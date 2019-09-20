Alumni Connect: Passion play keeps this artiste alive

pune

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:25 IST

Kiran Nagpure began his career as a certified spinning instructor in 2006 with various fitness clubs. Since then he has featured in the TV serial Agnihotra (Star Pravaha) and developed a keen interest in dance.

His resume boasts a slew of college festivals - Mood Indigo, IIT Powai, Jallosh and Firodiya Karandak, where he choreographed dance sequences for colleges like DY Patil College, Pimpri; Sinhagad College; MGM College, Mumbai and SP College, Pune. Nagoure is 2006 Bachelor of Commerce graduate from SP college.

Your educational background? What is the essential data?

After completing Class 10 from New English School, Tilak road, one of the best schools, I took admission in a college known for cultural activities and highly recommended for education SP college. I also pursued a post graduate diploma and Master’s In Business Studies from the Indsearch College. I was an average student throughout.

Business studies to a career in fitness and dance. How did that happen?

Ganpati festival played major role in me choosing this career. Dance and drama during Ganpati happened since childhood and then in college. When I got a chance to perform at ‘Mood Indigo’, we won the second prize for group dance, from 100 participating colleges. After I graduated I simply followed my passion and associated myself with theatre groups and production houses lot on lots of projects.

When you look back, what is the key lesson you picked up in college that helped define your life?

Work hard and keep the passion alive. I have worked several jobs - restaurant business, real estate - but the passion never died. College is a bunch of amazing, mesmerising experiences where you learn a lot of things to help you grow in future. From performing at ‘Dance India Dance’, to playing the lead character in a Marathi play. I have grown.

What does the future hold?

To work as an ambassador for various brands and to work on upcoming films projects.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 16:24 IST