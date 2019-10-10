e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

AIMIM leader Jaleel questions BJP’s move to not field a single Muslim candidate in Maharashtra

pune Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:23 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and MP Imtiyaz Jaleel has questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision to not field a single Muslim candidate for the October 21 Assembly elections.

“BJP’s slogan is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and they even speak about inclusive growth. Then, why is there no representation of Muslims in the ticket allocation? The BJP does not want the community to be a part of mainstream politics,” said Jaleel.

The BJP is contesting 164 seats in Maharashtra during the Assembly elections and has not fielded a single Muslim candidate.

BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari, said, “It is true that the tickets have not been given to any Muslim candidate in Maharashtra as while distributing tickets, the winning potential of a candidate is looked at and not their religion or caste. Large number of Muslim youths and voters are attracted towards the BJP, but our Muslim workers are yet to develop the winning potential. When they have grown their clout, we will definitely give them a ticket.”

The BJP’s alliance partner Shiv Sena has given a ticket to Muslim candidate Abdul Sattar in Mumbai.

Congress party has given tickets to six Muslim candidates in Maharashtra and the Nationalist Congress Party has also given representation to Muslims while allotting the tickets.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 17:51 IST

top news
Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 18:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Oct 10, 2019 17:30 IST
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Oct 10, 2019 18:11 IST
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 17:23 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch
Oct 10, 2019 17:57 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman to speak to RBI Governor over PMC crisis
Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman to speak to RBI Governor over PMC crisis
Oct 10, 2019 18:35 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News