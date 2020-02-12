e-paper
22-year-old booked for stalking, threatening to kill minor girl in PCMC

22-year-old booked for stalking, threatening to kill minor girl in PCMC

pune Updated: Feb 12, 2020 16:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A man was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for stalking and threatening to kill a minor girl for refusing his advances, according to the girl’s complaint. 

The man has been identified as Sameer Arun Ranpise, 22, a resident of Kalewadi area of Talegaon Dabhade. The complaint has been lodged by a 16-year-old girl who told the police that the accused had been following her on many occasions since the past year. 

“She told her father that on January 27, he slapped her in order to get her to talk to him. The father brought her to us and we immediately registered a case to send a strong message of support to the women,” said senior police inspector Amarnath Waghmode of Talegaon Dabhade police station. 

The man belongs to an economically weak household and has been unemployed for years. He has finished education till Class 12. 

The girl told her parents and the police that he had allegedly clicked pictures of her without her permission. He allegedly threatened to show those pictures to her family members and threatened to kill her if she refuses to speak to him, according to her complaint. 

“He has run away from home. We have formed two teams to look for him,” said senior PI Waghmode. 

A case in the matter was registered on Monday evening. Ranpise was booked under Sections 354(d) (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) of the Information Technology Act was registered at the Talegaon Dabhade police station. Police inspector (crime) Shahji Pawar of Talegaon Dabhade police station is investigating the case.

