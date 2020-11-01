e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Fake army recruitment racket busted in Pune

Fake army recruitment racket busted in Pune

The racket was busted during the common entrance exam held at the Army Institute of Physical Training (AIPT) and three people, including a serving Army jawan, were apprehended, police said.

pune Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 20:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Pune
An offence is being registered at Wanwadi police station and involvement of these suspects in other recruitments as well as the involvement of more people is being probed by the crime branch
An offence is being registered at Wanwadi police station and involvement of these suspects in other recruitments as well as the involvement of more people is being probed by the crime branch(File Photo (Representative Image))
         

In a joint operation, the Southern Command Liaison Unit (Military Intelligence) and Pune Police’s crime branch on Sunday busted a fake army recruitment racket during a written examination here, a senior police official said.

The racket was busted during the common entrance exam held at the Army Institute of Physical Training (AIPT) and three people, including a serving Army jawan, were apprehended, police said.

“We had received information regarding the Army recruitment scam for today’s common entrance exam at AIPT ground from the military authorities. Acting jointly, we detained suspects- Havildar Jaidev Singh Parihar, who works in the recruitment office, Vel Singh Rawat, a tout, and interrogated them,” Bachchan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) said.

“These people had promised jobs in the Army to 17 aspirants and had also roped in one Ravindra Rathod to tutor them. He has also been arrested,” he added.

The suspects had planned to take Rs 1.5 lakh from each successful student, Singh said.

An offence is being registered at Wanwadi police station and involvement of these suspects in other recruitments as well as the involvement of more people is being probed by the crime branch, he added.

tags
top news
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Tripathi score briskly after early blow
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Tripathi score briskly after early blow
Another stimulus package in the offing? Finance secretary responds
Another stimulus package in the offing? Finance secretary responds
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
UK PM calls in army to roll out tests as lockdown looms
UK PM calls in army to roll out tests as lockdown looms
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Watch: Alleged gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s hotel demolished in UP’s Ghazipur
Watch: Alleged gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s hotel demolished in UP’s Ghazipur
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In