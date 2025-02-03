Best luggage for International travel: Trust these sturdy trolley bags to keep your valuables safe and secure
Planning to travel international and need new luggage for the trip? Here is a list of the best luggage for international travel.
Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77 Cm Large Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Graphite Blue
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
American Tourister Ivy 68Cm Medium Hardside Polypropylene 4 Wheel Spinner Check-in Suitcase with Recessed TSA Lock & Color-Matched Components for Women & Men - Spring Green
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Skybags Rubik 78 Cms Large Check-In Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels
|
|
|
|
Aristocrat Baleno 79 Cms Large Size Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag-Red
|
₹3,329
|
|
|
MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels for Travelling (Crypto, Check-in Large)
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Nasher Miles Istanbul Hard-Sided ABS and PC Check-in Luggage Yellow Grey 28 inch |75cm Large Trolley Bag
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
uppercase Jfk 66Cm|Hardsided Check-In Trolley Bag|Sustainable Eco Polycarbonate Printed Luggage|8 Wheel Trolley Bag|Speed_Wheel Suitcase For Men&Women|2000 Days Warranty(Teal Blue),65.5 Centimeters
|
₹4,125
|
|
|
Delsey Paris Tiphanie 66 Cm 4 Double Wheel Polycarbonate Medium Graphite Hard Suitcase Hardside Trolley Bag/Suitcase/Lugguage
|
₹4,785
|
|
|
Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Zing 56 Cms Small Cabin (Pp) Hard Sided 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Navy) (Double Wheel), Blue
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
VIP Polypropylene (Pp) Quad Active Check-in 75 Cm 8 Spinner Wheels Hardshell Trolley Bag for Travel, Hard Case Lightweight Bag with Combination Lock, Tough Suitcase for Travel (Black) (Large)
|
₹3,813
|
|
Travelling is fun, and if you are planning to tour in International waters this year, then you definitely need perfect luggage set. And what else could be an ideal pick than those sturdy and easy to carry trolley bags. Apart from securing your valuables, these trolley bags also help you look stylish and classy. More than just luggage, a well-designed trolley bag is your silent partner, gliding effortlessly through bustling airports, rolling smoothly across cobblestone streets, and keeping your essentials secure while you explore the world. So, let’s unpack the essentials of finding the perfect trolley bag for your next adventure!
The Safari Thorium Neo is a premium large check-in trolley bag designed for travellers who seek durability and ease of movement. With its 8-wheel spinner system, navigating through airports is effortless. The hard-shell polycarbonate material ensures robust protection against rough handling. It features a spacious interior with organized compartments, compression straps, and a TSA-approved lock for security. This 77 cm luggage offers ample storage space, making it ideal for long trips. With a sleek and modern design, it is both stylish and functional for travel enthusiasts.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Durable polycarbonate shell
Smooth 8-wheel spinner system
TSA-approved lock for security
Spacious and organized compartments
Reasons to avoid
Slightly expensive
Might be too large for short trips
Limited colour options
Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77 Cm Large Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Graphite Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the luggage’s sturdy build, smooth manoeuvrability, and spacious interior. Many reviews highlight the premium feel and ease of handling, especially at busy airports.
Why should you choose this product?
If you prioritize durability, security, and smooth mobility, the Safari Thorium Neo is an excellent choice. Ideal for long trips, it provides ample storage with organized compartments.
The American Tourister Ivy 68 cm medium check-in trolley bag is a stylish and durable travel companion. Designed for frequent travellers, it features a lightweight yet robust build with soft-sided polyester fabric. The smooth 4-wheel spinner system ensures easy manoeuvrability, while the spacious compartments and compression straps keep your belongings organized. It comes with a sturdy telescopic handle and a secure combination lock. This medium-sized luggage is perfect for business trips or short holidays, balancing portability and capacity effectively.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight and durable
Smooth and easy to manoeuvre
Expandable for extra storage
Trusted brand with warranty
Reasons to avoid
Soft material may not protect fragile items
No TSA-approved lock
May get stained easily
Limited colour choices
American Tourister Ivy 68Cm Medium Hardside Polypropylene 4 Wheel Spinner Check-in Suitcase with Recessed TSA Lock & Color-Matched Components for Women & Men - Spring Green
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the bag’s lightweight design and smooth wheels, making it convenient for travel. Some mention that the fabric can attract dirt easily, requiring occasional cleaning.
Why should you choose this product?
The American Tourister Ivy is an excellent choice for those seeking a lightweight, stylish, and functional travel bag.
