlock culinary creativity by catering to a wide range of dishes and cooking techniques, ensuring versatility and exceptional results with every meal you prepare. The programmable timer offers up to 3 hours of cooking time, allowing you to multitask, relax, or attend to other chores while your meal is being prepared to perfection. The fixed and variable cooking options enable you to adjust settings according to your preferences and specific cooking requirements, ensuring optimal results and preserving flavours and nutrients. Its intuitive digital LED display allows you to navigate through cooking functions and settings effortlessly, providing easy operation and enhancing your cooking precision.

Specifications of Havells Insta Cook St-N Energy Efficent Induction

Brand: Havells

Heating Elements: 1

Colour: Black

Power Source: Corded Electric

Pros Cons Easy to use Works well only with steel pans and not aluminum pans Durable

B09PTT3K84

7. Wipro Vesta CIC202 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Sensor and Crystal Glass Plate|10 inbuilt Indianized Pre set menus|Hands Free cooking with Timer|Auto Cut off

The Wipro Vesta CIC202 Induction Cooktop is one of the best portable induction cooktop that is also a perfect blend of innovation, style, and functionality, designed to elevate your cooking experience. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, this induction cooktop promises to revolutionize your culinary journey while offering unmatched convenience, efficiency, and safety. The smart sensor touch controls ensure intuitive operation and precise adjustments, allowing you to navigate various functions easily and conveniently.

This best portable induction cooktop comes with ten pre-programmed Indian menu functions that are tailored to suit your diverse taste buds, ensuring consistent results and culinary perfection with your favourite dishes. Its timer function lets you plan your time effectively in the kitchen, allowing you to multitask, relax, or attend to other chores. At the same time, your meal is being prepared to perfection. The crystal glass plate exudes elegance and sophistication, transcending style onto your kitchen decor while offering easy cleaning and maintenance. Its 2000 watts of power ensures faster cooking times and unparalleled energy efficiency while ensuring 4x energy savings compared to traditional cooking methods.

Specifications of Wipro Vesta CIC202 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop

Brand: Wipro

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Special Feature: Electric

Heating Elements: 1

Pros Cons Elegant classy look Not suitable for roti or puri making. Pre-programmed functions

B0BTYPHLS7

8. Bajaj Majesty Icx Pearl 1900W Induction Cooktop With Pan Sensor And Voltage Pro Technology, Crystal Glass, Black

The Bajaj Majesty Icx Pearl Induction Cooktop offers unparalleled performance, convenience, and elegance. With its innovative features and user-friendly interface, this Bajaj induction cooktop is a perfect addition to modern kitchens, ensuring effortless cooking and exceptional results. Its 8 Preset Menus simplifies your cooking process. This best portable induction cooktop is designed to cater to a variety of dishes and cooking techniques. Its preset options provide convenience and consistency, ensuring perfect results with just the touch of a button, whether preparing a morning breakfast or a hearty dinner.

The Semi-Polished Crystal Glass Surface offers sophistication and durability. With a depth of 360 mm, this spacious cooking area accommodates various cookware sizes, ensuring optimal heat distribution and efficient cooking. Boasting a wattage of 1900W and a working voltage range of 130V to 260V AC, this Bajaj induction cooktop delivers powerful performance, enabling faster cooking times and consistent results. The integrated IGBT of 25A ensures efficient energy consumption, making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective cooking solution.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty Icx Pearl 1900W Induction Cooktop

Brand: Bajaj

Heating Elements: 1

Colour: Black

Power Source: Corded Electric

Pros Cons Works satisfactorily PCB is very low quality leading to frequent breakdowns Looks good

B07PS5YMR7

9.Lifelong Inferno LLIC20 1400-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black)

Whether a cooking enthusiast or a busy professional, the Lifelong Inferno LLIC20 Induction Cooktop offers unmatched versatility, efficiency, and performance, making every meal a delightful experience. The 7 Preset Menus & Customizable Settings cater to various dishes and cooking styles. The digital display timer and variable temperature selection option also empower you to customize your cooking time and temperature, ensuring precision and consistent results with every meal. Despite its high performance, this induction cooktop consumes only 1400 Watts of power, making it an energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooking solution without compromising speed or efficiency making it one of the best portable induction cooktop in the market.

