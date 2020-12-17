e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Five in police custody for sexual assault, kidnap of two minor girls

Five in police custody for sexual assault, kidnap of two minor girls

pune Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: Five men were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police and remanded to custody by a local court on Thursday for kidnapping a minor girl who was sexually assaulted by one of them while another person among the five molested the girl’s cousin sister in Nigdi on Tuesday night.

The five were identified as Karan Bhairavnath Sable (21), Ashish Anand Sarode (20), Biwas Sajay Sutar (20), Tejas Raju Waghmare (19), and Kartik alias Dinkya Rajkumar Chavan (21) all residents of Chinchwad.

“The girls had gone for a dinner function at one of their relatives’ houses and knew the boys as acquaintances. At night, on their way back home, the girls were approached by these men and while talking the two men - Sable and Sarode - led the girls to a secluded spot. While one girl was sexually assaulted, the other was taken to an abandoned building and molested,” said assistant police inspector Vijaykumar Dhumal of Nigdi police station.

The girls - one Class 10 student and another Class 10 dropout - who were in shock and frightened, told the police that the men got scared of public reaction and decided to kidnap the girls.

“So, they called three others and took the girls to Chinchwad railway station where they were held inside the car until 4:30-5am on Wednesday. When it was fairly empty, they dropped the girls in the locality of their house,” Dhumal.

The men are labourers - working as rag-pickers, waiters and car cleaners - according to the police. The owner of the car is yet to be ascertained.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (sexual assault), 354(b) (molestation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 7, 8, 11, and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) was registered at Nigdi police station against the five.

top news
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
India welcomes normalisation of ties by Israel and Morocco, calls for talks with Palestinians
India welcomes normalisation of ties by Israel and Morocco, calls for talks with Palestinians
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In