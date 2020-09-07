e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Drink driving: One-day police custody for retired inspector for killing one in Pune

Drink driving: One-day police custody for retired inspector for killing one in Pune

pune Updated: Sep 07, 2020 21:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The retired police inspector who rammed his vehicle into a puncture shop in Balewadi on Sunday afternoon killing one, was remanded to one day in police custody.

“He is in police custody for one day. How he got the alcohol, where was he heading, are among things which will be investigated,” said Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-4.

The retired police inspector had opted for voluntary retirement in 2019. He had served in the social security cell of Pune police in the past. He was driving a white Volkswagen Polo car that was registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Whether he owned the car or not is being investigated.

The deceased man has been identified as Santosh Bansi Rathod (35), a resident of Kalewadi. The five people who were injured are undergoing treatment for various injuries. The owner of the puncture shop was among the five injured. The four others were people who had come to the shop to get repair work done. While one was an auto-rickshaw driver, another was a tempo driver, and the third was a two-wheeler rider.

A case under Sections 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 (rash driving), 185 (drunk driving), and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at the Chatuhshrungi police station against Nikam.

top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night blind’ infantry combat vehicles
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Pakistan gets it wrong, again | HT Editorial
Pakistan gets it wrong, again | HT Editorial
Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Jamal Khashoggi verdict
Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Jamal Khashoggi verdict
To review bilateral ties, India and Bangladesh to hold virtual meeting
To review bilateral ties, India and Bangladesh to hold virtual meeting
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In