Best luggage for International travel: Trust these sturdy trolley bags to keep your valuables safe and secure

Travelling is fun, and if you are planning to tour in International waters this year, then you definitely need perfect luggage set. And what else could be an ideal pick than those sturdy and easy to carry trolley bags. Apart from securing your valuables, these trolley bags also help you look stylish and classy. More than just luggage, a well-designed trolley bag is your silent partner, gliding effortlessly through bustling airports, rolling smoothly across cobblestone streets, and keeping your essentials secure while you explore the world. So, let’s unpack the essentials of finding the perfect trolley bag for your next adventure! These luggages are just perfect for your international travel(Pexels)

Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Thorium Neo is a premium large check-in trolley bag designed for travellers who seek durability and ease of movement. With its 8-wheel spinner system, navigating through airports is effortless. The hard-shell polycarbonate material ensures robust protection against rough handling. It features a spacious interior with organized compartments, compression straps, and a TSA-approved lock for security. This 77 cm luggage offers ample storage space, making it ideal for long trips. With a sleek and modern design, it is both stylish and functional for travel enthusiasts.

Specifications Dimensions: 77 cm height Material: Polycarbonate hard shell Wheels: 8 spinner wheels for smooth movement Lock: TSA-approved combination lock Interior: Spacious compartments with compression straps Handle: Telescopic retractable handle Weight: Lightweight and easy to carry Reasons to buy Durable polycarbonate shell Smooth 8-wheel spinner system TSA-approved lock for security Spacious and organized compartments Reasons to avoid Slightly expensive Might be too large for short trips Limited colour options Click Here to Buy Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77 Cm Large Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Graphite Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the luggage’s sturdy build, smooth manoeuvrability, and spacious interior. Many reviews highlight the premium feel and ease of handling, especially at busy airports.

Why should you choose this product?

If you prioritize durability, security, and smooth mobility, the Safari Thorium Neo is an excellent choice. Ideal for long trips, it provides ample storage with organized compartments.

Loading Suggestions...

The American Tourister Ivy 68 cm medium check-in trolley bag is a stylish and durable travel companion. Designed for frequent travellers, it features a lightweight yet robust build with soft-sided polyester fabric. The smooth 4-wheel spinner system ensures easy manoeuvrability, while the spacious compartments and compression straps keep your belongings organized. It comes with a sturdy telescopic handle and a secure combination lock. This medium-sized luggage is perfect for business trips or short holidays, balancing portability and capacity effectively.

Specifications Dimensions: 68 cm height Material: Soft-sided polyester Wheels: 4 spinner wheels Lock: Combination lock for security Handle: Ergonomic telescopic handle Interior: Spacious with multiple compartments Expandable: Yes Reasons to buy Lightweight and durable Smooth and easy to manoeuvre Expandable for extra storage Trusted brand with warranty Reasons to avoid Soft material may not protect fragile items No TSA-approved lock May get stained easily Limited colour choices Click Here to Buy American Tourister Ivy 68Cm Medium Hardside Polypropylene 4 Wheel Spinner Check-in Suitcase with Recessed TSA Lock & Color-Matched Components for Women & Men - Spring Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the bag’s lightweight design and smooth wheels, making it convenient for travel. Some mention that the fabric can attract dirt easily, requiring occasional cleaning.

Why should you choose this product?

The American Tourister Ivy is an excellent choice for those seeking a lightweight, stylish, and functional travel bag.

Also Read: 10 best trolley bags: Check out top options that can make travel smooth

3. Skybags Rubik 78 Cms Large Check-In Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels

Loading Suggestions...

The Skybags Rubik 78 cm check-in luggage is designed for travellers who prefer a lightweight yet spacious bag. Made of durable polyester fabric, it provides flexibility and expandability for added storage. The 4-wheel spinner system ensures effortless movement, and its stylish design adds a modern touch. Featuring multiple compartments and an easy-access front pocket, this luggage is perfect for long vacations.

Specifications Dimensions: 78 cm height Material: Polyester soft-sided fabric Wheels: 4 spinner wheels Lock: Combination lock Expandable: Yes Handle: Telescopic retractable handle Compartments: Multiple, with a front-access pocket Reasons to buy Lightweight and expandable Stylish design Front pocket for easy access Spacious and organized Reasons to avoid Soft material may not protect fragile items No TSA lock Fabric may attract stains Slightly bulky when fully expanded Click Here to Buy Skybags Rubik 78 Cms Large Check-In Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the luggage’s stylish design and expandable storage. The lightweight material makes it easy to carry, but some mention that the fabric can wear out with rough use.

