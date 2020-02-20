Cops seize stolen goods worth Rs 1 crore, 3 held

pune

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 20:24 IST

The arrest of three men by the Pune police on February 18 has led to the recovery of valuables reported stolen in 21 cases in various parts of Pune , Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune rural areas, said Ravindra Shisave, joint commissioner of police, Pune, on Thursday.

The three were identified as Tilaksingh Gabbarsingh Taak, 28, a resident of Anandnagar in Ramtekdi, Hadapsar; Jaysingh alias Pillusingh Kalusingh Juni, 26, a resident of Birajdarnagar in Vaidwadi, Hadapsar, and Bandu Vasant Waghmare, 35, a resident of Gosavi vasti,Hadapsar, according to the police. They were arrested based on information received by hawaldars Nasir Deshmukh and Navnath Khatal of Wanowrie police station, said police.

Joint CP Shisave said, “The three men have been earlier arrested is similar cases. There has been preventive action against them in the past. Every time we arrest them, they manage to get bail. This is how our criminal justice system works.”

The recovered valuables include 109.270 kg silverware, 200 gm gold, six cars, two motorbikes and cash worth Rs 27,000. These valuables were found along with tools like duplicate keys, metal cutter, screw driver and scissors. The seized goods were collectively estimated to be worth around Rs 1,00,09,530.

The recovered cars include a Chevrolet Enjoy, Maruti WagonR, Tata Indica, Chevrolet Beat, and two Hyundai Santro’s while the recovered motorbikes included Bajaj Pulsar 220 cc, and Hero Honda CD100SS.

All the seized goods were reported stolen through 21 cases including one each at Saswad, Loni Kalbhor, Chikhali, Chinchwad, Hinjewadi, Sinhgad, and Mundhwa police stations; two each at Wakad, Hadapsar and Yerawada police stations; three at Wanowrie; and five at Kondhwa police station.

While Taak and Juni are the thieves, Waghmare is one of the many receivers of stolen goods, according to senior police inspector Krantikumar Patil of Wanowrie police station who led the investigation. The police are on a lookout for two others in these series of thefts.

“There are multiple connecting factors between the thieves and the people who received these goods. We are investigating every layer,” said Suhas Bawche, deputy commissioner of police, Zone V, Pune police.

Of these 21 cases, 17 are from 2020, three from 2019 and one from 2018, said police.