After a two-month hiatus, 50 shops a day to operate at Pune’s Tulshibaug

pune

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 16:09 IST

After the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) begun relaxing curbs, the city is opening up in phases. On Monday, the iconic Tulshibaug market is also set to resume operations.

On Sunday, some of the shop owners at Tulshibaug market opened their businesses for cleaning and sanitisation. By afternoon, many of them shut down again after citizens began thronging the market for shopping.

According to Tulshibaug shop owners association, 15 per cent of the total of 318 shops in the market and 300 hawkers will resume operations from Monday.

According to Nitin Pandit, secretary of the Tulshibaug shop owners association the PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane along with senior officials visited the market and took a review on how the market could be opened.

“Today all shop owners started preparations for reopening from June 1. Out of the total 318 shops, we’ve got permission for 15 per cent shops to open on a daily basis which is 50 shops daily. Similarly, out of the total 300 registered hawkers inside the market 15 per cent of them will open their businesses which also includes 50 hawkers. In rotation, shops and hawkers will start the market, so that each shop owner gets a chance to open their shop. Timings which we have decided is from 10am to 8 pm for the market,”

Tulshibaug is one of the oldest and famous markets in Pune especially for ladies wear, jewellery, kids wear, and household things. Earlier, there was always a large crowd at the market except on Monday when the market is closed.

“As a precautionary measure we are going to keep sanitiser stands outside shops, and then we are going to keep security guards at all entry gates where a thermal checkup will be done. We have made precautionary rules mandatory for all shop owners, in which workers from containment zones will not be allowed in the market. And we have appealed to all shop owners to create awareness amongst the customers about public health safety and taking precautions while shopping” added Pandit.

Meanwhile, citizens and women in particular are happy about Tulshibaug market resuming operations.

Sonali Mehta, a Pune resident said, “Since the lockdown has started we were not able to go out unless it was for essential items that we need daily. It is good that Tulshibaug market is reopening now, the quality and reasonable ladies items which we get there, we don’t get anywhere else in the city.”