Why should you choose this product?

If you want a stylish, expandable, and lightweight check-in bag with ample storage, the Skybags Rubik is a great option.

Loading Suggestions...

The Aristocrat Baleno 79 cm large-size check-in trolley bag is crafted for travellers who need ample space and durability. Made from premium polyester fabric, it provides flexibility and is lightweight. With four spinner wheels and a retractable handle, it ensures smooth navigation through airports. The spacious compartments and organized interiors allow efficient packing, while the sturdy build ensures longevity.

Specifications Dimensions: 79 cm height Material: Soft-sided polyester Wheels: 4 spinner wheels Lock: Combination lock Expandable: Yes Handle: Telescopic retractable handle Compartments: Multiple, with organized storage Reasons to buy Spacious and lightweight Smooth 4-wheel spinner system Expandable storage Affordable price Reasons to avoid Limited colour choices Fabric may be prone to wear No TSA-approved lock Soft material may not provide impact protection Click Here to Buy Aristocrat Baleno 79 Cms Large Size Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag-Red

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the spacious design and smooth wheels, making travel easy. Some mention that while the fabric is lightweight, it may require careful handling to maintain durability.

Why should you choose this product?

For budget-conscious travellers needing a spacious and lightweight check-in bag, the Aristocrat Baleno is a solid choice. Its expandable feature and smooth mobility make it an excellent travel companion.

Also Read: Best trolley bags for travel: Top 9 choices to pick from

5. Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage

Loading Suggestions...

The MOKOBARA Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage is designed for modern travellers who prioritize style, durability, and functionality. Crafted from high-quality polycarbonate, this suitcase offers a lightweight yet sturdy build, ensuring hassle-free travel. The spacious interior features well-organized compartments for efficient packing, while the TSA-approved lock enhances security. With smooth 360° spinner wheels, manoeuvring through airports and streets is effortless. The telescopic handle ensures a comfortable grip, and the sleek unisex design makes it suitable for all travellers. Whether you’re on a business trip or vacation, this luggage promises convenience, reliability, and elegance in every journey.

Specifications Material: High-quality polycarbonate shell Size: Available in multiple sizes (Cabin, Medium, Large) Lock Type: TSA-approved combination lock Wheels: 360° spinner wheels for easy mobility Handle: Telescopic handle with adjustable height Compartments: Spacious interiors with multiple pockets Weight: Lightweight design for easy handling Warranty: Manufacturer warranty included Reasons to buy Stylish and modern design Lightweight yet durable build TSA-approved lock for security Smooth 360° spinner wheels Well-organized compartments Reasons to avoid No external pockets May not be suitable for heavy packers Not expandable Limited colour options Premium pricing Click Here to Buy MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels for Travelling (Crypto, Check-in Large)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise the MOKOBARA Lightweight Transit Luggage for its premium feel, lightweight design, and smooth mobility, spacious compartments and the TSA-approved lock for added security. However, a few have mentioned that the shell could be slightly more impact-resistant.

Why should you choose this product?

With a sleek design, TSA security, and smooth maneuverability, this suitcase is perfect for business travellers and frequent flyers. Its lightweight build and well-organized storage ensure a hassle-free packing experience.

Also Read: Skybags luggage: From trolley bags to duffel bags, 10 picks to ease your travel

Loading Suggestions...

The Nasher Miles Istanbul Hard-Sided Check-in Luggage is a perfect blend of style, strength, and spaciousness. Made from a combination of ABS and polycarbonate, it ensures high durability while remaining lightweight. Designed for frequent travellers, it features a scratch-resistant finish, TSA lock, and 360° spinner wheels for effortless movement. The expandable design allows for additional packing capacity when needed. With a sleek exterior and a well-organized interior, this luggage makes travelling hassle-free while adding a touch of elegance to your journey.