3. Skybags Rubik 78 Cms Large Check-In Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels
The Skybags Rubik 78 cm check-in luggage is designed for travellers who prefer a lightweight yet spacious bag. Made of durable polyester fabric, it provides flexibility and expandability for added storage. The 4-wheel spinner system ensures effortless movement, and its stylish design adds a modern touch. Featuring multiple compartments and an easy-access front pocket, this luggage is perfect for long vacations.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight and expandable
Stylish design
Front pocket for easy access
Spacious and organized
Reasons to avoid
Soft material may not protect fragile items
No TSA lock
Fabric may attract stains
Slightly bulky when fully expanded
Skybags Rubik 78 Cms Large Check-In Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the luggage’s stylish design and expandable storage. The lightweight material makes it easy to carry, but some mention that the fabric can wear out with rough use.
Why should you choose this product?
If you want a stylish, expandable, and lightweight check-in bag with ample storage, the Skybags Rubik is a great option.
The Aristocrat Baleno 79 cm large-size check-in trolley bag is crafted for travellers who need ample space and durability. Made from premium polyester fabric, it provides flexibility and is lightweight. With four spinner wheels and a retractable handle, it ensures smooth navigation through airports. The spacious compartments and organized interiors allow efficient packing, while the sturdy build ensures longevity.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Spacious and lightweight
Smooth 4-wheel spinner system
Expandable storage
Affordable price
Reasons to avoid
Limited colour choices
Fabric may be prone to wear
No TSA-approved lock
Soft material may not provide impact protection
Aristocrat Baleno 79 Cms Large Size Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag-Red
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight the spacious design and smooth wheels, making travel easy. Some mention that while the fabric is lightweight, it may require careful handling to maintain durability.
Why should you choose this product?
For budget-conscious travellers needing a spacious and lightweight check-in bag, the Aristocrat Baleno is a solid choice. Its expandable feature and smooth mobility make it an excellent travel companion.
5. Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage
The MOKOBARA Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage is designed for modern travellers who prioritize style, durability, and functionality. Crafted from high-quality polycarbonate, this suitcase offers a lightweight yet sturdy build, ensuring hassle-free travel. The spacious interior features well-organized compartments for efficient packing, while the TSA-approved lock enhances security. With smooth 360° spinner wheels, manoeuvring through airports and streets is effortless. The telescopic handle ensures a comfortable grip, and the sleek unisex design makes it suitable for all travellers. Whether you’re on a business trip or vacation, this luggage promises convenience, reliability, and elegance in every journey.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stylish and modern design
Lightweight yet durable build
TSA-approved lock for security
Smooth 360° spinner wheels
Well-organized compartments
Reasons to avoid
No external pockets
May not be suitable for heavy packers
Not expandable
Limited colour options
Premium pricing
MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels for Travelling (Crypto, Check-in Large)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Most buyers praise the MOKOBARA Lightweight Transit Luggage for its premium feel, lightweight design, and smooth mobility, spacious compartments and the TSA-approved lock for added security. However, a few have mentioned that the shell could be slightly more impact-resistant.
Why should you choose this product?
With a sleek design, TSA security, and smooth maneuverability, this suitcase is perfect for business travellers and frequent flyers. Its lightweight build and well-organized storage ensure a hassle-free packing experience.
The Nasher Miles Istanbul Hard-Sided Check-in Luggage is a perfect blend of style, strength, and spaciousness. Made from a combination of ABS and polycarbonate, it ensures high durability while remaining lightweight. Designed for frequent travellers, it features a scratch-resistant finish, TSA lock, and 360° spinner wheels for effortless movement. The expandable design allows for additional packing capacity when needed. With a sleek exterior and a well-organized interior, this luggage makes travelling hassle-free while adding a touch of elegance to your journey.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable and stylish
Expandable design for extra storage
TSA-approved lock for security
Smooth 360° spinner wheels
Scratch-resistant finish
Reasons to avoid
ABS may not be as durable as pure polycarbonate
Some buyers report minor scuffing over time
Can be slightly heavier than premium brands
Limited colour options
No external pockets
Nasher Miles Istanbul Hard-Sided ABS and PC Check-in Luggage Yellow Grey 28 inch |75cm Large Trolley Bag
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the affordability, durability, and stylish design of the Nasher Miles Istanbul luggage. Many buyers highlight the expandable feature and smooth wheels as major positives. However, the ABS component may be prone to scratches.
Why should you choose this product?
For travellers looking for a budget-friendly yet durable check-in bag, the Nasher Miles Istanbul luggage is an excellent pick. It offers great security, smooth mobility, and expandable storage at an affordable price.
