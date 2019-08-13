China-based companies bidding for Pune’s HCMTR action; defence clearance will be needed

pune

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:26 IST

Two China-based companies have bid for the construction of the proposed High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR), based on documents made available to HT by sources within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Speaking to HT on the condition of anonymity, the PMC sources said that a no- objection certificate from the department of defence will be needed.

A total five companies have bid for construction of HCMTR, two of which are from China.

“Some part of the HCMTR is going to run through defence establishments in Pune and this whole road is elevated. PMC also needs to acquire land from defence department for this,” the source said, explaining why the need for the no-objection.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, PMC road department head, confirmed that some documents submitted are in Chinese and the PMC needs to do a translation.

Pawaskar said that now that the PMC tender has opened, technical scrutiny for the same is on, hence the company names cannot be revealed.

Earlier, when PMC was trying construct a railway overbridge near Ghorpadi, PMC had needed to take permission from the defence authorities.

The HCMTR will pass via Bopodi, Aundh, Shivajinagar, Erandwane, Kothrud, Karve nagar, Dattawadi, Parvati, Bibvewadi, Wanowrie, Salisbury park, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Kalyani nagar, Yerawada and Kalas.

.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 16:25 IST