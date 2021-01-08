Benches, signboards, garbage buckets, jute bags: PMC admin stops 41 proposals by corporators

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to stop unnecessary spending by elected members through the ward development funds.

Some civic activists have slammed the elected members for overspending on benches, signboards, garbage buckets and jute bags.

Vijay Kumbhar, a civic activist in the city is planning to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the issue.

After facing criticism, the municipal administration stopped 41 such proposals submitted by the elected members.

Suresh Jagtap, additional municipal commissioner held a meeting along with regional ward officers and instructed them to keep these proposals on hold.

Many elected members put up boards of their offices, their own names on benches and distribute the garbage buckets in their wards from their ward development funds.

One of the senior officials said on anonymity, “The administration has decided to stop all such proposals and will not give approval for it.”