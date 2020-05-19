41 contacts of 7 medical store employees test positive for Covid-19 in Pune

pune

Updated: May 19, 2020 19:02 IST

After seven employees of a wholesale medical store in Pune tested positive for Covid-19 last week, 41 of their 89 contacts tested so far were also found to be infected with the virus, a medical officer at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said on Tuesday.

The seven employees of the medical shop in Sadashiv Peth area had tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Saturday.

“We have collected about 89 swab samples through contact tracing out of which 41 have tested positive as yet and 48 are negative. The contacts include the shop owner, his family members and the workers and their family members. The contacts are spread across areas including Sadashiv Peth, Bibwewadi, Yerawada, Hadapsar, Dhankwadi, Sinhgad road and Aundh,” Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) assistant medical officer Dr Vaishali Jadhav said.

As the contact tracing goes on, we will find more people and more swab samples will be collected,” she added.

The new cases from Aundh-Baner area, which had no active coronavirus cases, risk the likelihood of the green zone status for this ward.The ward had four positive cases, all of whom were discharged after being cured.

Pune city, which is one of the Covid-19 red zone district, has reported 199 deaths and 3,598 positive cases as of May 18.