Agricultural Day of Maharashtra: Weak monsoon delays sowing in Pune region

Delayed arrival of monsoon in Pune region has disappointed farmers on the Agricultural Day of Maharashtra (July 1). Farmers raised concern over the sowing of kharif crops, with only 1.2 per cent of farming land in the region feasible for planation due to delayed arrival of monsoon.

According to the data released by the state department of agriculture, Pune region has 7,88,000 hectares of cropping area, out of which only 9,110 hectares is feasible for sowing currently.

However, government officials and agriculture experts are of the opinion that sowing of kharif crops, particularly paddy, in Pune region is going well. As far as other kharif crops are concerned, including Soybean, Tur and Cotton, sowing has been negatively impacted by the delayed monsoon.Sowing of these crops will pick up once monsoon revives in the region.

The agricultural meteorological department, in its weekly weather update released on Friday, said the rains were expected to make a strong comeback between June 29 to July 3. However, the advisory warned farmers in Pune region, especially Daund,Indapur,Shirur and adjoining areas, to not sow crops in the absence of rainfall.

Soybean, cotton, tur, groundnut and sunflower are the main crops grown during the kharif season. Vijay Sthool, head of department of agricultural meteorology (agricultural college, Pune), said, “This year, sowing was restricted by the delayed arrival of monsoon.But there is no need to worry as this week’s advisory has predicted good rainfall for the upcoming week.”

Suhas Jadhav, associate researcher at Agricultural College, Pune, said,“As far as Maharashtra is concerned, the sowing was reduced to 27 per cent, as compared to 40 per cent during the same period last year. The situation is somehow the same in every region. However, there is no need to worry as the window for sowing the main kharif crops will remain open till July 15.”