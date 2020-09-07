Drink driving: One-day police custody for retired inspector for killing one in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 21:24 IST

The retired police inspector who rammed his vehicle into a puncture shop in Balewadi on Sunday afternoon killing one, was remanded to one day in police custody.

“He is in police custody for one day. How he got the alcohol, where was he heading, are among things which will be investigated,” said Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-4.

The retired police inspector had opted for voluntary retirement in 2019. He had served in the social security cell of Pune police in the past. He was driving a white Volkswagen Polo car that was registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Whether he owned the car or not is being investigated.

The deceased man has been identified as Santosh Bansi Rathod (35), a resident of Kalewadi. The five people who were injured are undergoing treatment for various injuries. The owner of the puncture shop was among the five injured. The four others were people who had come to the shop to get repair work done. While one was an auto-rickshaw driver, another was a tempo driver, and the third was a two-wheeler rider.

A case under Sections 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 (rash driving), 185 (drunk driving), and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at the Chatuhshrungi police station against Nikam.