The uppercase JFK 66cm Hardsided Check-In Trolley Bag is designed for those who love to travel with a lightweight yet strong suitcase. Built with a tough polycarbonate shell, it offers high impact resistance and durability. The spacious compartments, premium lining, and multi-stage trolley handle enhance convenience and usability. Featuring 360° spinner wheels and a TSA lock, this bag ensures effortless mobility and enhanced security, making it an excellent choice for frequent travellers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight yet durable
TSA lock for enhanced security
360° spinner wheels for smooth mobility
Well-organized interior compartments
Scratch-resistant finish
Reasons to avoid
Limited colour choices
Slightly expensive compared to ABS luggage
No expandable storage option
Handles could be sturdier
May not be suitable for heavy packing
uppercase Jfk 66Cm|Hardsided Check-In Trolley Bag|Sustainable Eco Polycarbonate Printed Luggage|8 Wheel Trolley Bag|Speed_Wheel Suitcase For Men&Women|2000 Days Warranty(Teal Blue),65.5 Centimeters
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Most buyers love the premium build quality, lightweight design, and smooth-rolling wheels of the uppercase JFK suitcase. Some buyers, however, mention that the handle could be more robust, and a few wished for an expandable storage feature.
Why should you choose this product?
If you're looking for a durable and stylish check-in suitcase with a lightweight design, the uppercase JFK 66cm trolley bag is a solid option. Its polycarbonate shell, TSA lock, and smooth wheels make it an excellent choice for frequent travellers.
The DELSEY PARIS Tiphanie 4 Double Wheel Polycarbonate Hard Suitcase is a premium travel companion designed for durability, security, and effortless mobility. Crafted from 100% polycarbonate, it offers high impact resistance while remaining lightweight. The suitcase features a TSA-approved lock, expandable storage, and four double-spinner wheels for seamless movement. The interior compartments are thoughtfully designed to provide ample space and organization. Whether you're traveling for business or leisure, this suitcase combines French elegance with cutting-edge functionality, making every journey a smooth experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium quality polycarbonate build
TSA-approved lock for extra security
Four double-spinner wheels for excellent mobility
Expandable storage for extra packing capacity
Elegant and stylish design
Reasons to avoid
Higher price range
Limited colour options
May show scratches over time
Heavier compared to ABS alternatives
No external pockets
Delsey Paris Tiphanie 66 Cm 4 Double Wheel Polycarbonate Medium Graphite Hard Suitcase Hardside Trolley Bag/Suitcase/Lugguage
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Most buyers love the premium build quality, smooth wheels, and expandable storage of the DELSEY Tiphanie suitcase. However, some buyers mention that it is slightly heavier than ABS alternatives, and a few have noted that the outer shell can show scratches over time.
Why should you choose this product?
If you're looking for a high-end suitcase with premium durability and functionality, the DELSEY PARIS Tiphanie 4 Double Wheel Polycarbonate Hard Suitcase is a top choice. Its sturdy build, TSA security, expandable storage, and smooth spinner wheels make it ideal for frequent travellers who want a blend of style, convenience, and reliability.
The Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Zing 56 Cm Small Cabin Luggage Bag is an affordable and stylish option for short trips and carry-on travel. Made from durable polypropylene, it offers lightweight strength and resistance to scratches and impacts. Featuring 360° spinner wheels, a fixed combination lock, and well-organized interior compartments, this bag is designed for convenience and security. Its compact size makes it perfect for cabin luggage, ensuring that you can travel comfortably with your essentials.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight and compact
Budget-friendly and stylish
360° spinner wheels for smooth movement
Scratch-resistant polypropylene shell
Ideal for short trips and cabin luggage
Reasons to avoid
No TSA lock
Not expandable
Limited space for long trips
Fixed combination lock may not be as secure as TSA locks
Not suitable for heavy packing
Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Zing 56 Cms Small Cabin (Pp) Hard Sided 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Navy) (Double Wheel), Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the affordable price, lightweight design, and ease of mobility of the Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Zing. Many find it perfect for short trips or as a carry-on bag. However, some buyers feel that the fixed combination lock is less secure than a TSA lock, and others mention that it lacks expandable storage.
Why should you choose this product?
If you're looking for a budget-friendly and compact carry-on suitcase, the Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Zing 56 cm Cabin Luggage Bag is a great option. It offers a lightweight build, smooth wheels, and a stylish design, making it perfect for weekend getaways and business trips. While it may not have TSA security or expandable storage, it delivers excellent value for short-duration travellers.
