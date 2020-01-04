7-year-old child author to grace Pune varsity stage for lecture on ‘The Love’

pune

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 16:48 IST

Seven-year-old author Soborno Bari will give a talk at the Savitribai Phule Pune University on Monday, January 6. The talk will be held at the environment science department from 11 am onwards.

Bari is a Bengali-American prodigy born and has written a book which titles ‘The Love’, which aims to create a world without terrorism. He will talk about his book in depth and will also share his experiences with the students.

Bari’s parents are immigrants from Bangladesh and reside in the US. Bari was only six-months-old when he started using complete sentences. At the age of two, Bari could solve complex mathematical problems and also had a keen interest in science.

He has received a letter of recognition by ex-president of the US Barak Obama when he was only four-years-old. Harvard University has also praised Bari’s ability to solve math and science questions.