Another undertrail attacked at Yerawada jail in Pune

In a second case of attempted murder on the premises of Yerawada Central Prison in the past 36 hours, five inmates were booked after an undertrial sustained grievous injuries on Wednesday morning.

The injured was identified as Mohammad Jamal Nadaf, a man in his early thirties. He was in jail in a case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code registered in Sangli. His gang of 20 was booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) by Sangli police in 2015.

One of the five persons booked for attacking Nadaf was identified as Shvetank Nikalje who is an undertrial in a case under Section 376 (sexual assault) of IPC and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. In the same year, Tushar Hambir, who was injured in an attack on Tuesday, was also booked under Mcoca by Pune rural police. The four others were identified as Ganesh Masulkar, Tushar Gogawale, Ajay Kudale and Dipak Patil

Assistant commissioner of police Shivaji Pawar of Yerawada division, who visited the spot of the attack with senior police inspector Rajendra Kadam on Yerawada police station, said that a case will be registered in the matter.

“Yes, today as well there was a fight. We do not have any information regarding the two days’ incidents being connected or that any of them belonged to the Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS). I do not know how many people were involved in it. We have sent the injured to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment. The local police are investigating the case now so I cannot talk about what was the reason behind the fight,” said UT Pawar, superintendent of Yerawada Central Prison, Pune. He confirmed that there was more than one person involved in the case.

The men who attacked Nadaf are suspected to be members of the Hindu Rashtra Sena to which Hambir also belonged. While Hambir was attacked with stones and a metal nail at 6am, Nadaf was attacked with stones and a bucket during breakfast at 10am.

“He sustained injuries on his head and face. We are treating him and his condition is stable as of now,” said Dr Ajay Tawade, medical superintendent, Sassoon General Hospital. A case under Sections 307, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered against the five people.

Meanwhile, 23 inmates who attacked a jail official in reaction to the attack on Hambir on Tuesday were shifted to Kalamba jail in Kolhapur on Wednesday morning. The 23 included the 16 men booked for attacking the jail official.

