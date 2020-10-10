e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 9k-10k cases pending at cyber crime cell; lack of response from service providers leading to delay, say police

9k-10k cases pending at cyber crime cell; lack of response from service providers leading to delay, say police

The cyber police have returned Rs 8.5 crore to the complainants in around 650 cases till July this year. However, more than double the complainants have lost their money.

pune Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:27 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustan Times, Pune
Of 1,175 requests made to 11 service providers in 2019, 301 were rejected, and 419 were provided; rest remained unanswered.
Of 1,175 requests made to 11 service providers in 2019, 301 were rejected, and 419 were provided; rest remained unanswered.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representative photo)
         

As many as 9,000-10,000 cases are pending at the cyber-crime cell of the Pune police till September, according to Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police, cyber-crime and economic offence wing (EOW).

Lack of response from banks, social media, Internet and telecom service providers have contributed to the mounting cases pending resolution at the cyber-crime cell, say officials.

The cyber police have returned Rs 8.5 crore to the complainants in around 650 cases till July this year. However, more than double the complainants have lost their money. There are various reasons for the loss of this money, including people tricked into sharing information willingly. However, a major contributor is the lack of response from companies.

Of 1,175 requests made to 11 service providers in 2019, 301 were rejected, and 419 were provided; rest remained unanswered.

In 2020, so far, 1694 requests have been made to these companies. Of these 1,694 requests, 465 have been declined, 905 have been accepted and the rest remained unanswered.

“There are times when we have sent 15-16 reminders for particular information and it still remains unanswered. This needs government intervention to make these companies respond on time,” said Kadam.

The police either write to the nodal officers of the concerned or to the Computer Emergency Response Team, India (CERTIn) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. However, their responses are not always met with.

“For all such companies, there is a single point of contact called the nodal officer who collects and provides this information sought by the police,” aid Sandip Gadiya, a cyber security expert.

“There are multiple reasons why there is no response: the letter is not clear describing crime and sections invoked. In some cases, if the account is accessed from outside the country, the nodal officers cannot provide the information. In yet another type of cases, the nodal officers check if the quoted sections are rightly invoked. There is also the reason of servers of the company being located outside of India,” he said.

“The problem is that it is as it is difficult to trace the money. Once it is traced, finding the name on the account and the original owner is another challenge. Also, these crimes are often committed from outside the jurisdiction of the local police. Amid these problems, it should be noted that it is binding for these companies to share this information. I will have to study about the legal recourse to this,” said advocate Vishal Muralikar who works as a public prosecutor in the local court where cyber-crime cases are heard.

“There are other legal recourse that can be used by the police or the complainants themselves. However, all the processes culminate into the co-ordination between tech companies and the police,” he said.

top news
India races to upgrade its armoury, fires a missile every 4 days
India races to upgrade its armoury, fires a missile every 4 days
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Gill’s fifty brings respite for KKR
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Gill’s fifty brings respite for KKR
2 terrorists killed in J-K’s Pulwama hours after another gunbattle in Kulgam
2 terrorists killed in J-K’s Pulwama hours after another gunbattle in Kulgam
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
‘I’m really disappointed’: Lara not happy with KXIP’s team selection vs KKR
‘I’m really disappointed’: Lara not happy with KXIP’s team selection vs KKR
Rajasthan priest’s family refuses to perform last rites, demands compensation
Rajasthan priest’s family refuses to perform last rites, demands compensation
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In