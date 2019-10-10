AIMIM leader Jaleel questions BJP’s move to not field a single Muslim candidate in Maharashtra

pune

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:23 IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and MP Imtiyaz Jaleel has questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision to not field a single Muslim candidate for the October 21 Assembly elections.

“BJP’s slogan is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and they even speak about inclusive growth. Then, why is there no representation of Muslims in the ticket allocation? The BJP does not want the community to be a part of mainstream politics,” said Jaleel.

The BJP is contesting 164 seats in Maharashtra during the Assembly elections and has not fielded a single Muslim candidate.

BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari, said, “It is true that the tickets have not been given to any Muslim candidate in Maharashtra as while distributing tickets, the winning potential of a candidate is looked at and not their religion or caste. Large number of Muslim youths and voters are attracted towards the BJP, but our Muslim workers are yet to develop the winning potential. When they have grown their clout, we will definitely give them a ticket.”

The BJP’s alliance partner Shiv Sena has given a ticket to Muslim candidate Abdul Sattar in Mumbai.

Congress party has given tickets to six Muslim candidates in Maharashtra and the Nationalist Congress Party has also given representation to Muslims while allotting the tickets.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 17:51 IST