Day 5 of ban: Pune residents get into habit of stepping out with cloth and paper bags

As Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations started the aggressive drive against use of plastic carry bags, many citizens have now started the use of cloth bags. Even office going persons are carrying a cloth bag in their bag to purchase the vegetables and fruits while returning home. Mahesh Shah, a grocery shop owner said that now no one is demanding a carry bag. The customers are coming with their own cloth bags.

The owner of Sai Bakery from Sahakarnagar area said that almost all customers are coming with cloth bags to procure milk, bread and other things. Earlier, people used to have bring carry bags but now instead of carry bags, they are coming with cloth bags in their pockets.

Suresh Jagtap, head, PMC solid waste department said that greater awareness has been created among residents, this time.

The plastic carry bags have almost disappeared from the city. Shopkeepers also have stopped giving carry bags to customers. Now only carry bags which were stocked are coming out but very soon there would be very negligible plastic garbage in the city. Kapil Patil, an IT professional, said that he has started stocking cloth and paper bags in the back seat of his car, after the plastic ban was implemented.

Meanwhile PMC officials continued the drive on Wednesday and filed 35 cases in the city, said Jagtap.