Its Sleek Design with LED Display enhances your kitchen's aesthetics. The tactile switches are reliable and durable, providing a user-friendly interface that simplifies your cooking process. You benefit from the advanced pan sensor technology that ensures compatibility with various cookware and promotes even heat distribution. This feature enhances cooking efficiency, reduces wastage, and ensures optimal performance with every dish you prepare.

Specifications of Lifelong Inferno LLIC20 1400-Watt Induction Cooktop

Brand: Lifelong

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Heating Elements: 1

Controls Type: Touch

Pros Cons Light weight Fan is noisy Built quality is excellent

B07R4BDDW1

10. Philips Viva Collection Hd4938/01 2100-Watt Glass Induction Cooktop With Sensor Touch & Full Crystal Glass (Black)

The Philips Viva Collection HD4938/01 Glass Induction Cooktop is a state-of-the-art appliance that perfectly blends functionality, safety, and elegance, making it an essential addition to modern kitchens. With 10 preset menus tailored for various Indian recipes, this induction cooktop ensures you can effortlessly prepare your favourite dishes consistently. Additionally, the 24-hour preset timer function enables delayed cooking, allowing you to plan your meals and enjoy freshly prepared dishes whenever desired. Its High-Quality Full Glass Panel enhances your kitchen's aesthetic appeal while the premium finish complements contemporary kitchen decor.

The sleek and durable glass surface facilitates easy cleaning, ensuring hassle-free maintenance and long-lasting performance. Its Sensor Touch Keys & Auto-Off Program helps navigate through cooking functions easily, ensuring intuitive operation and precise adjustments. The auto-off program enhances safety by ensuring that your food is cooked safely, preventing overheating and accidents, and providing peace of mind during cooking.

Specifications of Philips Viva Collection Hd4938/01 2100-Watt Glass Induction Cooktop

Brand: PHILIPS

Heating Elements: 1

Colour: Black

Power Source: Corded Electric

Pros Cons Uses less electricity Quality of touch buttons is bad Works fast and smooth

B00EDJIWFY

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black 7-segment LED display Over heat protection Adjustable temperature function Usha Cookjoy (CJ2000WPC) 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop (Black), Sealed 5 Pre-set Indian menu options Pan sensor technology Keep Warm Function iBELL IBL30YO Induction Cooktop with Crystal Glass Top, 2000W, Auto Shut Off and Overheat Protection, BIS Certified (Black) LED display Auto shutoff safety protection and Overheat protection Super wide voltage adaptability Amazon basics 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop With Responsive Touch Control Panel And LED Display | Made Of Crystal Glass Plate With Premium Finish| Black 4-hour timer and 5 preset options to handle Indian cooking Resettable thermostat cut-off to protect against overheating BIS certified Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option|Automatic power & temperature adjustment|Automatic Voltage Control|1 year warranty|Black Indian menu option Automatic power and temperature adjustment Anti-magnetic wall Havells Insta Cook St-N Energy Efficent Induction (Black), 2000 Watt, With 9 Cooking Option, Digital Led Dispay, Auto Pan Detection Sensor & Copper Coil With 3 Year Warranty, Crystal Glass 9 different modes of cooking Auto pan detection Automatic switch off at high temperature Wipro Vesta CIC202 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Sensor and Crystal Glass Plate|10 inbuilt Indianized Pre set menus|Hands Free cooking with Timer|Auto Cut off 10 preset cooking menu 2000 w heating element for faster cooking Smart timer Bajaj Majesty Icx Pearl 1900W Induction Cooktop With Pan Sensor And Voltage Pro Technology, Crystal Glass, Black 8 preset modes Variable temperature, time and power settings Pan sensor technology Lifelong Inferno LLIC20 1400-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black) Indian menu option 7 preset modes Pan sensor technology Philips Viva Collection Hd4938/01 2100-Watt Glass Induction Cooktop With Sensor Touch & Full Crystal Glass (Black) 2100 watts for faster cooking 10 preset menus Sensor touch keys

