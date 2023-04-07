Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale: Avail off of up to 50% on induction stove tops

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Induction stove tops are a type of electric stove that uses electromagnetic energy to heat pots and pans directly, rather than heating the air around them. These stovetops have been gaining popularity in recent years due to their energy efficiency and fast cooking time.
The basic principle behind induction stove tops is that a magnetic field is generated beneath the cookware, which causes the molecules in the pan to vibrate and produce heat. Because the heat is generated directly in the pan, rather than being transferred from the stove top, the cooking process is more efficient and precise.
One of the main benefits of induction stove tops is their speed. Because they can heat up pots and pans very quickly, induction stoves are ideal for cooking meals quickly and efficiently. In addition, induction stoves are generally considered safer than gas stoves because there is no open flame or gas leak risk.
Usha Cookjoy (Cj1600Wpc) 1600 Watt Induction Cooktop (Black), Sealed, 1 Burner
The Usha Cookjoy (Cj1600Wpc) 1600 Watt Induction Cooktop is a high-performance kitchen appliance designed for modern cooking needs. It features a sealed, 1 burner design that ensures fast and efficient cooking. With a power output of 1600 watts, it heats up quickly and can handle a variety of cooking tasks. The black finish gives it a sleek and stylish look, while the induction technology makes it safe and energy-efficient to use. Overall, the Usha Cookjoy (Cj1600Wpc) 1600 Watt Induction Cooktop is a great addition to any kitchen. You can avail at 41% off.
Amazon Basics 1300 Watt Induction Cooktop| 6 Stage Power Settings | Made of Crystal Glass Plate with premium Finish| Black
The Amazon Basics 1300 Watt Induction Cooktop is a sleek and efficient cooking solution for modern kitchens. With six stage power settings, it offers precise temperature control for a variety of cooking needs. The cooktop is made of a durable crystal glass plate with a premium black finish, which not only looks great but also makes it easy to clean. The induction technology ensures quick and even heating, making it a convenient choice for busy households. Overall, the Amazon Basics induction cooktop is a reliable and stylish addition to any kitchen. Get a 50% off on this product.
Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watt Induction Cooktop with Push button (Black)
The Prestige PIC 20 is a powerful 1600 Watt induction cooktop that offers precise and efficient cooking. The black push-button design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen, while the easy-to-use controls make it simple to adjust the temperature and cooking time. With a variety of safety features including automatic voltage regulator, anti-magnetic wall, and child lock, you can cook with peace of mind. The compact and portable design makes it easy to move around or store away?? when not in use. Overall, the Prestige PIC 20 is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and versatile induction cooktop. Avail 43% discount on this item.
Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop with Push Buttons and Crystal Glass Plate (Black)
The Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 is a high-powered 2100-watt induction cooktop designed for fast and efficient cooking. The cooktop features push-button controls and a sleek black crystal glass plate that is easy to clean and adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. With its advanced electromagnetic induction technology, the cooktop heats up quickly and cooks food evenly, while its safety features like auto-off and cool-to-touch surface make it a smart choice for any home chef. Whether you're boiling, frying, or sautéing, the Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 makes cooking a breeze. The is a 46% discount on this product.
Pigeon By Stovekraft 14429 Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Touch Control, Induction Stove comes with 8 Preset Menus and Auto-Shut Off features (Black)
The Pigeon By Stovekraft 14429 Acer Plus Induction Cooktop is a high-performance cooking appliance with a sleek black design. With 1800 watts of power, this induction stove heats up quickly and efficiently, and the feather touch controls make it easy to adjust the temperature precisely. It also comes with eight preset menus to simplify cooking, and the auto-shut off feature ensures safety by turning off the stove after a period of inactivity. Overall, this induction cooktop is a great addition to any modern kitchen. Expect 50% off on this item.
