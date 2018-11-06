Bursting crackers? Cops are watching you

Following the Supreme court (SC) order of putting restrictions on the bursting of the firecrackers during Diwali, Pune police commissionerate has instructed to all police stations in the city to take immediate action against those found violating the apex court order.

A recent order by Supreme court says people can burst low-emission firecrackers only for two hours between 8 pm to 10 pm during Diwali. The SC has given this ruling while hearing a petition demanding a blanket ban on fireworks. The top court also ordered that the firecrackers should not be too noisy or polluting.

CRACKER CRACKDOWN Pune police to ensure strict implementation of SC order, illegal firecracker shops shut down ILLEGAL CRACKER SHOPS UNDER SCANNER ◼ Police officials in a joint action with PMC initiated action against illegal firecracker shops across the city. On Monday the PMC staff along with police removed 15 illegal firecracker shops in the Hadapasar area, said officials. ◼ Earlier civic officers had issued notices for putting up shops without taking permission. Shop owners who did not have permission to set up stalls faced strict action, said Pune civic officials.

“We have given strict instructions to all police stations to implement the Supreme court order. In order to monitor strictly, the police can take help of CCTV cameras and footage to track violating rules.Through media we are appealing people to cooperate with us by following guidelines given by Supreme court.”said Ravindra Sengaonkar, additional commissioner of police.The police action came after state government issued circular allowing bursting of firecrackers only between 8 pm to 10 pm

Sengaonkar further said that police department has focused to improve presence of cops in crowdy places to make sure that people follow the guidelines about bursting crackers.The people can also inform the police about violation of the order in a particular region.

However, Maharashtra pollution control board (MPCB) officials said there is still some ambiguity regarding the mode of implementing the SC order. “There is no clarification about implementation of SC order.We do not have enough manpower to keep watch on violations.We can monitor sound and noise pollution and if necessary we will submit it,”said Nitin Shinde, the sub-regional officer of the MPCB.The order gave a 35-minute window for new year celebrations setting a time between 11:55 pm to 12:30 am for bursting crackers. No fire crackers would be burst during the day.

On October 23, Supreme Court ordered that the firecrackers should not be too noisy or polluting and asked for use of “green firecrackers”. It ordered the petroleum and explosives safety organisation (PESO) to give clearances to crackers only if they meet noise and emission standards.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 15:34 IST