The VIP Polypropylene Quad Active Check-in 75 Cm Suitcase is built for strength, space, and stability. Made from high-quality polypropylene, it offers high impact resistance while remaining lightweight. Designed for long trips, this suitcase features an 8-spinner wheel system, a TSA lock for security, and spacious compartments for organized packing. The scratch-resistant finish ensures durability, and the expandable storage option allows you to pack extra when needed. Ideal for frequent travellers and long vacations, this suitcase provides reliability and ease of use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large and spacious for long trips
Durable and impact-resistant polypropylene build
8-spinner wheels for superior stability and movement
TSA lock for added security
Expandable for extra packing space
Reasons to avoid
Bulky for short travels
Higher price compared to ABS luggage
Limited colour choices
Can be heavy when fully packed
No external compartments
VIP Polypropylene (Pp) Quad Active Check-in 75 Cm 8 Spinner Wheels Hardshell Trolley Bag for Travel, Hard Case Lightweight Bag with Combination Lock, Tough Suitcase for Travel (Black) (Large)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Many buyers love the VIP Polypropylene Quad Active suitcase for its large capacity, durability, and smooth mobility. The 8-spinner wheel design ensures effortless movement, and the TSA lock provides extra security. However, some buyers mention that it is slightly bulky for short trips and that it may feel heavy when fully packed.
Why should you choose this product?
If you need a large, durable, and spacious check-in suitcase for long trips, the VIP Polypropylene Quad Active 75 cm luggage is a fantastic choice. With a tough build, smooth wheels, TSA security, and expandable storage, it ensures a hassle-free travel experience.
Which trolley bag material is better?
Polycarbonate material is the best material suited for trolley bags. This material is durable and lightweight. ABS plastic luggage is lightweight, but is not sturdy.
What to avoid when buying a trolley bag?
Before buying a trolley bag, make sure you visually check the seams, stitching, and hardware. And never buy luggage with tiny wheels. They won't last more than a few trips, and that luggage is basically disposable.
Which wheel is best for trolley bag?
Four wheels provide better movability on smooth surfaces because the wheels are designed to rotate 360° while the bag sits upright and rolls next to you.
Top Three Features of the best luggage for international travel
Best Luggage for International Trip
Material
Wheels
Size
|Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77 Cm Large Check-in Trolley Bag
|Polycarbonate
|8 Spinner Wheels
|77 cm (Large)
|American Tourister Ivy 68 Cms Medium Check-in Trolley Bag
|Polyester
|4 Spinner Wheels
|68 cm (Medium)
|Skybags Rubik 78 Cms Large Check-In Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels
|Polyester
|4 Spinner Wheels
|78 cm (Large)
|Aristocrat Baleno 79 Cms Large Size Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage
|Polyester
|4 Spinner Wheels
|79 cm (Large)
|MOKOBARA Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage
|Polycarbonate
|4 Spinner Wheels
|Varies
|Nasher Miles Istanbul Hard-Sided ABS and PC Check-in Luggage
|ABS & Polycarbonate
|4 Spinner Wheels
|Varies
|uppercase JFK 66Cm Hardsided Check-In Trolley Bag
|Polycarbonate
|4 Spinner Wheels
|66 cm (Medium)
|DELSEY PARIS Tiphanie 4 Double Wheel Polycarbonate Hard Suitcase
|Polycarbonate
|4 Double Spinner Wheels
|Varies
|Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Zing 56 Cms Small Cabin Luggage Bag
|Polypropylene
|4 Spinner Wheels
|56 cm (Cabin)
|VIP Polypropylene Quad Active Check-in 75 Cm 8 Spinner Wheel
|Polypropylene
|8 Spinner Wheels
|75 cm (Large)
Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Luggage for International Trip:
- Durability: Choose luggage made from robust materials like polycarbonate or polypropylene for enhanced durability during international travel.
- Weight: Opt for lightweight luggage to maximize your packing capacity without exceeding airline weight limits.
- Size Compliance: Ensure the luggage dimensions comply with international airline size restrictions for both carry-on and checked baggage.
- Manoeuvrability: Select luggage with high-quality spinner wheels and a sturdy telescopic handle for easy navigation through airports and city streets.
- Security Features: Look for integrated TSA-approved locks to secure your belongings during transit.
- Organizational Compartments: Consider luggage with multiple compartments or expandable sections to organize your items efficiently.
FAQ on Best luggage for International Trip:
- What is the ideal size for international carry-on luggage?
The standard size for international carry-on luggage is typically 22 x 14 x 9 inches, but it's advisable to check with your specific airline as dimensions can vary.
- Is hard-sided or soft-sided luggage better for international travel?
Hard-sided luggage offers better protection for fragile items and is generally more durable, while soft-sided luggage can be more flexible and expandable, allowing for extra packing space.
- Are spinner wheels better than two-wheel luggage for international travel?
Spinner wheels provide greater manoeuvrability, allowing the luggage to move in all directions, which is beneficial in crowded airports and tight spaces.
- What security features should I look for in international luggage?
Integrated TSA-approved locks are recommended, as they allow security personnel to inspect your luggage without damaging the lock.
- What materials are best for durable luggage?
Materials like polycarbonate and polypropylene are known for their durability and resistance to impact, making them ideal choices for frequent international travellers.
