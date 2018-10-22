A day after the Pune police filed a closure report stating that the three senior officials of the state-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), including its chairman and managing director (CMD), had sanctioned the loans as part of “normal banking transaction”, city activists along with shareholders of BoM will be filing a protest petition in a Pune court.

City-based activist Vijay Kumbhar along with the support of the shareholders of the BoM will file the protest petition next week challenging the closure report of the Pune police along with an appeal to re-look at the matter.

Kumbhar said, “The action taken by the Pune police is unacceptable and suspicious as in the first two chargesheets filed by them, the Pune police had clearly stated that the allegations against the three accused have some content and needs to be examined. However, in the current chargesheet, they have given all of them a clean chit and this is unacceptable.”

These actions by the Pune police explicitly stipulates one thing that the government of Maharashtra has succumbed to the pressure exerted on them by BoM, said Kumbhar.

Three BoM officials Ravindra Marathe (CMD); Rajendra Gupta (executive director) and Sushil Muhnoot (former CMD) were arrested on June 20 by the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Pune police in a case involving the city-based DSK Group. The BoM officials were allegedly charged with colluding with the DSK Group by entering fraudulent transactions and sanctioning loans that were later siphoned off. DSK Group has allegedly cheated thousands of depositors.

This led to protests by the banking industry and prompted senior government officials in New Delhi to step in and engage with the Maharashtra government as such cases are referred to and handled by the central bureau of investigation (CBI).

Kumbhar said, “The Pune police rather than filing the closure report should have waited for the court to decide the future course of action. Instead, these actions by the government have raised questions on its ability to trust the court of law.”

Amidst the entire controversy, the BoM officials have refused to comment anything on the issue.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 16:41 IST