Activists’ arrest: Prosecution in Pune court claims two emails establish poet Varavara Rao’s  links with Maoists

The state prosecution on Monday furnished before the Sessions Court in Pune the intercepted email communication which allegedly took place between Telugu poet Varavara Rao and Comrade Chandrasekhar, leader of Maoist central committee. Varavara Rao is currently under house arrest in Hyderabad for his alleged maoist links.

Prosecution claimed that the email communication established the links between Rao and other arrested activists with the Maoists. Ujjawala Pawar, special public prosecutor, in her submission before district sessions judge Vadane, said that the two email communications dated July 4 and July 14, 2018 were intercepted by the investigating agencies.

According to prosecution, in the first email communication dated July 4, 2018, Comrade Chandrashekar alias Ganpathi while addressing Rao in the email said, “The central committee is deeply concerned about the recent arrests from Delhi and Maharashtra. The urban movement is already facing lot of difficulties for the past few years. Situation is out of control now. CC has also received new copies of this... The point of great concern is how these letters have been leaked and by whose negligence. We need to put in place methods to understand the breach including methods used by the investigative agencies.Please ensure confidentiality of this communication channel, any report or message is sent outside through microchip through and encrypted and short password. Even it is better to use.. The CC also expects your reports to assess the damage caused by the recent arrests to take immediate steps. Need to boost the morale of urban cadre.(Sic)

The CC wants your suggestion to formulate short and long term action plan to systematically… We must take this as challenge without fearing tactics.. by undemocratic state machinery. The entire CC leadership stands in solidarity.. CC ensures all kind of support to the families of the prisoners. Please delete this email after reading, the first email communication stated said Pawar while quoting the excerpts from the communication. (Sic)

Quoting the second email dated July 14, 2018 which was a reply to Chandrashekhar by Rao, advocate Pawar told the court that Rao in his answer to the email stated “ Revolutionary greetings to all .. Struggle under the guidance of Chairman Mao. In the coming days I will send detailed reply with my own assessment. I agree that any comrades between us must be secure unfortunately I don’t know how to set up multiple PGP for single message. I will try to get the help from the student.. Madhu..maintaining extra cautiousness has become necessary. I will put in strict rules for use of personal mobile phones and computers ,” Rao’s email stated.(Sic)

Meanwhile,advocate Ragini Ahuja who represented activist Sudha Bharadwaj sought ten minutes time to present her case and trashed the arguments put forth by advocate Pawar. “ The prosecution has presented unverified, unauthenticated and undated letters claiming the involvement of my client in the case. She has nothing to do with the case and Pune Police investigation in this case is untrustworthy and aimed at framing her in a false case. She is entitled to interim bail and there is precedence to that effect in the higher courts in recent past,” she said. Meanwhile, the court hearing will resume on Tuesday.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 13:28 IST