e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 14 deaths, 291 fresh Covid-19 reported in Pune on May 22

14 deaths, 291 fresh Covid-19 reported in Pune on May 22

In addition, a total of 189 patients were discharged on Friday after being completely cured of the virus taking the count of such discharged patients to 2,371

pune Updated: May 23, 2020 16:29 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
There are 168 critical patients in the city hospitals, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department.
There are 168 critical patients in the city hospitals, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department.(Ravindra Joshi/HT Photo)
         

The city, on Friday, reported 14 deaths and 291 fresh Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases. The death count is now 241, while the count of progressive positive cases has gone up to 4,398.

In addition, a total of 189 patients were discharged on Friday after being completely cured of the virus taking the count of such discharged patients to 2,371. There are 168 critical patients in the city hospitals, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department.

Of the total 14 deaths, seven deaths were reported from Sassoon hospital. These include a 33-year-old male from Kondhwa, 70-year-old male from Parvati, 72-year-old from Ganj peth, a 63-year-old male from Parvati, 45-year-old female from Ghorpadi, 48-year-old from Nana peth and a 56-year-old male from Keshavnagar. Most of the patients had comorbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension and high blood pressure.

Two deaths were reported each from Naidu hospital and Jehangir Hospital.

Deaths at Naidu includes a 40-year-old male from new Nana peth and a 70-year-old female from Gultekdi. While from Jehangir an 80-year-old male from Bund Garden and a 90-year-old male from Yerawada.

A 69-year-old female from Ruby Hall residing at Bhimapur Camp, a 93-year-old male from Bhavani peth were reported dead at Inlaks and Budrani and a 57-year-old female from Yerawada was declared dead at Sahyadri hospital.

80 per cent beds at private hospitals in city to be reserved for govt use

Charitable hospitals and nursing clinics in the city will have to reserve 80 per cent beds for government use. An order regarding the same was issued during a meeting chaired by the deputy director of health service, deputy charity commissioner of Pune, charitable hospital representative and civic officials on Friday.

The order is based on the state government’s notification which is applicable across the state.

The beds will be reserved for government usage and even the charges for treatments has been capped in these hospitals. The rates will be capped for both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In