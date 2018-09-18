Banned thermocol and plastic items seized in PCMC

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated action against the use of banned plastic and thermocol during Ganesh Festival from September 11 and has seized close to 27 kilogrammes of banned plastic and 6 kilogrammes of thermocol from various commercial establishments. Dilip Gawade, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, “According to the state government guidelines,there is a ban on use of plastic and thermocol decorative items during Ganesh Festival. We have seized 27 kilogrammes of plastic and 6 kilogrammes of banned thermocol and charged around ₹70,000 fine in just four days.”

According to civic officials these raids will be continued at various parts of the city during the 10-day festival.

From September 11 to 14, the civic officials conducted raids in 368 commercial establishments out of which 13 were found violating the norms by using plastic and thermocol products.

The PCMC officers collected the highest fine of ₹ 25,000 from zone one from 5 commercial establishments during the raids. A total of 50 officers will keep an eye on shops across the city, and the license department, will ensure that street hawkers and vendors comply with the ban.

Officers however, have to carry their identity cards and authority letters signed by the municipal corporation during inspections. The state government had on March 23 issued a notification banning the use of plastic bags and other one-time use plastic materials, but gave citizens three months to get rid of their plastics and switch to more environment-friendly alternatives.