Specifications Material: ABS and polycarbonate blend Size: Available in 55cm, 65cm, and 75cm options Lock Type: TSA-approved lock Wheels: 8 silent spinner wheels for smooth movement Handle: Multi-stage telescopic handle Expandable: Yes, for extra packing space Weight: Lightweight yet impact-resistant Warranty: Manufacturer warranty provided Reasons to buy Affordable and stylish Expandable design for extra storage TSA-approved lock for security Smooth 360° spinner wheels Scratch-resistant finish Reasons to avoid ABS may not be as durable as pure polycarbonate Some buyers report minor scuffing over time Can be slightly heavier than premium brands Limited colour options No external pockets Click Here to Buy Nasher Miles Istanbul Hard-Sided ABS and PC Check-in Luggage Yellow Grey 28 inch |75cm Large Trolley Bag

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the affordability, durability, and stylish design of the Nasher Miles Istanbul luggage. Many buyers highlight the expandable feature and smooth wheels as major positives. However, the ABS component may be prone to scratches.

Why should you choose this product?

For travellers looking for a budget-friendly yet durable check-in bag, the Nasher Miles Istanbul luggage is an excellent pick. It offers great security, smooth mobility, and expandable storage at an affordable price.

Also Read: Best luggage trolleys for travellers: Choose from top 10 spacious and sturdy picks

Loading Suggestions...

The uppercase JFK 66cm Hardsided Check-In Trolley Bag is designed for those who love to travel with a lightweight yet strong suitcase. Built with a tough polycarbonate shell, it offers high impact resistance and durability. The spacious compartments, premium lining, and multi-stage trolley handle enhance convenience and usability. Featuring 360° spinner wheels and a TSA lock, this bag ensures effortless mobility and enhanced security, making it an excellent choice for frequent travellers.

Specifications Material: Polycarbonate Size: 66cm (Medium Check-in) Lock Type: TSA lock for security Wheels: 360° multi-directional spinner wheels Handle: Multi-level telescopic handle Compartments: Large interior with zippered sections Weight: Lightweight and impact-resistant Warranty: Manufacturer warranty available Reasons to buy Lightweight yet durable TSA lock for enhanced security 360° spinner wheels for smooth mobility Well-organized interior compartments Scratch-resistant finish Reasons to avoid Limited colour choices Slightly expensive compared to ABS luggage No expandable storage option Handles could be sturdier May not be suitable for heavy packing Click Here to Buy uppercase Jfk 66Cm|Hardsided Check-In Trolley Bag|Sustainable Eco Polycarbonate Printed Luggage|8 Wheel Trolley Bag|Speed_Wheel Suitcase For Men&Women|2000 Days Warranty(Teal Blue),65.5 Centimeters

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers love the premium build quality, lightweight design, and smooth-rolling wheels of the uppercase JFK suitcase. Some buyers, however, mention that the handle could be more robust, and a few wished for an expandable storage feature.

Why should you choose this product?

If you're looking for a durable and stylish check-in suitcase with a lightweight design, the uppercase JFK 66cm trolley bag is a solid option. Its polycarbonate shell, TSA lock, and smooth wheels make it an excellent choice for frequent travellers.

Loading Suggestions...

The DELSEY PARIS Tiphanie 4 Double Wheel Polycarbonate Hard Suitcase is a premium travel companion designed for durability, security, and effortless mobility. Crafted from 100% polycarbonate, it offers high impact resistance while remaining lightweight. The suitcase features a TSA-approved lock, expandable storage, and four double-spinner wheels for seamless movement. The interior compartments are thoughtfully designed to provide ample space and organization. Whether you're traveling for business or leisure, this suitcase combines French elegance with cutting-edge functionality, making every journey a smooth experience.

Specifications Material: 100% polycarbonate shell Size: Available in multiple sizes Lock Type: TSA-approved lock Wheels: 4 double-spinner wheels for stability and smooth mobility Handle: Multi-stage telescopic handle Expandable: Yes, for additional packing space Compartments: Spacious and well-organized interiors Weight: Lightweight yet impact-resistant Warranty: Manufacturer warranty included Reasons to buy Premium quality polycarbonate build TSA-approved lock for extra security Four double-spinner wheels for excellent mobility Expandable storage for extra packing capacity Elegant and stylish design Reasons to avoid Higher price range Limited colour options May show scratches over time Heavier compared to ABS alternatives No external pockets Click Here to Buy Delsey Paris Tiphanie 66 Cm 4 Double Wheel Polycarbonate Medium Graphite Hard Suitcase Hardside Trolley Bag/Suitcase/Lugguage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers love the premium build quality, smooth wheels, and expandable storage of the DELSEY Tiphanie suitcase. However, some buyers mention that it is slightly heavier than ABS alternatives, and a few have noted that the outer shell can show scratches over time.

