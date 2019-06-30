Dam water rises, heavy rain forecast: IMD

The water stock in the four reservoirs that supply water to the city has improved after the city received heavy rains in the past few days. The average catchment area of the dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar —received 148 mm in two days, which added 0.36 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water in the reservoirs, bringing respite to the city suffering from water cuts.

According to dam officials, till Saturday, Panshet’s water level has reached 1.42 TMC, Varasgaon 0.72 TMC and Khadakwasla recorded 0.41 TMC, while water is not being stored in Temghat which is undergoing repair work.

Officials said that the total water level in dams has reached 2.56 TMC from Thursday’s 2.20 TMC after catchment areas of these reservoirs received heavy rains. Heavy showers continued in the catchments areas of these dams on Saturday too, a day after city and adjoining areas were lashed by heavy rains. The city witnessed cases of waterlogging and flooding in certain areas, with non-stop deluge of rain throughout Friday night.

On Saturday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 59.7mm rainfall in 24 hours up to 8.30 am. The weather department has forecast heavy rains on Sunday and cautioned commuters to travel safely on highways and expressway.

“The roads on the ghat section tend to get slippery due to heavy rainfall. The state is set to witness heavy rainfall for the next 4 to 5 days, increasing chances of landslides,” said, Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD.

IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai on July 3. Similarly Central Maharashtra, Marathwada too will experience heavy rain, while Vidarbha experienced heavy rain on June 29. IMD has forecast increase in rainfall in the region till July 3.

Kashyapi said, “The reason for heavy rains is the approaching monsoon low which will be forming within 24 hours in the North Bay of Bengal. On July 2, monsoon depression will form thus promising a good monsoon throughout.”

Rainfall in last 24 hours in catchment area

Khadakwasla - 76 mm

Panshet - 170 mm

Varasgaon - 151 mm

Temghar. - 197 mm

Total storage as on June 29, 2019: 2.56 TMC - 8.77 %

Total storage on June 29, 2018: 3.22 TMC - 11.04 %

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 16:20 IST