Best value for money

Due to several standout attributes, the Wipro Vesta CIC202 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop is an excellent value-for-money option. The inclusion of smart sensor touch control simplifies the cooking process, ensuring that users can easily navigate settings and adjust parameters precisely. This intuitive interface minimizes the learning curve, making it accessible for novice and experienced users. One of the significant advantages is the ten pre-programmed Indian menu functions. These settings are specifically designed to cater to Indian culinary preferences, ensuring that users can effortlessly prepare their favorite dishes with consistent results. This feature eliminates guesswork and streamlines the cooking process, making it more efficient and enjoyable. The timer cooking function offers hands-free operation, allowing users to multitask and manage their time in the kitchen. This functionality enhances convenience, enabling users to attend to other tasks or relax while the cooktop handles the cooking process, promoting efficiency and productivity.

Best overall product

When evaluating the Philips Viva Collection HD4938/01 2100-Watt Glass Induction Cooktop against a wide range of portable induction cooktops, several attributes distinguish it as the best overall product. With 10 preset menus specifically designed for a variety of Indian recipes, this cooktop caters to diverse culinary preferences. Such a range of presets ensures that users can easily and efficiently prepare their favorite dishes without the guesswork, making them user-friendly and versatile. The inclusion of both 0 to 3-hour time settings and a 24-hour preset timer function for delayed cooking offers unparalleled flexibility. This feature allows users to plan meals ahead of time or adjust cooking durations according to specific recipes, ensuring convenience and consistent results. The high-quality full-glass panel provides a premium finish and facilitates easy cleaning. This ensures longevity and aesthetic appeal, making it an attractive addition to modern kitchen decors while ensuring durability.

How to select the best portable induction cooktop?

Selecting the best portable induction cooktop requires considering several factors to ensure you choose a model that aligns with your specific needs and preferences. Here are some key considerations:

Size and Portability: Determine the size and portability based on your requirements. If you have limited storage or plan to use the cooktop in various locations, opt for a compact and lightweight model that is easy to carry and store.

Power and Cooking Zones: Look for a cooktop with sufficient power levels and cooking zones to meet your cooking needs. Consider best portable induction cooktop models with multiple power settings and cooking zones for versatile cooking options, including simmering, boiling, frying, and more.

Safety Features: Prioritize auto-shutoff, child lock, and overheating protection features generally found in best portable induction cooktop.

Temperature Control: Choose best portable induction cooktop that offers precise temperature control settings to achieve accurate cooking results. Look for models with adjustable temperature settings and easy-to-read digital displays for specific temperature adjustments.

Ease of Use: Consider the user-friendliness of the cooktop, including intuitive controls, easy-to-clean surfaces, and straightforward operation. Opt for models with responsive touch controls, clear labeling, and removable parts for hassle-free cleaning.

Energy Efficiency: Select an energy-efficient cooktop with a high energy efficiency rating to minimize energy consumption and reduce carbon footprint. Look for models with energy-saving features such as rapid heating and efficient heat distribution.

Durability and Build Quality: Evaluate the durability and build quality of the most powerful portable induction cooktops by checking customer reviews, brand reputation, and warranty information. Choose models made from high-quality materials, such as durable glass-ceramic surfaces and stainless steel housing, for long-lasting performance.

Brand and Reviews: Research reputable brands that manufacture high-quality portable induction cooktops. Read customer reviews, ratings, and testimonials to gauge user satisfaction and identify potential issues or concerns with specific models.

Price and Budget: Set a realistic budget based on affordability and prioritize features that align with your cooking needs and preferences. Compare prices, features, and specifications to find the best lightweight portable induction cooktop.

Additional Features: Consider other features that enhance convenience and functionality, such as timer settings, preset cooking modes, pan detection sensors, and compatibility with various cookware types. Evaluate the usefulness of these features based on your cooking habits and requirements.

Considering these factors and conducting thorough research, you can select the best portable induction cooktop that meets your needs, preferences, and budget. Additionally, reading user manuals and consulting with retailers or manufacturers can provide valuable insights and guidance to help you make an informed decision.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.