Why should you choose this product?

If you're looking for a high-end suitcase with premium durability and functionality, the DELSEY PARIS Tiphanie 4 Double Wheel Polycarbonate Hard Suitcase is a top choice. Its sturdy build, TSA security, expandable storage, and smooth spinner wheels make it ideal for frequent travellers who want a blend of style, convenience, and reliability.

Loading Suggestions...

The Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Zing 56 Cm Small Cabin Luggage Bag is an affordable and stylish option for short trips and carry-on travel. Made from durable polypropylene, it offers lightweight strength and resistance to scratches and impacts. Featuring 360° spinner wheels, a fixed combination lock, and well-organized interior compartments, this bag is designed for convenience and security. Its compact size makes it perfect for cabin luggage, ensuring that you can travel comfortably with your essentials.

Specifications Material: Polypropylene Size: 56 cm (Cabin luggage) Lock Type: Fixed combination lock Wheels: 360° spinner wheels for smooth mobility Handle: Telescopic handle with adjustable height Compartments: Spacious interior with mesh dividers Weight: Lightweight for easy carrying Warranty: Manufacturer warranty included Reasons to buy Lightweight and compact Budget-friendly and stylish 360° spinner wheels for smooth movement Scratch-resistant polypropylene shell Ideal for short trips and cabin luggage Reasons to avoid No TSA lock Not expandable Limited space for long trips Fixed combination lock may not be as secure as TSA locks Not suitable for heavy packing Click Here to Buy Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Zing 56 Cms Small Cabin (Pp) Hard Sided 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Navy) (Double Wheel), Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the affordable price, lightweight design, and ease of mobility of the Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Zing. Many find it perfect for short trips or as a carry-on bag. However, some buyers feel that the fixed combination lock is less secure than a TSA lock, and others mention that it lacks expandable storage.

Why should you choose this product?

If you're looking for a budget-friendly and compact carry-on suitcase, the Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Zing 56 cm Cabin Luggage Bag is a great option. It offers a lightweight build, smooth wheels, and a stylish design, making it perfect for weekend getaways and business trips. While it may not have TSA security or expandable storage, it delivers excellent value for short-duration travellers.

Loading Suggestions...

The VIP Polypropylene Quad Active Check-in 75 Cm Suitcase is built for strength, space, and stability. Made from high-quality polypropylene, it offers high impact resistance while remaining lightweight. Designed for long trips, this suitcase features an 8-spinner wheel system, a TSA lock for security, and spacious compartments for organized packing. The scratch-resistant finish ensures durability, and the expandable storage option allows you to pack extra when needed. Ideal for frequent travellers and long vacations, this suitcase provides reliability and ease of use.

Specifications Material: Polypropylene Size: 75 cm (Check-in size) Lock Type: TSA-approved lock Wheels: 8-spinner wheels for smooth manoeuvrability Handle: Telescopic handle with ergonomic grip Expandable: Yes, for additional storage Compartments: Spacious and well-organized interior Weight: Lightweight yet impact-resistant Warranty: Manufacturer warranty included Reasons to buy Large and spacious for long trips Durable and impact-resistant polypropylene build 8-spinner wheels for superior stability and movement TSA lock for added security Expandable for extra packing space Reasons to avoid Bulky for short travels Higher price compared to ABS luggage Limited colour choices Can be heavy when fully packed No external compartments Click Here to Buy VIP Polypropylene (Pp) Quad Active Check-in 75 Cm 8 Spinner Wheels Hardshell Trolley Bag for Travel, Hard Case Lightweight Bag with Combination Lock, Tough Suitcase for Travel (Black) (Large)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers love the VIP Polypropylene Quad Active suitcase for its large capacity, durability, and smooth mobility. The 8-spinner wheel design ensures effortless movement, and the TSA lock provides extra security. However, some buyers mention that it is slightly bulky for short trips and that it may feel heavy when fully packed.

Why should you choose this product?

If you need a large, durable, and spacious check-in suitcase for long trips, the VIP Polypropylene Quad Active 75 cm luggage is a fantastic choice. With a tough build, smooth wheels, TSA security, and expandable storage, it ensures a hassle-free travel experience.

