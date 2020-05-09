e-paper
Covid-19: Happiness volunteers' army helps those who are in need in Pune

Covid-19: Happiness volunteers’ army helps those who are in need in Pune

pune Updated: May 09, 2020 20:39 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

The Initiatives of Change, Indiahas initiated a ‘ happiness volunteers’ programme in 23 states to assist people in need and bring a smile to their faces during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

In Pune, happiness volunteers have provided, financial assistance,food and even milk for a child in need; helped a 70-year-old lady living alone who suffered a paralytic attack. She was shifted to the hospital and then sent to a care home through her nephew when trained nursing agencies refused to assist her.

“Online assistance is provided to distressed senior citizens for things like gas cylinder, diesel for lift generator, curfew passes, and SPO cards through coordination with agencies and the police,” said TP Mukherjee a resident of Bopodi and vice-president and president elect of Lions Club of Pune Shatabdi. He is associated with the International NGO, Initiative of Change, as a happiness and life balance sheet coach and is the founder member of an Initiative called India I Care.

Known previously as Moral Re-Armament (MRA), Initiatives of Change (India) is headquartered at Panchgani. It has been active for over 80 years and is based on the work of Frank Buchman, an American Lutheran minister, who affirmed that there is a divine purpose for the world and everyone in it, and demonstrated the connection between faith and change in society.

“We have a WhatsApp group of 75 societies under Khadki police station which I am coordinating the information channel for help and assistance,” he said.

Mukherjee said, “In this time of lockdown, misery, poverty, hunger, suffering, fear , depression are things which have stolen the happiness of Puneites. Happiness volunteers is an initiative which is providing , food/foodgrains, financial, and counselling assistance all over India. I am in Pune doing online core group coordination work and helping societies and distressed senior citizens with information and direct help, and counselling.”

“We also have a ‘helping bank’ which is creating a fund to help women. Our partners add Rs 500 to the account of helping bank which helps in areas where women are in need of essential items.”

This volunteer group also has 60 Hindi/English speaking counsellors for ‘I am ready to Listen’ initiative.“This campaign gives inner strength to people who are suffering from depression,” he added.

Through this volunteer programme, there is also a special initiative called ‘the fire within’ which is targeted at youth between 18 to 28 years. With a lot of youth at home, spending time watching TV, this initiative is to get them involved and also give direction to their mind with online educative programmes.

