Child pornography: On orders from DG’s office, cyber crime cell crackdown on offenders in Pune, PCMC

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 22:43 IST

Two men were arrested by the Pune police while one person was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for uploading illicit content, involving children, on the internet.

The incidents were brought to light based on tip-offs received from the cyber crime cell of the Director General of Maharashtra Police office.

“They have sent multiple urls from Pune area. As and when the urls are getting tracked, we are sending cases to respective police stations. Two cases have already been registered. More will be registered soon,” said Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police, cyber crime and economic offences wing.

The two arrested by Pune police have been identified as Rajkaran Saroj, 24, and his younger brother Manojkumar Saroj, 19, both residents of Guruwar peth. They were produced in a local court and remanded to one day in police custody on Wednesday.

“They say that they got the visuals from somewhere else and uploaded it on a video website. From what they’re saying, we will have to investigate whether they shot the videos or not,” said PN Pisal, official from the Khadak police station.

The person booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police has been identified, only by his social media profile, as Imanur Biswas.

A case under Section 65(b) of Information Technology Act and Section 14(1) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered at the Khadak police station in Pune police and Wakad police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction. Police inspector (crime) Uttam Chakre of Khadak police station and police sub-inspector S Maner of Wakad police station, respectively, are investigating the cases.

The source of these videos will be investigated by the police.