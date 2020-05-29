Dalit entrepreneurs present charter of demands before FM in webinar

pune

The Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DICCI) has appealed to the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to raise credit limit for companies from the existing 20 per cent to 40 per cent of the company turnover (fund-based working capital and non-fund based working capital) to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

The other demands by DICCI include creation of 15 per cent margin money support scheme for Stand-Up-India Scheme for enabling SC-ST (scheduled castes/scheduled tribes) entrepreneurs to avail the credit facility of the scheme; creation of MUDRA 2.0 to support credit facilities for nano and micro-entrepreneurs and reconstitution of National Scheduled Caste Finance Development Corporation (NSFDC) into Non-Banking Financial Company for channelling the schedule caste development funds directly to the scheduled caste entrepreneurs.

DICCI’s founder-chairman Milind Kamble said in a press note that there was an apprehension regarding indirect routing of global players into the Indian market for tenders related to self-reliant India and support to Make in India schemes. “The necessary amendments of general financial rules for eliminating such possibilities must be taken into consideration,” he said.

These issues were raised in a recent webinar addressed by Ravikumar Narra, DICCI’s national working president, advisor and managing director and CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange Ashish Kumar Chavan; Kishor Kharat, former MD and CEO, Indian Bank and advisor to DICCI, and Anil Howale, the organisation’s Pune chapter president. Nearly 1,000 members of DICCI participated in the webinar.

Kamble said the finance minister assured the Dalit entrepreneurs that their grievances would be addressed and that there was merit in their representation.