Which trolley bag material is better?

Polycarbonate material is the best material suited for trolley bags. This material is durable and lightweight. ABS plastic luggage is lightweight, but is not sturdy.

What to avoid when buying a trolley bag?

Before buying a trolley bag, make sure you visually check the seams, stitching, and hardware. And never buy luggage with tiny wheels. They won't last more than a few trips, and that luggage is basically disposable.

Which wheel is best for trolley bag?

Four wheels provide better movability on smooth surfaces because the wheels are designed to rotate 360° while the bag sits upright and rolls next to you.

Top Three Features of the best luggage for international travel

Best Luggage for International Trip Material Wheels Size Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77 Cm Large Check-in Trolley Bag Polycarbonate 8 Spinner Wheels 77 cm (Large) American Tourister Ivy 68 Cms Medium Check-in Trolley Bag Polyester 4 Spinner Wheels 68 cm (Medium) Skybags Rubik 78 Cms Large Check-In Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels Polyester 4 Spinner Wheels 78 cm (Large) Aristocrat Baleno 79 Cms Large Size Polyester Soft Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage Polyester 4 Spinner Wheels 79 cm (Large) MOKOBARA Unisex Lightweight Transit Luggage Polycarbonate 4 Spinner Wheels Varies Nasher Miles Istanbul Hard-Sided ABS and PC Check-in Luggage ABS & Polycarbonate 4 Spinner Wheels Varies uppercase JFK 66Cm Hardsided Check-In Trolley Bag Polycarbonate 4 Spinner Wheels 66 cm (Medium) DELSEY PARIS Tiphanie 4 Double Wheel Polycarbonate Hard Suitcase Polycarbonate 4 Double Spinner Wheels Varies Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Zing 56 Cms Small Cabin Luggage Bag Polypropylene 4 Spinner Wheels 56 cm (Cabin) VIP Polypropylene Quad Active Check-in 75 Cm 8 Spinner Wheel Polypropylene 8 Spinner Wheels 75 cm (Large)

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Luggage for International Trip:

Durability: Choose luggage made from robust materials like polycarbonate or polypropylene for enhanced durability during international travel.

Choose luggage made from robust materials like polycarbonate or polypropylene for enhanced durability during international travel. Weight: Opt for lightweight luggage to maximize your packing capacity without exceeding airline weight limits.

Opt for lightweight luggage to maximize your packing capacity without exceeding airline weight limits. Size Compliance: Ensure the luggage dimensions comply with international airline size restrictions for both carry-on and checked baggage.

Ensure the luggage dimensions comply with international airline size restrictions for both carry-on and checked baggage. Manoeuvrability: Select luggage with high-quality spinner wheels and a sturdy telescopic handle for easy navigation through airports and city streets.

Select luggage with high-quality spinner wheels and a sturdy telescopic handle for easy navigation through airports and city streets. Security Features: Look for integrated TSA-approved locks to secure your belongings during transit.

Look for integrated TSA-approved locks to secure your belongings during transit. Organizational Compartments: Consider luggage with multiple compartments or expandable sections to organize your items efficiently.

Similar articles for you:

Best trolley bags: Top 10 portable and spacious bags that make your travel easy

Best men's travel bag: Explore the top 9 picks for your next travel adventure around the world

Explore the top 8 incredibly lightweight yet spacious and multi-purpose foldable travel bags

FAQ on Best luggage for International Trip: What is the ideal size for international carry-on luggage? The standard size for international carry-on luggage is typically 22 x 14 x 9 inches, but it's advisable to check with your specific airline as dimensions can vary.

Is hard-sided or soft-sided luggage better for international travel? Hard-sided luggage offers better protection for fragile items and is generally more durable, while soft-sided luggage can be more flexible and expandable, allowing for extra packing space.

Are spinner wheels better than two-wheel luggage for international travel? Spinner wheels provide greater manoeuvrability, allowing the luggage to move in all directions, which is beneficial in crowded airports and tight spaces.

What security features should I look for in international luggage? Integrated TSA-approved locks are recommended, as they allow security personnel to inspect your luggage without damaging the lock.

What materials are best for durable luggage? Materials like polycarbonate and polypropylene are known for their durability and resistance to impact, making them ideal choices for frequent international travellers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.